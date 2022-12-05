Read full article on original website
Panama City Symphony Presents Holiday by the Bay
Icing is everywhere in the studio this morning. Head to WJHG social pages to vote on which Gingerbread House won. Merry Mornings Gingerbread House Competition part two. Snacks, falling roofs, and pretzel stick log cabins, who will reign champion in this year's Gingerbread House Completion?. Stuff the Bus Toy Drive.
Wear It Wednesday styled by Bashful & Blush Boutique part two
Newschannel 7 Alex Joyce is at the Panama City Rescue Mission telling us about the mission's fundraising event. A Bay High School student has been arrested after authorities say he had a loaded handgun in his backpack. Wear It Wednesday styled by Bashful & Blush Boutique. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Ole Saint Skip needs your help to provide Christmas joy to kids in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Skip Bondur is hosting the 11th Annual Stuff the Bus event at Walmart on 23rd Street in Panama City. Stuff the Bus has grown tremendously over the years. It takes about 5,500 toys to fill our school bus,” Bondur said. “And not only have we...
“Good is no longer good enough”: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employees learn to go from Great to Magnus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The process of becoming a great leader can be a long, but rewarding journey. But what is the process to push beyond great? That is what the MAGNUS OVEA leadership training is for. Officers and staff at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office took the time...
Merry Mornings Gingerbread House Competition
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a competitive start to the morning as the NewsChannel 7 Today team battled it out over attempting to create the best gingerbread house. As the reigning champ, Ryan worked to defend his title as Jessica and Sam put the icing to the...
Adopt a Pet for the Holidays at Bay County Animal Services
Big changes coming to Panama City Beach City Pier
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We all know the phrase: “new year, new me.” Well, going into 2023, one of Panama City Beach’s most popular spots will be getting a whole new look. Out with the old and in with the new. Big changes will soon...
Bay County Sheriff’s Office Kicks Off Project 25 Shopping Night
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Project 25 Shopping Night event is making a jolly return. Officials and volunteers flooded the Walmart on Highway 77 in Lynn Haven Tuesday evening in an effort to deliver some Christmas miracles to at least 350 children across Bay County.
Walton Correctional Re-Entry Program
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is receiving leadership training from a high-end trainer. Tyndall is hosting a holiday party for veterans from Sims Nursing Home. We are talking with businesses and people who frequent the pier about the new development. PCB Christmas Parade Preview. Updated: 3 hours ago. Saturday will...
The Panama City Police Department hosts a day of celebration
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Awards were given out. Recognitions were made. And an important promotion took place today at the Panama City Police Department. Captain Kris Shaw is now over the investigative services section. He will now supervise the criminal investigations unit, the street crimes unit, the intel unit, and the crime scene unit.
Florida’s CFO tours food pantry in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is raising awareness about food insecurity. Thursday morning he toured and spoke to volunteers at The Hope Center Food Pantry in Panama City. “Inflation has been in an environment where it’s been the highest it’s been in 40 years,” Patronis said. “We’ve got a trend where people are spending more down into their savings than ever before in the history of their current lifetime.”
Panama City Beach bans smoking at city beaches and parks
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Smoking and vaping are now illegal at some of the most popular spots in Panama City Beach. No more butts on city beaches. Cigarette butts that is. “We look around and we do see a lot of these cigarette butts all over the place....
BCSO seizes 2.5 pounds of fentanyl in one of biggest busts ever
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s officials said they have completed one of the biggest fentanyl drug busts in county history. Investigators said they caught 30-year-old Kevin McCray with 2.5 pounds of fentanyl. Sheriff Tommy Ford said investigators began tracking McCray last week, when he allegedly flew to California to meet with his […]
Man arrested after defrauding Walton County vacation rental company
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County vacation rental company was defrauded nearly $20,000 in a credit card scam. Officials with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office say in October they got multiple reports of vacation rentals being booked with fake credit cards and thousands of dollars in damage before the guests checked out.
Rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtle released
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A loggerhead sea turtle found entangled in marine debris is now rehabilitated and back home in the gulf. “Oceanna” was rehabilitated at Gulf World Marine Institute after being tangled in fishing hooks and metal bars. The sea turtle was found on World Ocean’s Day earlier this year but has now been medically cleared by the veterinary staff and released back into the Gulf of Mexico.
State report shows crime rate in Florida dropped
Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A report by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows crime in Florida has decreased by 8.3 percent. The report breaks down crime in by counties for 2021. The crimes include murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft. Crime in several Panhandle counties...
NewsChannel 7 Today gingerbread house champion crowned
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A festive and competitive feat Thursday morning leads to bragging rights for the rest of the year. With over 1,000 comments and likes overwhelmingly aimed at one contestant, Meteorologist Ryan Michaels has come out victorious. He claims the title of building the greatest gingerbread house of the 2022 competition.
Panama City Police Officers head to Sanibel Island
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six Panama City Police Officers left early this morning to assist law enforcement agencies in Lee County with the reopening of the Sanibel Island bridge. The goal is to help assist with patrolling and any police needs Lee County officials may need. Officers want to...
Bay High student accused of bringing gun to school
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 11th-grade student at Bay High School Tuesday when he was found with a loaded handgun in his backpack, according to a news release from BCSO. Bay High School administrators said they got information that Tyheem Boone, age...
Public assistance needed in locating missing person
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teen that has been missing for nearly a year. The missing person is described as a white female who is 17 years old. She has been missing from the Spalding County, GA area. She is 5‘3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
