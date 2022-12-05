ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, MO

Whataburger to open first location in the Ozarks on Monday

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The area’s first Whataburger location will officially open its doors on Monday, Dec. 12 in Republic. According to a press release from the company, the location off Highway 60 in Republic will open at 11 a.m. on Monday morning. It is the first of five locations planned in the Ozarks. The restaurant […]
Ozarks Life: ‘Tis the season for C of O fruitcake!

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re on a tour of College of the Ozarks, whether it’s the Keeter Center, Edwards Mill, or the Stained Glass and Candle Shop, Christmas is everywhere. And at these locations, you can take a little bit of Christmas with you as a...
Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo.

NIXA Mo. (KY3) - The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. The Nixa Area Chamber of Commerce organized the Tour of Lights contest for the second consecutive year. It features 15 holiday decor enthusiasts vying for the title of best Christmas display in town. People who vote...
Taste of the Ozarks: Christmas Crostinis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - How about a golden, crisp Christmas crostini?. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brush bread slices with olive oil and season with garlic salt. Bake in a 350-degree oven until golden and crispy. Using a hand mixer or a blender, combine the feta and the heavy cream and blend or mix until smooth. Spread each toasted bread slice with whipped feta and then top with chopped cranberries and pistachios.
Paul Adler goes back to the 80s in charity lip-sync battle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In case you’re wondering why Paul Adler was not at the anchor desk Friday night, he was lip-syncing... for a good cause. The Community Partnership of the Ozarks held a lip-sync battle featuring many familiar faces in Springfield raising money for the organization. Volunteers took...
Local utility offers incentive for furnace tune-ups

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With colder air on the way next week and the winter months approaching, now is a great time to make sure your furnace or heating system is running properly and ready to go. To help customers out, Joel Alexander, media manager for City Utilities of Springfield,...
Fire closes Burger King in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. — When the employees of a Burger King restaurant in Ozark showed up to work this morning, they discovered the building on fire. Around 5:30 a.m., employees entered the store and saw that there was smoke inside and flames on the roof. After firefighters arrived, they found that the fire had begun on […]
Winter preparedness event in Springfield Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With the official start of winter approaching, officials from Greene County want people to be prepared for any incoming winter weather. The Greene County Office of Emergency Management will be hosting a free event this Thursday, December 8 at 6:30 p.m. in Springfield at the Library Station. Deputy Director Darren White says that while the agency hosts events like this often, it’s the first time they teamed up with the library to put this event on.
SPS celebrates opening of newest storm shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools celebrated opening a new storm shelter at Field Elementary School. The district cut the ribbon on the 10,000-square-foot building. It also serves as a gymnasium, music room, and more. Voters approved the project in the passage of a bigger bond issue. The Field...
Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision

Holiday delivery deadlines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Time is running out to send your holiday greetings and gifts so that they arrive by Christmas. Below are the deadlines and common shipping options. Priority or Global Express - Dec. 13 for some countries. 3 Day Select - Dec. 20. 2nd Day Air - Dec....
2 plead to misdemeanors in Stockton, Mo., boarding school case

STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) — Two men charged with felony counts of abusing students at a private Christian boarding school in Missouri have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors, and the case against a third employee has been dropped. The Kansas City Star reports that 46-year-old Scott Dumar, the medical coordinator at...
Pedestrian versus semi-truck accident on Kearney closes traffic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An injury accident closed all lanes of Kearney Street on Dec. 8. Police were dispatched to the intersection of Kearney and Roosevelt Avenue for the report of a pedestrian versus semi-truck accident. According to Cris Swaters with the Springfield Police Department, a man was underneath a semi-truck when it began moving. The […]
