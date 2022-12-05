ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Soccer-Argentina lead Netherlands 1-0 at halftime in World Cup quarter-final

LUSAIL, Qatar (Reuters) – Lionel Messi set up Nahuel Molina for the opening goal in the 35th minute to give Argentina a 1-0 lead over the Netherlands at halftime in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday. With the Argentinian fans far outnumbering their Dutch counterparts, the stadium was bouncing...
Soccer-Why do the world’s best footballers take such poor penalties?

DOHA/LONDON (Reuters) – It is short odds that there will be a penalty shootout at the World Cup over the next two days. There has been at least one in the quarter-finals of the last nine tournaments, peaking in 1986 when three of the four matches went to penalties.
‘Wonders of Wrexham’: King Charles meets Hollywood stars at lowly Welsh club

WREXHAM, Wales (Reuters) – King Charles toured the grounds of the lowly Welsh soccer club Wrexham owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on Friday, talking to the Hollywood actors about their dream of steering the team to sporting glory. In cold, brilliant sunshine, Charles joked with the co-owners...

