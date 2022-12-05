JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trevor Lawrence says he’s planning ahead as if he is playing on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. He’s just not taking snaps in practice. On Wednesday, head coach Doug Pederson said that the injury, initially thought to be a knee, then an ankle or foot is instead a sprained big toe on Lawrence’s left foot. Pederson called Lawrence’s status, “Day-to-day.”

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO