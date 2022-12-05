ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

WJHG-TV

Panama City Symphony Presents Holiday by the Bay

Icing is everywhere in the studio this morning. Head to WJHG social pages to vote on which Gingerbread House won. Merry Mornings Gingerbread House Competition part two. Snacks, falling roofs, and pretzel stick log cabins, who will reign champion in this year's Gingerbread House Completion?. Stuff the Bus Toy Drive.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Wear It Wednesday styled by Bashful & Blush Boutique part two

Newschannel 7 Alex Joyce is at the Panama City Rescue Mission telling us about the mission's fundraising event. A Bay High School student has been arrested after authorities say he had a loaded handgun in his backpack. Wear It Wednesday styled by Bashful & Blush Boutique. Updated: 6 hours ago.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Merry Mornings Gingerbread House Competition

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a competitive start to the morning as the NewsChannel 7 Today team battled it out over attempting to create the best gingerbread house. As the reigning champ, Ryan worked to defend his title as Jessica and Sam put the icing to the...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Adopt a Pet for the Holidays at Bay County Animal Services

BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Big changes coming to Panama City Beach City Pier

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We all know the phrase: “new year, new me.” Well, going into 2023, one of Panama City Beach’s most popular spots will be getting a whole new look. Out with the old and in with the new. Big changes will soon...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County Sheriff’s Office Kicks Off Project 25 Shopping Night

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office Project 25 Shopping Night event is making a jolly return. Officials and volunteers flooded the Walmart on Highway 77 in Lynn Haven Tuesday evening in an effort to deliver some Christmas miracles to at least 350 children across Bay County.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Walton Correctional Re-Entry Program

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is receiving leadership training from a high-end trainer. Tyndall is hosting a holiday party for veterans from Sims Nursing Home. We are talking with businesses and people who frequent the pier about the new development. PCB Christmas Parade Preview. Updated: 3 hours ago. Saturday will...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

The Panama City Police Department hosts a day of celebration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Awards were given out. Recognitions were made. And an important promotion took place today at the Panama City Police Department. Captain Kris Shaw is now over the investigative services section. He will now supervise the criminal investigations unit, the street crimes unit, the intel unit, and the crime scene unit.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Florida’s CFO tours food pantry in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is raising awareness about food insecurity. Thursday morning he toured and spoke to volunteers at The Hope Center Food Pantry in Panama City. “Inflation has been in an environment where it’s been the highest it’s been in 40 years,” Patronis said. “We’ve got a trend where people are spending more down into their savings than ever before in the history of their current lifetime.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

BCSO seizes 2.5 pounds of fentanyl in one of biggest busts ever

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —  Bay County Sheriff’s officials said they have completed one of the biggest fentanyl drug busts in county history. Investigators said they caught 30-year-old Kevin McCray with 2.5 pounds of fentanyl. Sheriff Tommy Ford said investigators began tracking McCray last week, when he allegedly flew to California to meet with his […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Man arrested after defrauding Walton County vacation rental company

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County vacation rental company was defrauded nearly $20,000 in a credit card scam. Officials with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office say in October they got multiple reports of vacation rentals being booked with fake credit cards and thousands of dollars in damage before the guests checked out.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Rehabilitated loggerhead sea turtle released

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A loggerhead sea turtle found entangled in marine debris is now rehabilitated and back home in the gulf. “Oceanna” was rehabilitated at Gulf World Marine Institute after being tangled in fishing hooks and metal bars. The sea turtle was found on World Ocean’s Day earlier this year but has now been medically cleared by the veterinary staff and released back into the Gulf of Mexico.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

State report shows crime rate in Florida dropped

Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A report by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows crime in Florida has decreased by 8.3 percent. The report breaks down crime in by counties for 2021. The crimes include murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft. Crime in several Panhandle counties...
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

NewsChannel 7 Today gingerbread house champion crowned

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A festive and competitive feat Thursday morning leads to bragging rights for the rest of the year. With over 1,000 comments and likes overwhelmingly aimed at one contestant, Meteorologist Ryan Michaels has come out victorious. He claims the title of building the greatest gingerbread house of the 2022 competition.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Police Officers head to Sanibel Island

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six Panama City Police Officers left early this morning to assist law enforcement agencies in Lee County with the reopening of the Sanibel Island bridge. The goal is to help assist with patrolling and any police needs Lee County officials may need. Officers want to...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay High student accused of bringing gun to school

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 11th-grade student at Bay High School Tuesday when he was found with a loaded handgun in his backpack, according to a news release from BCSO. Bay High School administrators said they got information that Tyheem Boone, age...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Public assistance needed in locating missing person

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teen that has been missing for nearly a year. The missing person is described as a white female who is 17 years old. She has been missing from the Spalding County, GA area. She is 5‘3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
PANAMA CITY, FL

