ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘A masterclass’ – Former England captains hail Ben Stokes after Pakistan opener

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O8F4S_0jXkWXz600

Former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton were united in praise for Ben Stokes’ leadership during a sensational Test win in Pakistan .

Stokes once again lived up to his ultra-aggressive ideals as he found a way to force an unlikely result on a stubbornly flat pitch in Rawalpindi, with the tourists scoring at a fierce rate in both innings to buy time in the game.

The skipper then made a risky declaration on the fourth evening, inviting Pakistan to push for victory while leaving enough time for his bowling attack to make their own play.

His gambit came off late on the final evening as bad light threatened to intervene, Jack Leach claiming the match-winning wicket to secure an unforgettable 74-run success.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a better week of captaincy,” said Hussain on Sky Sports Cricket.

“They needed to do everything right to go 1-0 up and they did. It’s been 17 years since England have been out here for Test match cricket and it’s been well worth it.

“On the flattest of flat pitches, Pakistan played their part, but in the end England’s run-rate and heart just blew them away. The pitch didn’t deserve to have them.”

Atherton was in awe of the way Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum negotiated the five days, seeing it as the culmination of their mission to reinvigorate traditional methods in the red-ball game.

All his moves paid off. Tactically and strategically it has been a masterclass performance from the captain

Michael Atherton

“It has to be one of England’s finest ever Test match wins. I couldn’t think of another England side that would have won the game on this pitch,” he told Sky.

“It was a brilliant declaration by Stokes. Even if it had gone against England today, if Pakistan sneak home, I don’t think you’d find anyone criticising that declaration.

“It gave us a fantastic last day of cricket. A near full-house sat absolutely enthralled and rapt. What is the point of sport if not that?

“He is going to go down as one of England’s most significant captains because of the way he is trying to reorder things. Most captains err on the side of caution, Stokes erred the other way and got his rewards.

“All his moves paid off. Tactically and strategically it has been a masterclass performance from the captain.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘It’s so tribal’: France-England game strains dual nationality families

Aturday night will be a tense evening in James Parry’s house – he is a lifelong France supporter, but his wife will be rooting for England – not just because they want to see their team reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, but because the match will decide who their three-month-old baby will support for the rest of his life.
The Independent

England finish ODI series with clean sweep against West Indies

.The tourists had won the series on Wednesday by beating the West Indies by 142 runs in Antigua in the second meeting.The West Indies were also beaten by 142 runs in the series opener.The perfect start to the tour for this group! 🤳 🌴 #wiveng 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/nEgIyz1FeX— England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 10, 2022But England easily secured a third win in the final meet, refusing the hosts any small redemption.Nat Sciver was awarded player of the match for her effort making 85 runs off 69 balls.The all-rounder, who withdrew from England’s series against India in September, said: “In terms of performance...
The Independent

England better equipped to win World Cup than in Russia, Gareth Southgate claims

Gareth Southgate believes England are better prepared for World Cup success than four years ago and says mentality will be key in Saturday’s blockbuster quarter-final clash against holders France.Having comfortably topped their group and swatted aside Senegal with ease in the round of 16, millions across the land will be tuning into Saturday’s mouthwatering encounter at Al Bayt Stadium.France are favourites to progress to Wednesday’s semi-final, but England are a different beast to 2018, when they surpassed expectations to reach the final four at a tournament where their aim was just to win a knockout match.Southgate’s side went on...
The Independent

Is England vs France on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup quarter-final tonight

England will look to make it into a third straight semi-final at a major tournament as they go up against France in the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.Gareth Southgate led the Three Lions to their first final-four spot since 1996 when he guided them to the semi-finals in Russia four years ago, before going one further at last summer’s Euros – where England fell to Italy on penalties in the final.France represent arguably the toughest challenge for this iteration of England, however, having won the World Cup in Russia and already broken the curse of defending champions exiting in...
The Independent

England calm and confident ahead of biggest test of Gareth Southgate era

It speaks to Gareth Southgate’s confidence in this England team that he had decided his formation and starting XI for the France match on Monday morning. While so many others around the squad were worrying about Kylian Mbappe, and wondering whether Southgate would agonise over a big choice on how to approach him, the manager had already long made up his mind.That came after a 9am presentation on France from FA head of coaching Steve Dittmer that just confirmed what the England manager was already thinking. Southgate is now so confident in his team that he doesn’t feel they...
The Independent

England vs France predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup quarter-final tonight

Will England’s 56-year wait for a second World Cup trophy come to an end in Qatar? If that is to happen, Gareth Southgate’s team must first navigate a challenging quarter-final with France.England enter this tie on the back of a semi-final run at the last World Cup and a runners-up finish at last summer’s Euros, but France are defending champions here and have already broken the curse of winners crashing out in the group stage at their next attempt.Les Bleus also count Kylian Mbappe among their ranks, the young forward arguably the best player in the world right now...
The Independent

Jordan Pickford keeping his eye on the ball as England prepare for France clash

Jordan Pickford is primed and ready for England’s World Cup quarter-final to go all way as the goalkeeper looks to tame France and the tournament’s “rascal” ball.Gareth Southgate’s men take on the reigning world champions in a blockbuster quarter-final clash at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday evening.France are favourites against an English side that has kept three straight clean sheets, with Pickford only conceding in the opener against Iran due to uncharacteristic sloppiness and a contentious late penalty.The Everton goalkeeper – number one at a third major tournament – has produced some big saves at key times and cannot wait...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate defends England tactics and details how to stop Kylian Mbappe

Gareth Southgate has bullishly defended his tactical approach, saying his job is “to win football matches” and “not just have a philosophy”.The debate around England’s attack has formed one of the main remaining criticisms of the manager, with Southgate commonly perceived as lacking a big idea compared to other major nations.In what could be construed as a pointed line about Spain and Germany’s World Cup campaigns though, Southgate said: “If you’re going home at the start of the tournament then the philosophy doesn’t wash”.The England boss also said that, contrary to perceptions, he would rather not play a three-man...
The Independent

‘He wanted them to score’: Emi Martinez slams ‘useless’ Netherlands vs Argentina referee

Emi Martinez insists referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz “wanted the Netherlands to score” in the World Cup quarter-final against Argentina. The Albiceleste prevailed 4-3 on penalties at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar after a thrilling 2-2 draw after extra-time, with Martinez making two crucial saves.Lionel Messi has called on Fifa to drop the Spanish official, who dished out 16 yellow cards over the tie and Martinez has gone further, accusing him of “wanting” the Oranje to score late on to send the contest into extra-time."It was a tricky game. I thought we controlled the game really well, we went 2-0...
The Independent

Jordan Pickford prepared to ‘step up and take’ penalty if England vs France quarter-final goes to shootout

If Saturday’s quarter-final does go to penalties, and Kylian Mbappe steps up first, he is going to have Jordan Pickford looking right into his eyes. The England goalkeeper described it as “part of my process”, as he gave an insight into the technique that has seen him make saves in all three of the shootouts he’s been involved in for the international team.Pickford also revealed that he does think the ball is different, but went into detail, putting a different spin – so to speak – on a well-worn tournament story.“For me, penalty shootouts, I’ve got my same process...
The Independent

Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands.U.S. media seated near him said Wahl was stricken while in the media tribute at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time and could not be revived.Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday that he had visited a hospital while in Qatar.“My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” Wahl wrote. “What had been a cold...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: England set for France quarter-final showdown

England face the first big test of their World Cup credentials when they take on defending champions France in the quarter-finals on Saturday evening.Gareth Southgate’s men are bidding to reach the last four for the third major tournament in a row, while Morocco can break new ground for African teams at the World Cup if they beat Portugal.Friday saw the biggest shock of the tournament so far as Croatia knocked out Brazil, while Argentina edged past the Netherlands, with both matches going to penalty shoot-outs.Here, the PA news agency looks back at Friday’s action and ahead to Saturday.Kane and ableEngland...
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Croatia and Argentina reach semi-finals on penalties

Croatia caused the biggest shock of the World Cup so far by knocking out Brazil in a penalty shootout.In the semi-finals they will take on Argentina, who needed their own shootout win over the Netherlands, while England continued preparations for their last-eight clash with France on Saturday.Here, the PA news agency looks at how Friday unfolded in Qatar.Brazil pay the penaltyCroatia stunned favourites Brazil on penalties as the 2018 runners-up reached the World Cup semi-finals again.Marquinhos hit the post and Dominik Livakovic saved Rodrygo’s spot-kick in the shootout as Croatia won 4-2 – with star man Neymar left in despair...
The Independent

‘He won’t let me hear the end of it’ – England versus France divides families

Families divided by football allegiances are preparing for England’s blockbuster World Cup quarter-final against France on Saturday, with mother-daughter relationships and boastful Kylian Mbappe emails adding intrigue to the spectacle.The winner of the game between Gareth Southgate’s side and Didier Deschamps’ 2018 winners will go into the semi-finals in Qatar with every chance of lifting the 18-carat solid gold trophy.The contest on the pitch will not be the only clash, with some families preparing for the “light-hearted rivalry” that only comes with divided national loyalties.Alexia Leachman, 48, grew up in Cardiff but is also French and now lives in Uzes...
The Independent

World Cup: Lionel Messi and Argentina squeeze into semi-finals as Croatia stun Brazil

Croatia stunned Brazil to reach the semi-finals of World Cup 2022, while Lionel Messi and Argentina squeezed past the Netherlands to make the last four.Both of Friday’s quarter-final fixtures went the distance, with Wout Weghorst forcing extra time and penalties with virtually the last kick of the game to ensure it finished Netherlands 2-2 Argentina after 90 minutes.But it was Messi and co who squeezed through to the last four, winning the shootout thanks to Emi Martinez’s heroics.In the earlier fixture, Brazil were knocked out by Croatia on penalties after extra-time ended 1-1.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Casemiro congratulates Luka Modric as Croatia knock Brazil out on penaltiesCasemiro congratulates Luka Modric as Croatia stun Brazil with penalty shootout winCurious cat interrupts Vinicius Jnr Brazil press conference
The Independent

Lionel Messi urges Fifa to drop Netherlands vs Argentina referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz

Lionel Messi has called on Fifa to drop referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz after the World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and Netherlands.The Albiceleste prevailed 4-3 on penalties, but the Spanish referee caused controversy in the way he officiated the match.Lahoz handed out 16 yellow cards over the course of the tie as emotions spilled over, including Messi, with the South Americans furious, including goalkeeper Emi Martinez labelling him “useless”.“I don’t want to speak about referees because after they will sanction you. But people saw what happened,” Messi said.“I think Fifa must take care of this, it cannot put a referee...
The Independent

Kolo Toure says brother Yaya will follow him into management when time is right

New Wigan boss Kolo Toure says his brother Yaya is “preparing well” in Tottenham’s youth academy and will make the jump into management when the time is right.Former Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Ivory Coast defender Kolo, having been part of Brendan Rodgers’ coaching staff at Celtic and Leicester for the last five years, took charge of the Latics last week on a three-and-a-half-year contract for his first managerial role.Younger brother Yaya was linked with the vacancy created by Leam Richardson’s sacking, with reports that he spoke to Wigan but decided he did not want to be considered for the...
The Independent

Netherlands vs Argentina LIVE: World Cup 2022 result as Lionel Messi leads side to penalty shootout glory

Argentina beat Netherlands in an incredibly dramatic quarter-final at the World Cup, with Lionel Messi and his teammates triumphing 4-3 on penalties after a mesmerising 2-2 draw in 120 minutes.Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved penalties from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis before Lautaro Martinez scored the winning spot-kick to secure victory.In a scrappy half-hour of extra time with the scores level, Enzo Fernandez rattled the post in the closing seconds but the game only went to the extra 30 minutes after Wout Weghorst scored from a clever free-kick routine in the 11th minute of injury time to make...
The Independent

Neymar considering retirement from Brazil duty after World Cup defeat

Neymar is pondering retirement from international football after Brazil’s heartbreaking World Cup 2022 quarter-final defeat to Croatia on penaltiesThe tournament favourites exited global football’s showpiece to European opposition for the fifth straight time as they drew 1-1 with 2018 finalists Croatia after extra time and lost the shootout 4-2.Neymar looked to have sent Brazil into the semi-finals when, after a 0-0 draw in normal time, he put them ahead on 105 minutes with a superb individual goal before Bruno Petkovic equalised with three minutes of extra time remaining.And the 30-year-old superstar forward admitted he was unsure of his future...
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy