FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Springfield Area Companies That Pay $25+ an HourEvan CrosbySpringfield, MO
The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Keet-McElhany House in Springfield, Missouri is a product of success from the late 1800sCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Amber Waterman: Her husband pleads innocent to helping her dispose of pregnant victim’s bodyLavinia ThompsonSpringfield, MO
Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday
REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12 in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
KYTV
Ozarks Life: ‘Tis the season for C of O fruitcake!
POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re on a tour of College of the Ozarks, whether it’s the Keeter Center, Edwards Mill, or the Stained Glass and Candle Shop, Christmas is everywhere. And at these locations, you can take a little bit of Christmas with you as a...
KYTV
PARADE MAP: See the route and parking for Saturday’s downtown Springfield Christmas parade
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Christmas spirit will fill downtown Springfield on Saturday as the annual Christmas parade returns. The parade’s theme is ‘Hope for the Holidays.’ It will feature floats, high school bands, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus. The parade begins at 2...
Iron Chef host Alton Brown says this Springfield restaurant has the best cashew chicken
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Food Network star Alton Brown visited Springfield as a part of his Alton Brown: LIVE! BEYOND THE EATS tour. Brown has been on the road with his new culinary variety show filled with cooking, comedy, music, and fun science. On Wednesday, December 7, the Good Eats star came to Juanita K Hammons […]
KYTV
Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo.
NIXA Mo. (KY3) - The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. The Nixa Area Chamber of Commerce organized the Tour of Lights contest for the second consecutive year. It features 15 holiday decor enthusiasts vying for the title of best Christmas display in town. People who vote...
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Christmas Crostinis
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - How about a golden, crisp Christmas crostini?. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brush bread slices with olive oil and season with garlic salt. Bake in a 350-degree oven until golden and crispy. Using a hand mixer or a blender, combine the feta and the heavy cream and blend or mix until smooth. Spread each toasted bread slice with whipped feta and then top with chopped cranberries and pistachios.
KYTV
Paul Adler goes back to the 80s in charity lip-sync battle
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In case you’re wondering why Paul Adler was not at the anchor desk Friday night, he was lip-syncing... for a good cause. The Community Partnership of the Ozarks held a lip-sync battle featuring many familiar faces in Springfield raising money for the organization. Volunteers took...
KYTV
Local utility offers incentive for furnace tune-ups
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With colder air on the way next week and the winter months approaching, now is a great time to make sure your furnace or heating system is running properly and ready to go. To help customers out, Joel Alexander, media manager for City Utilities of Springfield,...
Fire closes Burger King in Ozark
OZARK, Mo. — When the employees of a Burger King restaurant in Ozark showed up to work this morning, they discovered the building on fire. Around 5:30 a.m., employees entered the store and saw that there was smoke inside and flames on the roof. After firefighters arrived, they found that the fire had begun on […]
KYTV
Winter preparedness event in Springfield Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the official start of winter approaching, officials from Greene County want people to be prepared for any incoming winter weather. The Greene County Office of Emergency Management will be hosting a free event this Thursday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m. in Springfield at the Library Station. Deputy Director Darren White says that while the agency hosts events like this often, it’s the first time they teamed up with the library to put this event on.
KYTV
SPS celebrates opening of newest storm shelter
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools celebrated opening a new storm shelter at Field Elementary School. The district cut the ribbon on the 10,000-square-foot building. It also serves as a gymnasium, music room, and more. Voters approved the project in the passage of a bigger bond issue. The Field...
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers
McDonald's is spreading some cheer with daily app deals this holiday season, including $0.50 double cheeseburgers today, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9.
KYTV
Marshfield, Mo. man charged in weekend road rage shooting on Battlefield Rd.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Marshfield man has been charged in the drive-by shooting that occurred on December 4 on Battlefield Road. Court documents say 23-year-old Tanner Fienen has been charged with two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. On December 4, a...
KYTV
Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision
Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
KYTV
Holiday delivery deadlines
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Time is running out to send your holiday greetings and gifts so that they arrive by Christmas. Below are the deadlines and common shipping options. Priority or Global Express - Dec. 13 for some countries. 3 Day Select - Dec. 20. 2nd Day Air - Dec....
KYTV
2 plead to misdemeanors in Stockton, Mo., boarding school case
STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) — Two men charged with felony counts of abusing students at a private Christian boarding school in Missouri have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and the case against a third employee has been dropped. The Kansas City Star reports that 46-year-old Scott Dumar, the medical coordinator at...
Pedestrian versus semi-truck accident on Kearney closes traffic
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An injury accident closed all lanes of Kearney Street on Dec. 8. Police were dispatched to the intersection of Kearney and Roosevelt Avenue for the report of a pedestrian versus semi-truck accident. According to Cris Swaters with the Springfield Police Department, a man was underneath a semi-truck when it began moving. The […]
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Follow up success story! Cotton is back home after two months.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a happy update to share about a lost Pyerenees we featured a few weeks ago. Not two hours after our story aired about Cotton being lost from Cape Fair for a month and a half, his owner got the text that she’d been praying for.
KYTV
James River Church delivering gifts to Springfield elementary school children
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Over the next several days, Christmas will come early for hundreds of Springfield elementary schoolers. Workers and volunteers with James River Church will deliver gifts for every student at four SPS schools. The outreach events include a holiday show and are part of the church’s Season of Giving campaign.
