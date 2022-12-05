ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston Regional Business Journal

Health services company expands in Charleston area

CORA Health Services Inc., doing business as CORA Physical Therapy (“CORA”), a top-10 national operator of outpatient physical therapy services, is opening CORA Johns Island in South Carolina, according to a news release. The newest addition to the company’s portfolio marks the 31st location in South Carolina, and...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Brokerage firm sells North Charleston warehouse

Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm, sold a 5,000-square-foot value-add industrial warehouse at 6650 Jet Park Road in North Charleston. The warehouse’s value was enhanced by its location in a growing market, the second largest city in the metropolitan area with 109,800 residents, with tourism, education and port access as part of the draw, according to Ani Paulson, the Marcus & Millichap senior associate who carried out the sale.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Manufacturer to build $279M ‘flagship’ factory in Colleton County

A lithium-ion battery company will build a factory in Colleton County that is expected to create 575 new jobs. The project, a 3 gigawatt-hour (GWh) capacity lithium-ion battery factory by Kontrolmatik Technologies, via its subsidiary Pomega Energy Storage Technologies, represents a $279 million investment, according to a new release from the South Carolina governor’s office.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

SeamonWhiteside relocates Summerville office

SeamonWhiteside, a full-service site design firm throughout the Carolinas, has moved its Summerville office to a new space in the heart of the city. The office, located in the downtown district at 712 N. Cedar St., is dedicated solely to SW+ with no other shared tenants, a SeamonWhiteside news release stated. This space allows the firm to accelerate growth within its workforce, with plans to double its number of Summerville staff in the new year.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

