‘I was terrified’: Prince Harry calls out ‘feeding frenzy’ over Meghan Markle relationship in full Netflix trailer

By Nicole Vassell
 4 days ago

The full trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ’s Netflix documentary series has been released.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will share the story of their lives together in a forthcoming six-part series on the streaming platform, simply titled Harry and Meghan.

After the project was announced last week, there has been considerable speculation about what the couple will reveal.

In a new clip teasing the series, Prince Harry is heard suggesting that there were stories “planted” against Meghan during their time as senior members of the royal institution.

“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” he says in the trailer, released on Monday (5 December).

He continues: “You know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories.”

“There was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas,” adds a journalist.

The couple infamously took a step back from life as working royals in early 2020, before emigrating to the United States.

Since their departure, they have expressed some of the struggles that they faced – namely in dealing with the media .

“The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy,” Harry continues in the trailer.

Then, Meghan is seen wiping away tears as she adds: “I realised, ‘they’re never going to protect you.’”

Soon, we hear Harry say: “I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

Throughout the trailer, we see clips of paparazzi taking photos, as well as some of the headlines that have been printed about Harry and Meghan.

To end, we see a clip of the pair walking away from the camera, taken from when they first introduced their son, Archie, to the world in 2019.

Volume one of the series will be available on Thursday 8 December, with volume two to follow the following week (Thursday 15 December).

The Independent

The Independent

