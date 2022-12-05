Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Argentina lead Netherlands 1-0 at halftime in World Cup quarter-final
LUSAIL, Qatar (Reuters) – Lionel Messi set up Nahuel Molina for the opening goal in the 35th minute to give Argentina a 1-0 lead over the Netherlands at halftime in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday. With the Argentinian fans far outnumbering their Dutch counterparts, the stadium was bouncing...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Soccer-Argentina fans begin to believe as Messi wills them into World Cup semis
LUSAIL, Qatar (Reuters) – Lionel Messi had to dig deep after his Argentina side blew a two-goal lead before beating Netherlands on penalties to keep his World Cup dream alive, making one goal and scoring another before setting the tone for the emotional shoot-out triumph. Long after the vanquished...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Argentina had toughest route to World Cup final in 1990 – Gracenote study
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – If the Netherlands beat Argentina in the World Cup quarter-finals they could face Brazil in the semis but their route to the final will still not be as difficult as Argentina’s path in the 1990 edition, a Nielsen’s Gracenote analysis has revealed.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Why do the world’s best footballers take such poor penalties?
DOHA/LONDON (Reuters) – It is short odds that there will be a penalty shootout at the World Cup over the next two days. There has been at least one in the quarter-finals of the last nine tournaments, peaking in 1986 when three of the four matches went to penalties.
104.1 WIKY
‘Wonders of Wrexham’: King Charles meets Hollywood stars at lowly Welsh club
WREXHAM, Wales (Reuters) – King Charles toured the grounds of the lowly Welsh soccer club Wrexham owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on Friday, talking to the Hollywood actors about their dream of steering the team to sporting glory. In cold, brilliant sunshine, Charles joked with the co-owners...
Comments / 0