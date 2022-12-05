Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
We Tried Heritage Kulfi: South Asian Ice Cream DessertsNewyorkStreetfood.comPrinceton, NJ
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
New Jersey Globe
What’s in a name? For a Trenton candidate, that might be up to a judge
In a state where there is an active debate over identity politics, New Jersey has a long history of allowing candidates to go on the ballot with the name they use in professional circles. That includes the recently re-elected mayor of Trenton, Walter Gusciora, who has appeared on the ballot...
Former Trenton mayor endorses Assemblyman Benson for Mercer County Executive
Doug Palmer will not run for Mercer County Executive. The former, long-time mayor of Trenton kicked the tires on a possible challenge to the long-time County Executive Brian Hughes recently. Instead of challenging Hughes, who launched a bid for a sixth-term in November, Palmer will throw his support behind Assemblyman...
njurbannews.com
Sue Happy in Trenton
When it comes to the City of Trenton and the City Council, why is it that nearly everything seems to begin, progress and end with a trip to the courthouse and a lawsuit? Here are just a few examples:. Outgoing and controversial Trenton City council member Robin Vaughn is being...
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Commissioner Director John Lanza again calls upon Gov. Murphy to address drastic SHBP rate hikes
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon County Commissioner Director John E. Lanza sent a letter to Governor Murphy Friday calling upon his administration to address the drastic health insurance premium hikes for local government participants in the State Health Benefits Program (SHBP) for the up coming calendar year. Lanza’s letter...
Will Small .17 Percent Become A Big Number At Atlantic City BOE?
17 percent is a tiny fraction of one percentage point. Something that is this small, rarely has a major impact on any issue. But, this is Atlantic City that we’re talking about. This tiny fraction, which represents just 17 percent of the number 1, could leave Ventnor City, Margate...
Here Are The True Violent Crime Statistics In Atlantic City For 2022
Perception versus reality is a very powerful optic. Sometimes things appear to be one way, when (in fact) the exact opposite could actually be true. The perception these days is that Atlantic City, New Jersey has never been more violent and dangerous. It feels that way. Doesn’t it?. But,...
Recovering Skinhead Talks Life As Former White Supremacist In NJ
A former white supremacist is coming to Burlington County to speak against hate crimes, authorities said.Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw invites the public to attend the forum on Friday, Dec. 9, where the BCPO will unveil a new initiative aimed at reducing bias and hate crimes in Bu…
thesunpapers.com
Burlington County leaders release statements on the passing of retired Sheriff Gary Daniels
The Burlington County Commissioners and Burlington County Sheriff Anthony Basantis and Undersheriff Jim Kostoplis released the following statement on the passing of retired Burlington County Sheriff Gary L. Daniels:. “We were saddened to learn about the passing of Gary Daniels, who served Burlington County as a member of law enforcement,...
Stolen statue returned to Trenton, NJ’s ‘Angel Island’
TRENTON — The stolen the Angel of Faith statuer returned to its podium in front of three churches at the city's holiday celebration on Wednesday. The 500 pound bronze statue was cut at the ankles and taken from its podium at Perry and Warren streets in the early hours of May 3.
phillyvoice.com
Rutgers Law to offer free courses on N.J.'s legal marijuana industry to minority entrepreneurs
In an effort to expand access to careers in New Jersey's burgeoning marijuana industry, Rutgers Law is partnering with a Black-owned adult-learning program to offer its cannabis law and business certificate program at no cost to students. The Camden law school offers the six-month program to students hoping to learn...
Exclusive: Prosecutor Announces New Atlantic City Crime Initiative
Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor Will Reynolds provided us with an exclusive, when he announced today for the first time, the establishment of a first-ever (Atlantic County) Violent Crime Initiative, (VCI). Reynolds described it as follows:. “The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is creating a working group of law enforcement agencies...
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Friday evening into the morning of Saturday, Dec 10. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
The Fate of the Proposed Wawa Location in Holland Has Just Been Announced. Read For All the Details
As Wawa continues to expand in the Bucks County area, the fate of one of the most talked-about locations has finally been determined. Damon C. Williams wrote about the decision in the Bucks County Courier Times. The infamous Holland Wawa, which was planned to be located at 287 Holland Road,...
After suing to stop impeachment trial, Philly DA vows ‘not to be silent’ if proceedings continue
District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Democrat who easily won re-election last year, asked Commonwealth Court on Friday to stop the Republican-backed process that could remove him from office after Republicans launched an investigation into him earlier this year. The post After suing to stop impeachment trial, Philly DA vows ‘not to be silent’ if proceedings continue appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter stands by stop and frisk, despite being stopped by police multiple times
How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer to Philly’s gun violence crisis? Get in touch. Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter can remember three distinct times he’s been stopped by a police officer: as a teenager, during his time as a City Council member, and two years ago. During the most recent time, Nutter said he was just around the corner from his Wynnefield home when officers approached his Mini-Cooper with hands on their weapons.
150-year-old N.J. hospital will merge with Capital Health, offer only ER and outpatient care
St. Francis Medical Center, a nearly 150-year-old institution in Trenton, will offer only emergency room and outpatient services starting Dec. 21, under a recently approved merger agreement with Capital Health, officials announced Thursday. The deal with St. Francis’ owner, Michigan-based Trinity Health, was finalized in the fall but needed to...
NJ mayor says he won't support proposed warehouse development
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- The local mayor says he does not support a proposed warehouse development that has drawn the ire of residents.Neighbors have contested a plan to build four warehouses totaling 2 million square feet on farmland in Mullica Hill, at Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.At a packed Harrison Township committee meeting last night, Mayor Louis Manzo said he plans to oppose the warehouse construction. "I'm going to vote no," Harrison Township mayor Louis Manzo said. The comment spurred cheers from the crowd.A lawsuit opposing the warehouse plan has already been filed by a homeowners association.A zoning board meeting on the project last week had to be postponed because the room was over capacity. That meeting will now be held on December 15th at Pleasant Valley School.
roi-nj.com
BofA honors Trenton Health Team, Interfaith Neighbors with Neighborhood Builders award
Nonprofits Trenton Health Team and Interfaith Neighbors are providing programs and services that address New Jersey health and neighborhood revitalization needs — helping others chart a path toward economic opportunity. Bank of America is now helping them. Trenton Health Team and Interfaith Neighbors have been named as the 2022...
Ocean County, NJ: Turning Grief Into A Profound Addiction Home
Paul Hulse is the Chief Executive Officer of Just Believe, Inc., a nonprofit that advocates for the homeless and at risk population in Ocean County, New Jersey. We have learned that Hulse is in the planning stages of honoring the memory of his late friend, Larry Robertello by developing a special transitional home that will help men overcome addiction.
Camden County, NJ, Financial Planner Sentenced in Million-dollar Tax Evasion Case
A former financial planner from Camden County has been sentenced to 26 months in prison for evading more than $1 million in federal taxes. 63-year-old John Ryan of Cherry Hill had previously pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion. He was sentenced in Camden federal court on Tuesday. According...
