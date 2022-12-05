UCF Recruiting Profile: DE Kaven Call

A closer look at UCF commitment Kaven Call.

It's time to start profiling the 2023 UCF commitments. Up first today is the prospect that actually first gave a pledge to the Knights.

Kaven Call, OLB/DE, 6-2, 245 pounds, Apopka (Fla.) High School

Strengths : Advanced technical skills for a prep player. Call showed a propensity to use a quick rip move, combined with excellent leverage, to help power past offensive linemen. Relentless in pursuit even if the football was run away from his side of the field. Displayed speed-to-power moves, as well as power-to-speed moves, which has aided him in high school and will do so for the Knights, too.

Area to Improve : It’s more about technical aspects of the opposition. What formation is that and what should be expected from it? The tight end is in the slot, that means a screen with the tight end leading the way is coming, or something similar, should be going through Call’s mind. This is an advanced operation for a player at this stage of his career, but take heed. Call has earned the right to be considered an intelligent player and young man. He’s going to get up to speed with tendencies far faster than most prospects entering the college ranks.

Position Flexibility : He will be a jack of all trades, off the edge. Yes, he’s a definite candidate to play the weak side stand-up end position. It’s the same spot that former Knight Big Kat Bryant played, and the one that Tre’mon Morris-Brash mans now. That’s not all that Call has shown he can do.

Call has the ability to switch where he lines up, keeping opposing teams off balance. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

His natural low pad level and quickness off the snap have allowed for him to play 3-technique, i.e. defensive tackle, and be an effective pass rusher. When the Knights want to go with a fast group of pass rushers during obvious passing downs, Call has proven to be someone that can make plays from the interior. That opens up a chance for an additional edge defender to stay on the field with Call and help to pressure the opposing quarterback.

As it relates to what Call has done and will continue to do, he can play a traditional down lineman in a 4-3 look. He’s powerful and technical enough to take on players that out weigh him by 60 or more pounds.

Senior Film Notes : Love the first-step quickness; shot out of his stance to quickly close the gap between himself and the opposing blocker that limited options for his counterpart. At that point, Call’s array of moves led to sacks and tackles for loss.

