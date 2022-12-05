Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Related
fox7austin.com
Temperatures near record-level again, but 80-degree days won't last
AUSTIN, Texas - No stopping the warming trend today. Temperatures will be so warm this afternoon we will be flirting with record territory. Highs will be 10 to 15 degrees above average all the way through the weekend. Leave the jacket at home and get ready for more Spring in...
fox7austin.com
Temperatures near 80 again, but there's relief on the horizon
AUSTIN, Texas - It is hard to believe it is already December. There is nothing burrr about it. Austin's morning lows are higher than our average high!. We should be in the mid-60s this time of year. However, we will warm up to around 80 this afternoon. We start with...
fox7austin.com
LCRA postpones refill of Lake Marble Falls to early February
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - LCRA is postponing refilling Lake Marble Falls into next year. The agency says the postponement is to allow for continued work on Starcke Dam's intake structure. The refill originally scheduled for Dec. 26 is now expected to begin by early February. "The work on the intake...
fox7austin.com
Santa Rides set for Dec. 13-15 in Kyle
KYLE, Texas - Santa is coming to town and the city of Kyle is helping to make sure all the kids get to see and wave to him. The Kyle Police Department and Kyle Parks and Recreation are partnering to provide Santa Rides from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 13-15. The city...
fox7austin.com
Police identify motorcyclist who died in East Austin wreck
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say 56-year-old Ernest Costilla died in a wreck on Tuesday, December 6 in East Austin. Police say the preliminary investigation shows a sedan was heading north in the 300 block of Airport Blvd. when Costilla attempted to merge into the lane on a motorcycle and hit the sedan.
fox7austin.com
Body found in ditch in Southeast Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Travis County EMS says a man was found dead in a ditch around 7:30 this morning in Southeast Travis County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says they're investigating it as a possible hit-and-run. It happened on North FM 973 Road near Platt Lane and officials...
fox7austin.com
Non-emergency phone lines down in Bastrop for AT&T customers
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office say AT&T customers are reporting issues with non-emergency phone calls and may experience delays contacting them. But 911 services are working. They say it appears to be a problem with the carrier, and they are working to resolve the issue as...
fox7austin.com
City to clean up South Austin encampment after homeless person throws rock at home
AUSTIN, Texas - In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, Kayvon Rashidi and his girlfriend woke up to the sound of someone screaming. Then they hear a loud crash. It wasn’t until they watched their security camera footage that they realized someone had come onto their property, picked up a rock from their garden and thrown it at their front door.
fox7austin.com
Woman dead, teen injured in wreck on Hwy 290
MANOR, Texas - Manor police are investigating a crash that killed one woman and injured a teen. This happened shortly before 10:30 on December 7 on Hwy 290 and FM 973. Manor police say two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of them rolled over. Police later said that one of the drivers ran a red light, but it is unclear which one.
fox7austin.com
Apartment office building catches fire in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says an office building at The Violet Apartments caught fire in South Austin this morning. The building is in the 400 block of E. William Cannon. Firefighters say crews are working to extinguish the fire on the roof. Fortunately, no one was injured.
fox7austin.com
Austin small business closes doors due to inflation, skyrocketing property prices
The Counter Culture vegan restaurant has been around for more than a decade. The owner hopes to re-open in the future, but says right now, she needs to step back to weather this economic storm.
fox7austin.com
Austin City Council approves base rate charge increase for Austin Energy customers
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Energy customers will pay even more money on their electric bills each month. Austin City Council approved increasing the base rate charge on a 7 to 4 vote. This comes after customers already saw a $15 increase on their bill last month. Mayor Adler says the...
fox7austin.com
Manor community, city leaders voice concerns about dangerous intersection following deadly crash
MANOR, Texas - A 20-year-old woman is dead, and a 17-year-old girl was airflighted to the hospital after a crash in Manor Wednesday night. Police said on Dec. 7, just before 10:30 p.m., the crash happened on Hwy 290 and FM 973. FOX 7 Austin learned the intersection where the...
fox7austin.com
Austin police identify man found dead in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man shot and killed in South Austin earlier this week has been identified and Austin police are investigating his murder. APD says it received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Dec. 6 about a shooting in the 700 block of Mankato Drive. Police and EMS...
fox7austin.com
Texas Volleyball heads to Elite 8 after win against Marquette
AUSTIN, Texas - The top-ranked Texas Longhorns are headed to their 17th straight Regional Semifinal. The Horns hosted No. 16 Marquette on Thursday for a trip to the Elite 8. Texas was in total control early with Madisen Skinner icing the first set 25-14, and had 11 kills. Horns took the first two sets, but dropped the third.
fox7austin.com
Firefighters rescue 6 dogs from structure fire in Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - North Bastrop County Fire Rescue saved six dogs from a fire earlier this week. Luckily, no people or pets were hurt. It's not clear what caused the blaze, but it was put out within 10 minutes. In the video, firefighters can be seen ushering the dogs...
fox7austin.com
Family of Spring Branch woman found dead has new questions after receiving toxicology results
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - The family of a Spring Branch woman found dead near her home say they "now have some fairly substantial questions as to what happened" after receiving toxicology results. Shana DiMambro’s husband, Chris Antos, reported her missing on July 19. Ten days later, her body was found...
fox7austin.com
VIDEO: Man walks inside North Austin home while homeowner is inside, steals from fridge
AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin resident is encouraging neighbors to watch out after a man walked in her back door and tried to make himself at home while she was there. Sloan Foster said on Friday around 7:30 a.m., she heard someone come in the back door. "I heard...
fox7austin.com
Liberty Hill ISD to use AI to stop security threats
FOX 7 was told Liberty Hill ISD recently spent about $3 million on several security upgrades. That includes being the first in Texas to purchase the AI system.
Comments / 0