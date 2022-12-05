Read full article on original website
Liberty HS hopes to complete mission of winning CIF state championship
The road to redemption begins Saturday when for the second straight season the Liberty Patriots will a three-hour bus ride to Saddleback College in the hopes of bringing back some hardware. The Patriots will take the same field where a year ago, the Patriots came up just short and felt the sting of defeat.
Watch: Mater Dei Catholic wins second straight state championship 26-18 over McClymonds
The Crusaders have won three state titles in school history
