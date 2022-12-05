Read full article on original website
Clouds continue to dominate the forecast Thursday
Patchy fog will be able to develop once again this morning. The fog won’t be as dense as Wednesday. Clouds will dominate around daybreak again, with the chance for a bit of mist. The afternoon will remain relatively dry, with a high in the low 40s. Temperatures will remain pretty consistent throughout the day. Clouds will decrease late in the day before increasing again overnight.
