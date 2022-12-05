SeamonWhiteside, a full-service site design firm throughout the Carolinas, has moved its Summerville office to a new space in the heart of the city. The office, located in the downtown district at 712 N. Cedar St., is dedicated solely to SW+ with no other shared tenants, a SeamonWhiteside news release stated. This space allows the firm to accelerate growth within its workforce, with plans to double its number of Summerville staff in the new year.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO