DECEMBER TO REMEMBER? House Democrats are feeling cautiously optimistic they'll be able to clear the must-pass defense bill, the National Defense Authorization Act, before leaving town after a major swerve in their intended plans late Wednesday. Lawmakers will now consider the massive, 4,400 page military policy bill under an expedited process that allows it to pass with a two-thirds majority in the House, known as suspension of the rules. With some progressives normally against the sprawling package and some Republicans likely wary of bailing out the Democrats, this will be an interesting and unusual vote for a bill of this size and scope. However, Republicans are likely rounding up the votes on their end for this must-pass legislation to support the nation’s military.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO