POLITICO
An end to the Manchin show?
Tuesday night was a one-two punch to Joe Manchin, all but spelling out the end to the West Virginia senator's permitting proposal and outsized influence in the Senate. The final House draft of the National Defense Authorization Act came out Tuesday night — without the conservative Democrat’s permitting overhaul. That omission in the must-pass defense bill was followed by the news that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock had won Georgia’s runoff, which is certainly good news for his party but heralds a diminished position for Manchin come 2023.
Advocate
Herschel Walker's Anti-Trans Hate: A Roundup for Georgia Election Day
It’s Election Day in Georgia for the runoff between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat and strong LGBTQ+ ally, and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, who has run a campaign marked by anti-LGBTQ+ and specifically anti-transgender hate, along with general ignorance. As the campaign winds up, here’s a look at some of Walker’s worst.
POLITICO
Sinema shakes up the Senate
YOU CAN GO YOUR OWN WAY: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent, Burgess scoops this morning. “Nothing will change about my values or my behavior,” the Arizona lawmaker told him in a 45-minute interview. Whether or not she sticks to that will be pivotal to Democrats’ control of the upper chamber next session, where Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) was expecting to have a cut-and-dried 51-senator majority. Now it’s 50-49 … and Sinema.
Ope, sorry: Midwestern House Dems push for leaders between the coasts
Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell and her allies are done being polite about Democrats' lack of leadership in the Heartland.
Raphael Warnock's Georgia Senate victory, the torment of gift anxiety, and the 2022 words of the year.
The Very Last American State To End Slavery Waited Until 1901
Congress passed the 13th Amendment on January 31, 1865, and ratified it on December 6, 1865. Abolition talks started much earlier in 1777. Vermont outlawed the practice in its 1777 constitution. But the vague language allowed it to continue. (source)
11 States People Are Leaving in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of...
Why Fewer Republicans Voted For Herschel Walker In The Runoff Than In The General Election
Fewer people voted for either candidate in the Georgia Senate runoff, but Herschel Walker's loss of 200,000 Republican voters is especially noteworthy. The post Why Fewer Republicans Voted For Herschel Walker In The Runoff Than In The General Election appeared first on NewsOne.
Meet the man behind U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s ads
You saw the campaign ads on TV and online. Now meet the creative mind behind Alvin the Beagle, interrupting your Thanksgiving dinner, and Sen. Raphael Warnock standing waist-deep in Georgia peanuts. One pundit called them “objectively, some of the best political ads ever run.”
Did the Supreme Court flip the House by refusing to enforce the Voting Rights Act?
The Republicans have won a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. Depending on the outcome in the two seats that have not yet been called, a swing of between three and five seats would have left the House in Democratic hands. The Republicans can thank five of the six...
POLITICO
Trump Org convicted
Guilty on all counts. A Manhattan jury convicted the Trump Organization in a years-long tax fraud scheme, delivering guilty verdicts on each of 17 criminal charges brought against two units of the former president’s company. It took two days of deliberations, and careful consideration by a jury that asked...
POLITICO
Will Congress steal Christmas?
With help from Nicholas Wu, Sarah Ferris and Christopher Cadelago. IT’S BEGINNING TO LOOK A LOT LIKE — The rest of Washington might be snugly ensconced in let’s-circle-back-next-year territory. But with the midterms now formally behind it after Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) won Georgia’s Senate seat, Congress is about to go from a procrastinating to cramming student.
POLITICO
House plots a consequential day
DECEMBER TO REMEMBER? House Democrats are feeling cautiously optimistic they'll be able to clear the must-pass defense bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, before leaving town after a major swerve in their intended plans late Wednesday. Lawmakers will now consider the massive, 4,400 page military policy bill under an expedited process that allows it to pass with a two-thirds majority in the House, known as suspension of the rules. With some progressives normally against the sprawling package and some Republicans likely wary of bailing out the Democrats, this will be an interesting and unusual vote for a bill of this size and scope. However, Republicans are likely rounding up the votes on their end for this must-pass legislation to support the nation’s military.
Arizona GOP legislator: Danger to democracy in Supreme Court case isn’t theoretical
Some legislators want the power to nullify elections and bypass judicial scrutiny of election laws.
POLITICO
The Sherrod Brown Show
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICO
NDAA contains mixed success for K Street
NDAA WINNERS AND LOSERS: Lawmakers finally dropped the text of their 4,000-plus-page defense policy bill last night, and it contained mixed results for some of the big ticket items on K Street. — Language pushed by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) that would restrict the...
POLITICO
Trust issues
THE BUZZ: Twitter isn’t the only California-born tech giant coming under scrutiny. A major government case against Meta-née-Facebookkicked off in a California courtroom yesterday. At issue is the platform’s proposed acquisition of a virtual reality fitness app. It’s the Federal Trade Commission’s first challenge to a consumer tech deal under antitrust-crusading chair Lina Khan, and it marks an important development in the Biden administration’s overarching goal of breaking up tech hegemony. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify. The trial started the same day as the FTC sued to block a Microsoft deal.
NBC News
Sinema’s independent move throws a wrench into Democrats’ 2024 plans
WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaves the Democratic Party and registers as an independent. ... Sinema says she won’t caucus with Republicans. ... Brittney Griner arrives back in U.S. ... President Biden notches some big wins to end the year. ... Donald Trump’s Super PAC has more than $50 million cash on hand. ... NBC’s Marc Caputo goes inside Herschel Walker’s failed campaign. ... And the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis is set to release its final report.
POLITICO
Calling in the big guns
Good Thursday morning, Illinois. Fifty years ago today in 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while trying to land at Midway, killing 43 people aboard and two on the ground. Among the dead were Democratic Congressman George W. Collins, CBS News correspondent Michele Clark, who was a Chicago native, and Dorothy Hunt, the wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt. WBEZ reports.
