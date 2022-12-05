Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals was well prepared for patients after Marengo building explosion
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics say they had gone through a mass casualty event training exercise just days before the explosion at a building in Marengo on Thursday. At least 10 people were taken to UIHC to be treated following the...
KCRG.com
Arizona Sen. Sinema leaves Democratic party
How to deal with common mental health hurdles during the holidays. Joella Gerber, the Clinic Programs Manager for the Mental Wellbeing Clinic at Tanager, joins us to talk about mental health hurdles during the holidays. Updated: 6 hours ago. Hospitals across the nation say they are inundated with cases of...
Comments / 0