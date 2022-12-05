ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Trevor Lawrence is day-to-day, but he’s planning on playing Sunday vs. Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trevor Lawrence says he’s planning ahead as if he is playing on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. He’s just not taking snaps in practice. On Wednesday, head coach Doug Pederson said that the injury, initially thought to be a knee, then an ankle or foot is instead a sprained big toe on Lawrence’s left foot. Pederson called Lawrence’s status, “Day-to-day.”
News4Jax.com

McVay: Baker Mayfield likely to be active for Rams vs Vegas

LOS ANGELES – Coach Sean McVay says Baker Mayfield probably will be active for the Los Angeles Rams' game against the Raiders on Thursday night, just two days after the Rams claimed the former No. 1 draft pick off waivers from Carolina. McVay wouldn't rule out the possibility of...
News4Jax.com

Gators Breakdown: Elite 2024 QB DJ Lagway commits to the Florida Gators

Florida picks up one of their biggest commitments in quite some time from elite 2024 quarterback DJ Lagway. Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here. David Waters breaks down the importance of Lagway’s early pledge. Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus. Get Gators...

