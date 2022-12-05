ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Temperatures near record-level again, but 80-degree days won't last

AUSTIN, Texas - No stopping the warming trend today. Temperatures will be so warm this afternoon we will be flirting with record territory. Highs will be 10 to 15 degrees above average all the way through the weekend. Leave the jacket at home and get ready for more Spring in...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Temperatures near 80 again, but there's relief on the horizon

AUSTIN, Texas - It is hard to believe it is already December. There is nothing burrr about it. Austin's morning lows are higher than our average high!. We should be in the mid-60s this time of year. However, we will warm up to around 80 this afternoon. We start with...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

LCRA postpones refill of Lake Marble Falls to early February

BURNET COUNTY, Texas - LCRA is postponing refilling Lake Marble Falls into next year. The agency says the postponement is to allow for continued work on Starcke Dam's intake structure. The refill originally scheduled for Dec. 26 is now expected to begin by early February. "The work on the intake...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
fox7austin.com

Santa Rides set for Dec. 13-15 in Kyle

KYLE, Texas - Santa is coming to town and the city of Kyle is helping to make sure all the kids get to see and wave to him. The Kyle Police Department and Kyle Parks and Recreation are partnering to provide Santa Rides from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 13-15. The city...
KYLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Police identify motorcyclist who died in East Austin wreck

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say 56-year-old Ernest Costilla died in a wreck on Tuesday, December 6 in East Austin. Police say the preliminary investigation shows a sedan was heading north in the 300 block of Airport Blvd. when Costilla attempted to merge into the lane on a motorcycle and hit the sedan.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Body found in ditch in Southeast Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Travis County EMS says a man was found dead in a ditch around 7:30 this morning in Southeast Travis County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says they're investigating it as a possible hit-and-run. It happened on North FM 973 Road near Platt Lane and officials...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Non-emergency phone lines down in Bastrop for AT&T customers

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office say AT&T customers are reporting issues with non-emergency phone calls and may experience delays contacting them. But 911 services are working. They say it appears to be a problem with the carrier, and they are working to resolve the issue as...
BASTROP, TX
fox7austin.com

City to clean up South Austin encampment after homeless person throws rock at home

AUSTIN, Texas - In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, Kayvon Rashidi and his girlfriend woke up to the sound of someone screaming. Then they hear a loud crash. It wasn’t until they watched their security camera footage that they realized someone had come onto their property, picked up a rock from their garden and thrown it at their front door.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman dead, teen injured in wreck on Hwy 290

MANOR, Texas - Manor police are investigating a crash that killed one woman and injured a teen. This happened shortly before 10:30 on December 7 on Hwy 290 and FM 973. Manor police say two vehicles were involved in the crash and one of them rolled over. Police later said that one of the drivers ran a red light, but it is unclear which one.
MANOR, TX
fox7austin.com

Apartment office building catches fire in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says an office building at The Violet Apartments caught fire in South Austin this morning. The building is in the 400 block of E. William Cannon. Firefighters say crews are working to extinguish the fire on the roof. Fortunately, no one was injured.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin police identify man found dead in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man shot and killed in South Austin earlier this week has been identified and Austin police are investigating his murder. APD says it received a 911 call just before 5 p.m. Dec. 6 about a shooting in the 700 block of Mankato Drive. Police and EMS...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas Volleyball heads to Elite 8 after win against Marquette

AUSTIN, Texas - The top-ranked Texas Longhorns are headed to their 17th straight Regional Semifinal. The Horns hosted No. 16 Marquette on Thursday for a trip to the Elite 8. Texas was in total control early with Madisen Skinner icing the first set 25-14, and had 11 kills. Horns took the first two sets, but dropped the third.
AUSTIN, TX

