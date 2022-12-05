ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

What’s Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart shooting victims

CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Robbery suspect targets two nearby Hampton 7-Eleven stores within minutes

HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Man arrested following ShotSpotter alert in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Winter vacation extended 3 extra days for Accomack County Public Schools

ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Man arrested following shooting on Potters Rd

CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

4 displaced in Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Four people have been displaced as the result of a fire to a home Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of Melonie Court in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake. There were no injuries, according to Capt. Steven Bradley of the Chesapeake Fire Department. Investigators...
CHESAPEAKE, VA

