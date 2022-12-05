Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
953wiki.com
MCHS Principal Resigns
Effective immediately, Mr. Don Cowper has resigned from his position as principal of Madison Consolidated High School. Mr. Ronnie Lawhead has been named the interim Principal at the high school effective immediately. We will work together as a district and school administrative team to make this a smooth transition for...
953wiki.com
Madison City Councilman Dan Dattilo Declares Candidacy for Mayor of Madison
MADISON, INDIANA — Dan Dattilo, current Madison At-large City Councilman, has announced his intent to run for Mayor of the City of Madison. Dattilo’s campaign will focus on COMMUNITY, COMMITMENT, AND CHARACTER. His desire is to ensure a COMMUNITY that provides a safe and vibrant lifestyle for the citizens of Madison. His COMMITMENT to Madison is to improve economic and recreational activities for current and future generations. His CHARACTER is shown through his promotion of efficient and effective government and active citizenship.
WRBI Radio
New aquatic center on the drawing board in Greensburg
Greensburg, IN — Cabanas, lazy river, curly slides and more would highlight a new aquatic center to replace Decatur County’s Allen Memorial Pool under a ‘Concept and Visioning’ rendering presented to the Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee. The Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee is...
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Was Mike Fink more than a restaurant?
Is there something about the area that's always puzzled you? Our feature OKI Wanna Know is your opportunity to ask about it. This week, we dive into the history of one of the Ohio River's most famous rivermen. WVXU's Bill Rinehart explains. When you say Mike Fink today, some people...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
eaglecountryonline.com
Historic Versailles Building Being Restored as Event Venue, Hotel
RR2 Properties LLC recently received a grant through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. Photo via the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. (Versailles, Ind.) – The Tanglewood is coming soon in Versailles. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs have announced 10...
WLWT 5
Indiana teen who inspired community dies of brain cancer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — A Franklin County teenager whose entire community rallied behind her during her two-year cancer diagnosis has died. Seventeen-year-old Kayla Spangler had been nearing a two-year fight with cancer. When doctors predicted she had just days to live, her community helped her check milestones off her...
spectrumnews1.com
8 places for holiday fun in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Nothing warms up the holiday spirit quite like piling into a car with a hot thermos full of hot chocolate and taking in the magical twinkle of Christmas lights!. There are plenty of light shows and festivals across the state. A short drive away, Charlestown, Ind., hosts...
953wiki.com
Prysmian Group Cuts Ribbon on Newly Renovated North American Headquarters in Campbell County
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 6, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated leaders of electric cable producer Prysmian Group on the ribbon cutting of the company’s newly renovated North American headquarters in Highland Heights, a $4.7 million project that will help retain 400 employees at the location. “Kentucky companies...
WLKY.com
Gordon Ramsay Steak opening soon, and executive chef is from Louisville
ELIZABETH, Ind. — A Louisville chef will be calling the shots at the new Gordon Ramsay Steak in Caesar's Southern Indiana. The restaurant announced on Tuesday that chef Stephen Dunn, of Louisville, would be the executive chef. “Chef Dunn’s impressive resume and skill set made him an easy choice...
wdrb.com
JCPS reassigns 2 staff members at separate middle schools for investigations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools pulled two staff members out of two separate middle schools for investigations. At least one of them involves the LMPD Crimes Against Children's Unit. JCPS confirms that employees at Lassiter Middle School and Jefferson County Traditional Middle School have been reassigned. Lassiter's...
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
archpaper.com
Historic Columbus, Indiana, building destroyed in weekend blaze
A raging fire over the weekend has destroyed an old building in Columbus, Indiana, the Midwest mecca for modern architecture. 422 Fifth Street in downtown Columbus, lost its roof, facade, and its structural integrity in the December 3 blaze. Fire officials believe the brick building, known to locals as the “Irwin Block,” is unsalvageable and will need to be demolished. At the time of the fire the commercial building housed mostly office space, including for a law firm, mortgage lender, and a photography studio.
953wiki.com
Agriculture and Commercial Lender Mark Goley Retires after Four Decades in Community Banking
He is a longtime resident of Madison area and a lifetime farmer. 12/7/22 – Madison, IN – Friendship State Bank Agriculture and Commercial Lender, Mark Goley, is hanging up his banker hat after four decades serving Jefferson County. Goley joined the Friendship lending team in 2016, wanting to remain a part of community bank when his former employer was purchased by a larger regional bank.
WKRC
Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant opens
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant offers barbecue and live music, and it just opened at the Northern Kentucky entertainment complex. Shiners on the Levee opened its doors on Dec. 3 at Newport on the Levee. Shiners is the first solo project of Prodigal Son...
teslarati.com
Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel
Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
korncountry.com
BCJ honors drug treatment program grads
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Bartholomew County Jail (BCJ) recently honored the latest graduates of its drug treatment program. The program is called BART, which is an acronym for Begin, Accept, Reveal, Transform. After nearly three years, there have been 128 BART graduates. BCJ’s treatment plan uses an evidence-based practice...
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
WLKY.com
At-home addiction treatment now available in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Those looking to get sober will now have the option to detox from home. Aware Recovery, which offers in-home recovery services, is now available in Louisville. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, making Kentucky the tenth state to offer its services. The in-home addiction treatment service...
