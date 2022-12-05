ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

NC billboard highlights deadly cold case shootings; victims include teen and former barber

By Chloe Rafferty, Rodney Overton
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JtoGF_0jXkV95w00

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An organization that calls attention to unsolved killings has posted a billboard in Rocky Mount about two cold cases in Nash County, officials said.

The sign was erected Thursday at Golden East mall on Wesleyan Boulevard, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Teen dead in shooting at large party in Nash County: deputies

The billboard boasts a reward of up to $15,000 in the cases, which feature the killings of a man and a 17-year-old boy. The billboard from Team Cold Case includes photos of the victims and a number to call to leave tips.

The most recent homicide on the billboard is that of Melito Armstrong, 17, who was killed over the summer.

Armstrong was killed during a shooting at a large party in Whitakers on Aug. 7 , officials said.

The call about the deadly shooting was made around 1:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Lonesome Pine Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11zn0X_0jXkV95w00
Courtesy: Nash County Sheriffs Office

Deputies say they arrived and discovered a large party was held with about 200 people.

As the party was wrapping up, some sort of altercation took place and shots were fired, according to reports.

Deputies said the shooting happened between two groups that know each other.

The other homicide happened more than five years ago and left 53-year-old Randy Colegrove dead.

Colegrove was found after a report about a “suspicious death” at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2017.

Deputies responded to the scene in the 3500 block of South N.C. 58 near Viverette Road, which is south of Nashville. Colegrove died at the scene from at least one gunshot, deputies said.

RELATED: Deputies investigate man’s shooting death in Nash County

Nash County Chief Deputy Brandon Medina said that Colegrove once worked at a barber shop and currently lived in the Nashville area.

The area where Colegrove was found was not at his home, Medina said.

The number to call to report tips in either homicide is 252-406-6736.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Tarboro man wanted for walking inside home and killing dog

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro man is wanted after police said he walked into a home, shooting and killing a dog that was inside. Tarboro police say Ladarious Powell is wanted for felony cruelty to animals, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a weapon within the city limits.
TARBORO, NC
WRAL News

Autopsy: Wake Deputy Ned Byrd shot four times, three times to head

The autopsy for fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd shows he was shot four times, including three shots to the back of the head, and shot in his ballistic vest. Warrants obtained by WRAL News show Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training late in the evening of Aug. 11 when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd pulled over to investigate, leaving his K-9 in the car.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Pitt County teen arrested for Ahoskie shootings

AHOSKIE – A 17-year-old juvenile from Pitt County stands charged with shooting two Ahoskie teens on Dec. 3. Ahoskie Police Chief said the male juvenile was taken into secured custody shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence in Grimesland. That arrest was made by Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies and Ahoskie Police officers.
AHOSKIE, NC
jocoreport.com

Homeowner Holds Burglary Suspect At Gunpoint

CLAYTON – A Johnston County family was awakened by the sounds of an intruder allegedly breaking down their door. The frightening scene took place just before 5:00am Sunday, Dec. 4 on Norwood Drive outside of Clayton. A 57 year-old man and his wife were awakened as the suspect broke...
CLAYTON, NC
WITN

Roanoke Rapids Police investigate armed robbery

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station. Police say Wednesday just after 6:00 p.m. they responded to the Shell Station on Roanoke Ave. in regards to a robbery, learning a masked suspect walked into the store with a knife and demanded cash. The suspect then ran away with the cash. No one was injured and police continue to follow up on leads.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
wcti12.com

QVC distribution center fire cause listed as undetermined

CHARLOTTE, Mecklenburg County — The Charlotte Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with multiple local and state investigators, have concluded that the cause of a major fire at a QVC distribution center in North Carolina is undetermined. “After a yearlong investigation, a team of...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Man killed after being hit by vehicle in east Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man died after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening in east Raleigh. At about 5:30 p.m., officers said they were called to Poole Road in reference to a pedestrian being hit. They did not provide an exact location and the...
RALEIGH, NC
nsjonline.com

Raleigh police release bodycam video of shootout with teen

RALEIGH — Police on Dec. 1 released body camera video from a shootout with a 15-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting five people and wounding two more in an East Raleigh neighborhood. Officers spent several hours searching for the armed suspect, later identified by his parents as Austin Thompson,...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Missing person found dead in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a missing person was found dead in Bertie County Wednesday. The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday they were searching for 24-year-old Raquan Craig. He was last seen on Friday at 1 p.m. by family. Deputies were searching since Wednesday morning...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy