In search of great “fancy-casual” dining? I tried Freemason Abby and it was absolutely fantastic!Erin has questions...Norfolk, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Is the Housing Market Crashing Like 2008? | 2022 Recap [Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Southampton County native headed to 2023 NFL draftStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
Drone 10: Suffolk Holiday Lights 2022
One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations.
Weekend waterfront parade in Norfolk ushers in holiday season
The Elizabeth River will be shining brightly this Saturday evening as the Sail Nauticus Academy students take to the water for a lighted sailboat parade.
What’s Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
Virginia Beach buys Oceanfront Dairy Queen for $12.8M
Virginia Beach has purchased the Oceanfront Dairy Queen and adjacent 17th Street stage on the boardwalk for $12.8 million.
After 50 years, Virginia Beach floral shop and owners’ love story still blossoming
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — While many things have come and gone over the years at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, a community institution is still in full bloom half a century later. Wayne and Louinda Jones just celebrated their store’s 50th birthday on December 1. The shop at 329...
Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart shooting victims
Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart shooting victims
State of the Mall 2022: No more than 2 in Hampton Roads expected to survive
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s well documented that retailers are moving away from setting up shop in traditional indoor regional shopping malls. In 2018, the vacancy rates at regional malls in the U.S. was at a then-five-year high of 9.1% according to Reis Retail Sector. The most recent report lists vacancies at 11.1%.
Robbery suspect targets two nearby Hampton 7-Eleven stores within minutes
Robbery suspect targets two nearby Hampton 7-Eleven stores within minutes
Four charged in connection with labor trafficking, other offenses at Williamsburg laundry facility
Four charged in connection with labor trafficking, other offenses at Williamsburg laundry facility
Chesapeake residents in uproar over proposed cargo handling facility
The proposed Cargo Handling Facility includes a 200,000-square-foot warehouse, and a 720-container storage stacked four high at approximately 35 feet that will operate 24 hours 7 days a week.
Man arrested following ShotSpotter alert in Virginia Beach
Man arrested following ShotSpotter alert in Virginia Beach
Walmart moves memorial as crews start “clearing out” store
The memorial, which was previously located on Keith Corporation property, was moved onto Walmart property overnight near the retention pond.
Winter vacation extended 3 extra days for Accomack County Public Schools
Winter vacation extended 3 extra days for Accomack County Public Schools

In a recent post from school officials, the Accomack County School Board passed a change in the school calendar which would add three extra days to winter vacation.
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Dec. 9-11
Enjoy another holiday weekend in Hampton Roads. Fun, family-friendly events are happening around the area.
Newport News police officer found guilty in fatal 2019 shooting to be sentenced Friday
Newport News police officer found guilty in fatal 2019 shooting to be sentenced Friday
Fire breaks out at Homewood Suites on Bypass Road in Williamsburg
Officials from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office are asking residents and motorists to avoid Bypass Road as crews respond to a fire at a nearby hotel Friday morning.
Norfolk PD search for missing 34-year-old woman
According to police, 34-year-old Ulisicia Martin was last seen Friday around 1:40 a.m. Police say she may be in the area of Norfolk State University.
Man arrested following shooting on Potters Rd
Man arrested following shooting on Potters Rd
4 displaced in Chesapeake house fire
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Four people have been displaced as the result of a fire to a home Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of Melonie Court in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake. There were no injuries, according to Capt. Steven Bradley of the Chesapeake Fire Department. Investigators...
Breeze Airways adds new flight to LA, resumes service to 3 cities from Norfolk in ’23
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Breeze Airways will be adding new non-stop service from Norfolk International Airport to Los Angeles next year while resuming service to Jacksonville, Fla. Pittsburgh, Pa. and Columbus, Ohio. The flights to Los Angeles will be on Fridays and Mondays beginning May 19 and Breeze will...
