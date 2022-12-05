ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

UCF Recruiting Profile: DE Kaven Call

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FsW0e_0jXkRU9s00

A closer look at UCF commitment Kaven Call.

It's time to start profiling the 2023 UCF commitments. Up first today is the prospect that actually first gave a pledge to the Knights.

Kaven Call, OLB/DE, 6-2, 245 pounds, Apopka (Fla.) High School

Strengths : Advanced technical skills for a prep player. Call showed a propensity to use a quick rip move, combined with excellent leverage, to help power past offensive linemen. Relentless in pursuit even if the football was run away from his side of the field. Displayed speed-to-power moves, as well as power-to-speed moves, which has aided him in high school and will do so for the Knights, too.

Area to Improve : It’s more about technical aspects of the opposition. What formation is that and what should be expected from it? The tight end is in the slot, that means a screen with the tight end leading the way is coming, or something similar, should be going through Call’s mind. This is an advanced operation for a player at this stage of his career, but take heed. Call has earned the right to be considered an intelligent player and young man. He’s going to get up to speed with tendencies far faster than most prospects entering the college ranks.

Position Flexibility : He will be a jack of all trades, off the edge. Yes, he’s a definite candidate to play the weak side stand-up end position. It’s the same spot that former Knight Big Kat Bryant played, and the one that Tre’mon Morris-Brash mans now. That’s not all that Call has shown he can do.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20vUB4_0jXkRU9s00
Call has the ability to switch where he lines up, keeping opposing teams off balance.

Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

His natural low pad level and quickness off the snap have allowed for him to play 3-technique, i.e. defensive tackle, and be an effective pass rusher. When the Knights want to go with a fast group of pass rushers during obvious passing downs, Call has proven to be someone that can make plays from the interior. That opens up a chance for an additional edge defender to stay on the field with Call and help to pressure the opposing quarterback.

As it relates to what Call has done and will continue to do, he can play a traditional down lineman in a 4-3 look. He’s powerful and technical enough to take on players that out weigh him by 60 or more pounds.

Senior Film Notes : Love the first-step quickness; shot out of his stance to quickly close the gap between himself and the opposing blocker that limited options for his counterpart. At that point, Call’s array of moves led to sacks and tackles for loss.

2022 UCF Football Roster

2022 UCF Football Schedule

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out, like, and subscribe to Inside The Knights on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Apopka Pop Warner team competing for national championship title

APOPKA, Fla. — The Apopka Blue Darter 14U football team is preparing to compete for a national championship in the Pop Warner Super Bowl this weekend at Camping World Stadium. "We play Apopka football. Nobody can beat us," head coach Jeff Robinson said. The Blue Darters had an undefeated...
APOPKA, FL
orangeobserver.com

Ocoee High School announces new head baseball coach

Andrea Mujica is a staff writer for the West Orange Times & Observer, the Southwest Orange Observer and OrangeObserver.com. She covers sports, news and features. She holds both a bachelor's degree in journalism and an MBA from the University of Central Florida....
OCOEE, FL
lmhsrampage.com

Violence in high school sports

Violence in high school sports is a real problem. Talking trash and toxicity have always been a part of sports, aggression not so much. Lately aggression has been pretty regular in sports, making things dangerous for the athletes and the audience. Sadly some of this aggression leads to people losing their lives. Threats could very well lead to stampedes of people trying to rush out of the stands trampling innocent people. This even comes from high school sports.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Cleveland-based chain Barrio Tacos opens first Florida location at Orlando's Waterford Lakes

There's a new entrant to a crowded taco field in Orlando. Barrio Tacos, a chain based in Cleveland, Ohio, has this week opened the doors to a location in Waterford Lakes. The new restaurant, adorned with Day of the Dead-inspired designs and artwork, is one of 18 Barrio Tacos locations that include spots in Ohio, Michigan, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania. “Barrios Tacos is a great addition to Waterford Lakes Town Center,” said Lynda Glinski, General Manager, Waterford Lakes Town Center, in a press statement. “The new location has already created buzz with their unique style and extensive menu for families, college students, and those looking for a different taco experience within the market.” Barrio's menu features build-your-own tacos, plenty of queso and multiple margaritas. There will also be a brunch menu available on weekends.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

SEE: New Publix opens in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers now have an additional option to pick up their holiday goodies. Publix on Thursday opened a new store in Orlando at Town Center at O-Town West, 11055 Daryl Carter Parkway. The 48,387-square-foot store will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Man shot at extended stay motel in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting at an Orlando motel. Officers responded to Home Suite Home on East Colonial Drive late Thursday night. The extended stay motel is at the intersection of Primrose Drive. Orlando police told WFTV that when officers arrived at the scene around midnight,...
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

Eyes on the Street: Goff’s Drive In has closed

Goff’s Drive-In (Facebook) suffered severe damage in May this year when an arson set fire to the building, not once but twice, forcing it to close. The shop, which is located at 212 S. Orange Blossom Trail [GMap], first opened in 1948 and was set to reopen to the public on July 18th but remained closed. The exterior signage was removed ahead of Hurricane Ian, when the owner said it was part of their prep tasks, but was never reinstalled when the hurricane passed, with no real updates until this week.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando police searching for suspect in October shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are searching for a suspect in a shooting. On Oct. 18, a residence was shot into at the Catalina Isle Condominiums. According to police, they have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Junior Jacinthe, who has an active arrest warrant for aggravated battery with a firearm.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Lyman High School yearbook staff receives Student Press Freedom Award

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Lyman High School's yearbook staff was awarded the inaugural Student Press Freedom award from The Student Press Law Center for fighting back against censorship. They fought to make sure pictures in the yearbook showing students holding a "Love is Love" sign and rainbow flags during a...
LONGWOOD, FL
Orlando Weekly

Black religious leaders come together for national summit in Orlando next week

The Conference of National Black Churches is set to host a three-day-long ecumenical convention at the Rosen Centre Hotel on International Drive from Dec. 13-15. The assembled leaders will discuss issues facing the Black community and ongoing work to improve the daily lives of those in their communities. The annual conference invites top religious leaders, activists and lawmakers from around the country, and this year's summit will focus on the disastrous effects of COVID-19 and the institutional crisis of systematic racism.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy