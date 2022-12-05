Read full article on original website
Related
coinchapter.com
Crypto Crash is Similar to Dot-Com Bubble of Late 1990s — IOHK Exec
LUCKNOW (CoinChapter): The ongoing meltdown in the crypto sector is reminiscent of the dot com bubble era of the late 90s, according to Jerry Fragiskatos, the chief commercial officer of Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK). “The long game is the game. When I first started like four years ago, I...
coinchapter.com
Cosmos And Monero Unlikely To Outperform New Launching Oryen Network From Bear Market Bottom
Since the beginning of 2022, the crypto market sentiment has declined significantly, wiping out over 3.2 trillion dollars worth of asset value. Most crypto projects have despaired following incidents that propelled the bear market, including Do Kwon’s Terra collapse that wiped out 45 billion dollars, Voyager’s bankruptcy filing that instilled panic in the market as well as the fall of the once second-largest crypto exchange, FTX that sunk under receivership with 130 more companies. In addition, a series of hacks on DeFi protocols also followed, reaching peak levels in October. October alone recorded the highest number of crypto attacks in the world.
coinchapter.com
Passive Income has a new name, Oryen Network. Traditional staking protocols like Uniswap and Maker see holders migrating over
Years of DeFi experience and a deep understanding of how these complex yield flows intersect have allowed developers to introduce a new standard of passive income: Oryen Network. On-chain analysis shows that this incredible new ICO devours liquidity, and Oryen Network will be one of 2022’s most explosive launches.
coinchapter.com
Monero Aims to Cover Lost Ground While BudBlockz Maintains a Stable Rise
Cryptocurrencies are so unpredictable that you can’t always tell what direction they will go. Hence, it is necessary for potential investors to carefully study patterns to find out which crypto assets would be more suitable for their portfolio. It is best to invest in cryptocurrencies with solid use cases and utilities to guarantee success.
coinchapter.com
SmarterWorx Removes Middlemen To Luxury Goods Investment Strategy, LidoDAO And Frax Share Need To Catch Up
Across almost all financial markets, intermediaries play a major role in facilitating transactions. Although this sounds great, these third parties make trading processes tedious and expensive. Traders have to incur extra charges on the sales made through them. Some platforms charge buyers and sellers, while others only charge the buyer. In luxury goods investment, intermediaries have discouraged significant sales due to the above-mentioned shortcomings. However, everything is about to change with the launch of a new DeFi network, SmarterWorx.
coinchapter.com
Six Reasons to Buy Bitcoin in 2022
Bitcoin has been around since 2009 and there are many who believe that it is a great investment. It is a decentralized currency that is based on blockchain technology. It rose in value to just under $20,000 in 2017 and then it dropped back down. It has gone up and down over the last few years, but in 2022, it has had a steady march upward. Recently, it almost hit $30,000 and there is no telling where it will go. Continue reading to learn six reasons to buy Bitcoin in 2022.
coinchapter.com
What to Be Aware of When Gambling with Crypto
It’s popular to gamble with crypto. So, there are plenty of opportunities online to have fun with your cryptocurrencies at crypto casinos. But some things are important to know before you get started. Crypto gambling has been growing slowly in the last couple of years. The popularity of cryptocurrencies...
coinchapter.com
MegaMask launches next generation crypto wallet
Speaking at CoinAgenda, the CEO of Wire Network, Ken DiCross, announced the launch of MegaMask, an innovative crypto wallet that aims to redefine the standard for cross chain interoperability and asset transfers. The wallet allows users to easily store, display and transfer NFT’s, crypto currencies and other digital assets from various blockchains in one wallet.
coinchapter.com
Crypto community can still save money by switching their Fantom (FTM) and EOS (EOS) for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
The shock collapse of FTX exchange in November has further increased the misery of many crypto investors, who were already disappointed with the prolonged bear run in the market. Underperforming cryptocurrencies like Fantom (FTM) and EOS (EOS) are now forcing investors to look out for new opportunities with better prospects. This trend is becoming evident with the rising popularity of new projects like Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Currently in presale, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has seen a huge demand from investors in a quick time. As a result of high demand, the price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is also surging to new highs during the presale, with a 525% surge already recorded. This article looks at why investors are attracted to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and how Fantom (FTM) and EOS (EOS) are performing.
coinchapter.com
XRP Price Prediction: Bearish Breakdown Could Trigger Nasty Drop
Ripple price failed to clear the $0.412 resistance and declined. XRP traded below a crucial bullish trend line with support at $0.3885 on the daily chart. The price could bearish momentum if it stays below $0.40 for too long. New Delhi(CoinChapter): Ripple’s XRP is moving lower from $0.412. The price...
coinchapter.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) up 20% after Elon Musk forecasts Twitter integration, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) set to 100x Its Value in 2023
Experts predict that both Dogecoin (DOGE) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are set to 100x their value in 2023. Crypto investors are eagerly buying up these coins as they look for the next big thing. With Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) entering stage 3 of its presale, investors are getting in early so that they can reap the rewards of this new and exciting project.
coinchapter.com
NORN.xyz partners with a leading Web3 agency to build Nordic Media House
NORN.xyz today announced its strategic partnership with Lunar Strategy, one of Europe’s leading Web3 marketing agencies. This marks the beginning of a collaborative partnership to expand the Nordic media house, NORN.xyz. NORN’s mission is to onboard the Nordics to the NFT and Web3 world through information, education, and helping...
coinchapter.com
Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dead After Plunging 90% from Record High?
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) has dropped significantly since registering massive gains in 2021. Since reaching an ATH of $0.00008845 in Oct 2021, SHIB’s price has fallen by nearly 90%. Shiba Inu’s fall in grace could be attributed to the novelty of the token wearing off. Most SHIB investors entered the market when the hype surrounding the meme token was at its peak.
coinchapter.com
Crypto Price Analysis: TKO, LOKA, FORTH, FXS, WRX
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency markets declined on Dec 7. Despite the wider market’s downtrend, altcoins like LOKA and FXS continued to rise. On the other hand, tokens like TKO, FORTH, and WRX faced significant selling pressure. 1. TKO Price Jumps 82% In Two Days, But RSI...
Comments / 0