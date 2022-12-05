Liz Truss will stand as MP at general election as Tory deadline nears

Liz Truss will stand again as a Tory MP at the next general election despite her recent exit as prime minister.

A spokesperson for Ms Truss confirmed to The Independent that she would contest her South West Norfolk seat, ahead of a Monday evening deadline for Conservatives to tell CCHQ whether they want to run.

There are fears of a “mass exodus” ahead of the election expected in 2024, with predictions that up to 80 Tory MPs could call it quits amid huge Labour poll leads.

Ms Truss plans to carry on as an active backbencher following her six weeks at No 10, becoming the shortest-serving premier in British history following the mini-Budget disaster.

It comes days after Boris Johnson confirmed he would be standing again, though he faces a tough fight to hold onto his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.

But former cabinet minister Sajid Javid revealed he was quitting as the MP for Bromsgrove, become the most high-profile figure to give up on fighting for his seat.

Mr Javid said his decision had been “accelerated” by the fact that Tories have been asked to confirm their intentions for contending the next poll at an “early stage”.

Although CCHQ will not necessarily reveal how many MPs are set to quit after the party’s 5 December planning deadline passes, a steady stream of Tories have announced that they are stepping down.

Chloe Smith, William Wragg and rising star Dehenna Davison are among 10 Tory MPs who have revealed that they will not be running again.

While ministers have continued to insist that 30 or 40 of the party’s MPs retiring was normal at each election, some commentators believe the departure of relatively young MPs indicates the number could be higher.

Matt Hancock does not have to meet tonight’s deadline since he has had the Tory whip suspended over his appearance on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! But his team has insisted that the reality TV star still intends to stand again.

Polling guru Prof John Curtice said Mr Johnson is “likely to be vulnerable” in Uxbridge – where he holds a 7,000 majority – but does have form as a “rather successful electoral campaigner”.

Some commentators have suggested he could be offered a safer Tory seat to contest, but sources close to Mr Johnson have said he will contest the seat he has held since 2015.