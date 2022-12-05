ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Gas prices continue to drop in RI, MA

By Melanie DaSilva, Dana Casullo
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oEy6D_0jXkQrN600

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’re heading to the pump, you may have noticed that gas prices have been dropping.

AAA said the latest weekly survey showed the average price in Rhode Island fell 10 cents to $3.60, while prices in Massachusetts are averaging $3.66, also down 10 cents from last week.

Gas Tracker: Find the best price in your area

Both states have a higher price than the national average of $3.40, which dropped by 14 cents.

According to GasBuddy, the average national gas price could drop below $3 per gallon by Christmas . It would be the lowest level since February.

“All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February,” said GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan.

“It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump,” he added.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 3

Related
ABC6.com

Snow Potential this Weekend

A complex scenario is setting up for this weekend that could result in some snow to finish the weekend. For Saturday, a coastal system looks to back into our region with clouds and a gusty breeze. One byproduct of this will be the chance to make snow showers mainly on the Cape and easternmost Massachusetts. There is the slightest chance of seeing a few hold together long enough to make it to Bristol County, Mass or even into RI, but I really feel most of us will see Saturday as a mostly cloudy, breezy and cold day with highs in the 30s.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
R.A. Heim

Will you get your payment from the state before Christmas?

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does an additional $750 in your pocket sound? Well, that's exactly what happen for many Rhode Island families before Christmas. This program was announced by Governor McKee that would make many Rhode Island taxpayers eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child. You can get a payment for a maximum of three children ($750).
ABC6.com

More Sunshine for Friday

High pressure is still in charge, meaning a clear sky. Temperatures will drop off to near 30 to start Friday morning and, with a day full of sunshine, should top out near 46, both are averages for this time of year. The weekend is proving to be tricky and the forecast changeable. The setup has high pressure anchored to our north, driving in dry air through Friday and into Saturday. An area of cloudiness and showers will back in from the east Saturday. While most of Southern New England will see mostly cloudy skies, easternmost areas could see a few light showers, and when temperatures drop, we could see flurries. The chance of seeing any showers in the Providence area is extremely low Saturday. Sunday gets more complicated. With a wind direction flip to the northeast, we will bring in some moister maritime air. As another area of low pressure passes us by to the southwest on Sunday, we will be within reach of precipitation. This time, overnight temperatures will be dropping below freezing Sunday night into Monday morning. As a result, we could see some snow during this time. Accumulating show is expected in western Massachusetts and Connecticut, but confidence is much lower here. The wind is making this tricky in southeastern southern New England. Our wind direction is expected out of the northeast, binging in air from the ocean where temperatures are in the lower-50s. This will mean the below freezing temperatures will be short-lived Sunday night- Monday morning here.
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

“QUONSET POINTS”

The Quonset Development Corporation celebrated its 13,000th job at the Business Park yesterday. Gov. Dan McKee, Sen. Jack Reed and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse joined state and local officials to mark the major milestone both for Rhode Island and Quonset during an event at REGENT Craft’s headquarters. Quonset-based REGENT is...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

End of an Era: Rhode Island’s Last Municipal Dump Buried

After a two-year delay, an era ended last month as town officials closed the last municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island. The Tiverton Landfill, a leftover from a time when towns owned and operated their own dumps, was originally supposed to be closed and capped starting in November 2020, but the town received an extension from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). Town officials cited the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent opening of Bally’s Tiverton Casino as prime reasons behind the extensions.
TIVERTON, RI
GoLocalProv

Direct Flights to LAX Are on From RI International Airport

Breeze Airways has announced new and resuming service between Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport (PVD), including non-stop routes to Columbus (CMH), Cincinnati (CVG), and Los Angeles (LAX) in 2023. “We are thrilled that Breeze has continued to enhance its service to Rhode Island, now offering a total of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Snow in Forecast in RI on Sunday

Forecasters are predicting a chance of snow in Rhode Island and southern New England on Sunday. On Friday, the National Weather Service issued the following forecast. Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 7 to 11 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. North wind 8...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
onthewater.com

Rhode Island Fishing Report- December 8, 2022

The Frances Fleet in Point Judith has continued to make trips for tautog, between bouts of tough weather, and the results have generally been strong. The tautog trips have been seeing quite a few limit catches, and this remains a great time of year to get into some truly giant fish. Some sea bass and cod are still mixed in with the tautog, so coolers are filling up pretty well, and there is plenty of variety. Be sure to check their website for scheduling details and to book your next trip with the fleet!
RHODE ISLAND STATE
WPRI 12 News

LIST: Local toy drives to help families in need this holiday season

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Efforts are underway across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts to ensure every child has a happy holiday. Below are some toy drives being held around Southern New England. Skip ahead to Massachusetts » RHODE ISLAND Middletown Holiday Toy Drive: Through Dec. 20 The Middletown Police Department is seeking new, unwrapped […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy