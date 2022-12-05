Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Package Thefts and Other Crimes in DeRidder
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Package Thefts and Other Crimes in DeRidder. DeRidder, Louisiana – The DeRidder Police Department reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 6, at around 3 p.m., the Patrol Division responded to a package theft report in the Green Acres Subdivision. Upon acquiring surveillance footage from the victim and other residents, DRPD was able to identify a suspect vehicle and obtain high-quality footage of one of the suspects.
Beaumont Police find cocaine, marijuana, and cash during traffic stop
Beaumont Police say a Louisiana man is jailed following a Thursday afternoon traffic stop in which officers discovered him transporting 6.6 pounds of cocaine, along with marijuana and approximately $5,500.00 in cash. Police say they arrested Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana (about 40 miles southeast of Lafayette) following the...
Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car
Louisiana Man Arrested After Woman Holds Him at Gunpoint When She Catches Him Allegedly Breaking into Her Car. Jennings, Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that on December 7, 2022, deputies were summoned to the 9000 Block of Pine Island Highway in Jennings, Louisiana, in relation to a suspicious person.
Lake Charles Police Department reimbursed by FEMA for annex
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department has received a $4.1 million reimbursement from FEMA for their annex. The annex was damaged in Hurricane Laura. The reimbursement is made at a 90 percent federal cost-share, according to Congressman Clay Higgins’ office.
Man found guilty, possessed over 1,000 methamphetamine pills in Rayne
A man was found guilty after he was accused of possessing over 1,000 methamphetamine pills in the city of Rayne, according to a press release from District Attorney Donald Landry.
Ville Platte man arrested after picking up juvenile in Calcasieu Parish
A Ville Platte man was arrested on multiple counts of contributing to he delinquency of a juvenile.
Oberlin woman accused of beating, killing roommate
Oberlin, La. (KPLC) - An Oberlin woman is jailed on accusations of beating and killing her roommate, authorities say. Allen Parish detectives began investigating the death of Norbert Broussard, 68, on Nov. 26, said Sheriff Doug Hebert. Detectives learned that Broussard and his roommate, Tiffany Laird Demaioribus, 37, were in...
Suspected DeRidder porch pirates arrested in traffic stop; stolen packages recovered
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Two men suspected of stealing packages from the Green Acres subdivision in DeRidder were arrested during a traffic stop, police say. Multiple Green Acres residents reported that their packages had been stolen on Tuesday afternoon, according to the DeRidder Police Department. Victims and neighbors shared surveillance video with police, showing the suspect vehicle and one of the suspects.
Sulphur, Lake Charles leaders compete in Battle of the Bells for Salvation Army
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - City leaders in SWLA were in friendly competition today - but who will take home bragging rights in the annual Battle of the Bells?. The holiday season is not only about receiving, but also giving. That’s what many shoppers did today at their local stores as Salvation Army buckets stood in front of them.
Woman holds Elton man at gunpoint after he broke into her car
An Elton man has been arrested after he was held at gunpoint for allegedly breaking into a woman's car, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
Ville Platte man facing charges in connection to missing female juvenile
On January 8, 2022, The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by deputies with the CPSO who requested help in locating a missing 16 year old female juvenile from their jurisdiction.
Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving burglary
Crime Stoppers and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for help from the public in solving the crime of the week.
GPS tracker on truck leads to arrest of Sulphur man
A Sulphur man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a truck that had a GPS tracker on it.
Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Ty Dudley Savoy
Ty Savoy is described as 5’8” in height, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is the 900 block of Comeaux Rd., Rayne.
Abbeville man killed in boat accident
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents are investigating a fatal single vessel incident that occurred in Vermilion Parish on Dec. 3.
Lake Charles area receives $12.9 million for Hurricane Laura recovery
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is granting an additional $12.9 million to the City of Lake Charles and local schools for recovery from Hurricane Laura. $4,827,560 to the Calcasieu Parish School Board for repairs to the Oak Park Middle School campus related to Hurricane Laura. $3,064,864 to the Calcasieu...
St. Louis girls basketball team bus involved in wreck
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis girls basketball team was involved in a wreck at the intersection of Enterprise Boulevard and Second Street Friday afternoon. There were no injuries to the players or to anyone else on the bus, according to Sgt. Brenda Treadway, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Police Department.
Some Calcasieu voting locations relocated for Saturday’s election
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some Calcasieu voting locations for Saturday’s election have changed. For specifics on your voting location and what’s on your ballot, click HERE. For what’s on the ballot around Southwest Lousiana, click HERE. The information from the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury about voting...
Woman accused of fatally beating roommate
An Oberlin woman is accused of beating her roommate to death last month during an altercation. Tiffany Laird Demaioribus, 37, was arrested Thursday on first-degree murder and obstruction of justice charges in connection with the Nov. 26 death of her roommate, 68-year-old Norbert Broussard, also of Oberlin. Demaioribus was initially...
DOTD to hold public hearing on replacing I-10 Bridge in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development wants to hear the public’s thoughts on replacing the “outdated” I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge. DOTD is hosting an open house on Tuesday, Dec. 13. “This has been an ongoing discussion for 30 years. I mean...
