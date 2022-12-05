ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Future rolls into $7.5M Bentley-branded Miami home

By Jennifer Gould
The 39-year-old rapper and songwriter Future, otherwise known as Nayvadius DeMun Cash, is in contract to buy a splashy spread for just over $7.5 million at the Bentley Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., from Gil Dezer, CEO of Dezer Development, which built Porsche Design Tower.

The tricked-out oceanfront pad comes with a private pool on the terrace — one of the largest in the building — and a 1,500-square-foot, four-car sky garage on the same floor.

“The Dezervator [a patented elevator] takes you and your car straight to your unit — you can see the cars from your living room, thanks to a glass divider from the garage,” Dezer tells Gimme.

“It’s a unique system, and it’s what sold many people on buying. In other buildings, the valets know who is coming and going. This is more private.”

High off life: Future is ready to make a move to this 62-story, ultra-luxury tower in Miami.
At 6,000 square feet, Future’s future apartment features three bedrooms and three and a half baths, along with a terrace that is just under 2,000 square feet. “It’s the perfect place to have parties,” Dezer says.

The 62-story, ultra-luxury tower boasts 216 units and will be completed in 2027.

Abundant building amenities include a three-story lobby with ocean views, a gym, spa, pool, a lobby bar and restaurant, a whiskey bar, a private dining room, a movie theater with seating for 14 (decked out like the interior of a Bentley car), a cigar lounge, a game room and a kids club.

