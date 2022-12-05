ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleburne, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DNA Identifies Missing Fort Worth Teen as Fatal Hit-and-Run Victim

The family of a North Texas teenager killed in a fatal hit-and-run is hoping someone will come forward and identify the driver responsible. Israel Hernandez, 13, was last seen leaving his family's west Fort Worth home at about 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 9. In the days following his disappearance, family...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Irving police end search for missing 4-month-old taken by her father

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving police have ended the search for a missing 4-month-old they believed was in imminent danger. Gianina Martinez was taken by her father, Germey Martinez, 29.Gianina was located safely on Monday and reunited with her mother. Germey has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police said at about 10 a.m., they were dispatched to the 6300 block of North MacArthur Boulevard with reports of a domestic violence disturbance. The victim, the mother, had gotten into an argument with Germey and he held a knife to hear throat, threatening to kill her. Police said the argument was not a custody issue, but a domestic dispute.He told her to leave the apartment or he would kill her. She left the apartment and called police, which is when Germey left with Gianina. He was located Monday afternoon at the 700 block of Walnut Ridge, the Budget Suites and Residences, with Gianina. Police said there will be emergency protective orders in place for the mother and two children.
IRVING, TX
WFAA

Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Remains Found Near Area Dallas Firefighter Disappeared

An old bicycle and bones that may belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing five years ago were discovered by a man who was out for a hike in Rains County. On November 30, 2022, the Rains and Hunt County sheriff’s offices, along with the Texas Rangers, responded to a call to investigate the findings of human skeletal remains. The bones and other evidentiary items were located in Rains County, according to a news release.
RAINS COUNTY, TX
klif.com

JPS Health Breaks Ground on Tarrant County Facility

(WBAP/KLIF) — One Tarrant County community is receiving a new primary care health facility. Southwest Tarrant County is receiving one of four planned JPS Health Network facilities based on area growth and the lack of healthcare services. JPS broke ground, Wednesday, on the new Medical Home Southwest Tarrant that...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Missing Comanche girl found dead in Texas, suspect in custody

Wise County, TX (KSWO) - A missing girl from Comanche, 7-year-old Athena Strand, has been found dead in Texas. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin says Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, a contract FedEx delivery driver, is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to the girl’s disappearance and death. “We do have a confession,” said Akin.
COMANCHE, OK
keranews.org

Family of murdered 7-year-old Athena Strand from Paradise plans vigil

The community of Paradise, Texas is mourning the loss of 7-year-old Athena Strand following a two-day search that ended in tragedy. Athena’s body was found Friday night after she went missing Wednesday northwest of Fort Worth. The community will hold a candlelight vigil at First Baptist Church Cottondale in...
PARADISE, TX
fox4news.com

Man arrested for Family Dollar shooting charged in second murder

DALLAS - The man accused of killing a Family Dollar employee in Dallas was captured after allegedly committing a second murder in Lancaster. The 22-year-old suspect sits in jail accused of killing two men in two different cities within 36 hours. The Dallas and Lancaster police departments worked together in...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Former Deep Ellum Bartender Austin Shuffield found guilty of assault

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas County jury has found Austin Sheffield guilty of obstruction and assault.The former bartender was indicted on two felony and two misdemeanor charges for assaulting L'Daijohnique Lee, 27, in a parking lot in 2019.Lee said the night of the assault, she had pulled into a parking lot that night and blocked Shuffield in as he was trying to leave. He got out of his truck to asked her to move but after his approach, the two began arguing.In a cell phone video, captured by a witness across the street, Shuffield was seen holding a gun by his...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

