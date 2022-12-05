Chiefs’ Justin Reid apologizes to Bengals’ Hayden Hurst

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The trash talk between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals is slowly coming to an end for now.

In the locker room after the Chiefs’ loss to the Bengals, safety Justin Reid apologized to Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst.

“I feel bad that I didn’t give the proper respect to Hayden Hurst.”

“I apologized to him for that. Still feel confident, always will be confident in our team and our defense to go out and play tough football.”

During the week, Reid named Hurst and said he would lock him down and mistakenly called him Cincy receiver Tee Higgins. Hurst left the game early with an injury but caught two passes on the first drive for 12 yards.

In the game, after Higgins’ touchdown, Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase was penalized for taunting Justin Reid.

Chase and cornerback Eli Apple also tweeted ‘Tuna ina can’ after the game to celebrate the win.

While this battle may be over, the two teams could meet again this season in the playoffs.

