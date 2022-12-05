ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

Click10.com

Woman’s murder in Miami Beach remains unsolved

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – It has been about three days since a 47-year-old woman turned up dead at the Sherry Frontenac Hotel in Miami Beach. The murder of Marelbi Ruiz Lara remained unsolved on Friday and her friends said they had yet to understand the tragedy. Marleny Usa described...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man stabbed during robbery in Miami, police say

MIAMI, Fla. – A robber stabbed a man on Friday afternoon in Miami, police said. The stabbing was at about 5:30 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 36 Avenue and Fourth Street, just east of the Magic City Casino, according to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: Shooting injures 1 in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine

WEST PERRINE, Fla. – One person was injured during a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade’s West Perrine neighborhood, police said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to a two-story apartment building near the intersection of Southwest 172 Street and Duval Avenue, as police officers limited access to 172 Street at Southwest 100 Avenue.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Missing Child Found In Broward County, Reunited With Family

Anthony Robinson Vanished From Deerfield Beach Several Days Ago. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The North Broward County child missing for several days and the subject of a Broward County Sheriff’s Office request for information from the general public on Wednesday has been found. […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police: Shoplifters pepper spray employees at two South Florida Walgreens

DORAL, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning after he pepper sprayed a Walgreens employee in Doral, authorities said. The incident occurred at the store at 9675 NW 41st St. According to Doral police, the suspect was shoplifting when he was confronted by the employee. Police said the...
DORAL, FL
Click10.com

Gunfire erupts after food drop-off becomes infidelity dispute, Miami-Dade police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A northeast Miami-Dade man is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a man’s vehicle following an argument over infidelity Wednesday, according to police. According to a Miami-Dade police report, the victim went to the home of 21-year-old Javary Voltaire, located...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Family escapes from burning home in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire erupted early Friday morning inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade. The homeowner, Juan Forte, said he was awakened by the fire at his home in the 15300 block of Southwest 178th Terrace. He told Local 10 News that he got his two children,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police: Hialeah woman returns home after scare

HIALEAH, Fla. – A few hours after asking the public for help on Wednesday morning with finding a woman who threatened to hurt herself, police officers reported the woman returned home safely. Lisett Gonzalez, 55, is about 5 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has brown eyes...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Local businesses damaged after massive junkyard fire in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – After Miami-Dade firefighters were fighting a massive fire on Tuesday afternoon at a junkyard in Hialeah, neighboring businesses and residents are still trying to sort through the aftermath and damage that it caused. Local 10 News’ Andrew Perez spoke with local businesses and residents who were...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Trial begins for Fort Lauderdale cop who shoved BLM protestor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police officer charged with battery returned to court on Wednesday after he was caught on camera shoving a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020. The video shows Officer Steven Pohorence shoving a woman during the time when what had been a peaceful...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

‘I don’t want to have to do this to you, little man,’ suspect allegedly tells co-worker before stealing his car

MIAMI – A 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly stole his new co-worker’s vehicle in Miami, authorities said. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Talon Jackson, of Florida City, and the victim pulled up to the Jackson Medical Tower building at 1200 NW 15th St. around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday in the victim’s gray 2018 Nissan Maxima.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Thieves caught on camera stealing safe from Wendy’s in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police arrested two men on Wednesday in connection with stealing a safe from a Wendy’s in Miramar, authorities said. According to Miramar police, Yeimes Lazaro Portellis, 33, and Johan Valdes, 32, were caught on camera stealing a safe from Wendy’s on 3750 Utopia Drive.
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Police seek missing, endangered Broward woman with dementia

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. – Police asked the public’s help in searching for a missing, endangered Lighthouse Point woman Wednesday. According to Lighthouse Point police, 74-year-old Joyce Wilson Dunne is in the early stages of dementia. Police said she was last seen driving her 2012 silver Honda Odyssey in...
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL

