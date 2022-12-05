ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
KVUE

Austin city manager gets near 11% raise amid performance reviews

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council this week approved a near 11% raise for Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk. According to Community Impact, that's a $38,188.80 raise that brings his salary to a whopping $388,190.40. The paper reports it's his second raise since taking the job nearly five...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

City of Austin wants to stop unlicensed short-term rentals. Here's how the council plans to do it

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin city leaders want to stop unlicensed short-term rentals (STRs) from operating. “That is increasingly a conversation about how short-term rentals are taking long-term rental opportunities off the housing market because they're always more financially lucrative than long-term rental opportunities,” Kathie Tovo, District 9, said in a council work session on Nov. 29.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Safety improvements coming soon to William Cannon Drive

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council this week approved a construction contract paving the way for mobility and safety improvements for William Cannon Drive between Running Water Drive and McKinney Falls Parkway. The decision authorizes the City of Austin's Corridor Program Office (CPO) to execute a contract with...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Popular South Lamar bar Bouldin Acres expanding to North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A popular indoor-outdoor bar is expanding to North Austin, bringing pickleball, specialty drinks and a dog park to West Braker Lane. According to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Bouldin Acres started construction for its second location at 1806 W. Braker Lane this summer. The new bar will be located about a mile away from Q2 Stadium.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Traffic deaths a big concern in Austin as numbers near last year's record

AUSTIN, Texas — City council members are concerned about Austin's record-high rate of traffic fatalities. They say most fatal crashes are happening on freeways, frontage roads and major roadways, and one reason for that includes the inability to redesign those roadways because they're not owned by the City. Another...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Travis County woman suing Apple over AirTag tracking

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A Travis County woman is taking Apple to court. Lauren Hughes claims her ex used an AirTag to stalk her for three months. The devices were created to help consumers track personal items such as keys and wallets. Court documents show Hughes made the discovery...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Man rescued from pinned truck on State Highway 71 near Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was in surgery at Dell Seton Medical Center early Thursday morning after first responders rescued him from underneath his flipped pickup truck. The man was pinned under his truck after he lost control while driving and flipped between two guardrails on westbound State Highway 71, right in front of the P. Terry's Burger Stand near the Austin airport.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy