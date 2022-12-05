Read full article on original website
At least one person killed in single-engine plane crash in Cleburne
At least one person has died in a small plane crash near the Cleburne Regional Airport Sunday night. The single-engine Cessna crashed shortly after taking off just past 10 p.m. Sunday.
Parker County home heavily damaged by fire
There’s a huge mess to clean up at a Parker County home where a two-alarm fire broke out over the weekend. Late Saturday night, firefighters from Parker County Emergency Service District #1 were called to house on fire on Torri Court a
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DNA Identifies Missing Fort Worth Teen as Fatal Hit-and-Run Victim
The family of a North Texas teenager killed in a fatal hit-and-run is hoping someone will come forward and identify the driver responsible. Israel Hernandez, 13, was last seen leaving his family's west Fort Worth home at about 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. In the days following his disappearance, family...
26-year-old Joshua T. Burleson Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Granbury (Hood County, TX)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Hood County. Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety looked into a collision on Farm-to-Market Road 2580, which is located five miles from Granbury at around 6:23 a.m.
Police bodycam video: North Texas officers catch mail theft suspects in the act
LAKE WORTH, Texas — After mail thefts all across North Texas, Lake Worth Police finally caught two suspects in the act outside the city's main post office. Recently released dashcam video shows the moments before officers sprang into action to make the arrests. A Lake Worth Police K-9 Officer...
Irving police end search for missing 4-month-old taken by her father
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving police have ended the search for a missing 4-month-old they believed was in imminent danger. Gianina Martinez was taken by her father, Germey Martinez, 29.Gianina was located safely on Monday and reunited with her mother. Germey has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said at about 10 a.m., they were dispatched to the 6300 block of North MacArthur Boulevard with reports of a domestic violence disturbance. The victim, the mother, had gotten into an argument with Germey and he held a knife to hear throat, threatening to kill her. Police said the argument was not a custody issue, but a domestic dispute.He told her to leave the apartment or he would kill her. She left the apartment and called police, which is when Germey left with Gianina. He was located Monday afternoon at the 700 block of Walnut Ridge, the Budget Suites and Residences, with Gianina. Police said there will be emergency protective orders in place for the mother and two children.
Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
Police name a second suspect in their investigation of a northwest Dallas murder
Dallas police now have the name of a man they’ve been looking for since early October when a victim named Miguel Guzman was fatally shot in Northwest Dallas near I-35 and Walnut Hill.
Dallas-area police lieutenant commits suicide: Officials
Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan has since confirmed that Lt. Chris Carker, a 16-year veteran, committed suicide over the weekend.
What we know about Tanner Horner, man accused of killing Athena Strand
'You kind of forget that you never know who your neighbor is.'
Former Dallas Police officer arrested for allegedly murdering her neighbor over a necklace, arrest warrant states
DALLAS — A former North Texas officer has been arrested for allegedly murdering her neighbor in connection to a dispute about a necklace, according to Tarrant County Judge Patricia Summers. Former Dallas Police officer Cathryn Lafitte has been charged and arrested for the murder of her neighbor, Jamarlon Clardy.
news4sanantonio.com
Two trucks crash into vehicle, killing 2 women inside in apparent street racing accident
FORT WORTH - Two women are dead after a horrific racing accident in Fort Worth's Northwest Side. The deadly accident happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday along River Oaks Boulevard near West Oaks Trinity River. Witnesses told Forth Worth Police officers that they saw two trucks racing River Oaks Boulevard when...
dallasexpress.com
Remains Found Near Area Dallas Firefighter Disappeared
An old bicycle and bones that may belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing five years ago were discovered by a man who was out for a hike in Rains County. On November 30, 2022, the Rains and Hunt County sheriff’s offices, along with the Texas Rangers, responded to a call to investigate the findings of human skeletal remains. The bones and other evidentiary items were located in Rains County, according to a news release.
klif.com
JPS Health Breaks Ground on Tarrant County Facility
(WBAP/KLIF) — One Tarrant County community is receiving a new primary care health facility. Southwest Tarrant County is receiving one of four planned JPS Health Network facilities based on area growth and the lack of healthcare services. JPS broke ground, Wednesday, on the new Medical Home Southwest Tarrant that...
kswo.com
Missing Comanche girl found dead in Texas, suspect in custody
Wise County, TX (KSWO) - A missing girl from Comanche, 7-year-old Athena Strand, has been found dead in Texas. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin says Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, a contract FedEx delivery driver, is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to the girl’s disappearance and death. “We do have a confession,” said Akin.
Athena Strand Was Abducted by FedEx Driver Just 200 Yards From Home—Sheriff
Authorities said seven-year-old Athena Strand's body was found around six miles from her home in Paradise, Texas.
keranews.org
Family of murdered 7-year-old Athena Strand from Paradise plans vigil
The community of Paradise, Texas is mourning the loss of 7-year-old Athena Strand following a two-day search that ended in tragedy. Athena’s body was found Friday night after she went missing Wednesday northwest of Fort Worth. The community will hold a candlelight vigil at First Baptist Church Cottondale in...
Deep Ellum bartender found guilty of obstruction, assault linked to 2019 incident captured on video
A Dallas County jury on Monday found Deep Ellum bartender Austin Shuffield guilty of obstruction and assault in response to a 2019 incident that was captured on video.
fox4news.com
Man arrested for Family Dollar shooting charged in second murder
DALLAS - The man accused of killing a Family Dollar employee in Dallas was captured after allegedly committing a second murder in Lancaster. The 22-year-old suspect sits in jail accused of killing two men in two different cities within 36 hours. The Dallas and Lancaster police departments worked together in...
Former Deep Ellum Bartender Austin Shuffield found guilty of assault
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas County jury has found Austin Sheffield guilty of obstruction and assault.The former bartender was indicted on two felony and two misdemeanor charges for assaulting L'Daijohnique Lee, 27, in a parking lot in 2019.Lee said the night of the assault, she had pulled into a parking lot that night and blocked Shuffield in as he was trying to leave. He got out of his truck to asked her to move but after his approach, the two began arguing.In a cell phone video, captured by a witness across the street, Shuffield was seen holding a gun by his...
