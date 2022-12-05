Giants' Jon Feliciano shreds referees after costly taunting penalty

Quarterback Daniel Jones had just connected with wide receiver Darius Slayton for 12 yards, setting the New York Giants up at the Washington Commanders’ 35-yard line.

With a 20-13 lead and just 5:57 remaining in the game, the Giants were in complete control. Slayton had powered through several Washington defenders and the team could feel victory coming.

But then came the flags.

Center Jon Feliciano ran towards Slayton, through a crowd of Commanders and flexed in the direction of his teammate. With an increased emphasis on taunting, which was heavily supported by Giants co-owner John Mara, Feliciano’s antics drew a penalty.

The infraction pushed the Giants back 15 yards and out of field goal range. A sack of Jones sealed Washington’s defensive stand and the Commanders got the ball back. They eventually scored and the game ultimately ended in a tie.

Head coach Brian Daboll erupted and screamed in Feliciano’s face.

“He was flexing. He was going up to Slayton and saying, ‘Hey, good job. Strong run.’ But it was close. It was (near) all those players,” Daboll told reporters after the game. “So again, how the guy looks at it and interprets it, I don’t think he can hear what Jon is saying to Slayton. So, they ended up calling it, which was obviously — we shouldn’t even be in that situation. We get the ball there; it’s going to be a first down. We’re at the 35. Probably (would) make it a two-score game. Those are things we can’t even make it close.”

Feliciano was equally as frustrated in the locker-room and although he tried to avoid blaming the officials, he eventually unloaded on them.

“It sucks, especially when you’re playing two teams,” Feliciano said, via The Athletic. “(Slayton) had six guys on him on a big play. Trying to celebrate with a teammate. Didn’t look at anybody else.”

“I know that will probably get me fined,” Feliciano added. “I’m pretty sure you are not allowed to hit Richie [James] when he is trying to bring the ball to the ref in the two-minute drill. That’s a flag.”

Feliciano is correct. Officials should have flagged Washington for trying to take the ball out of James’ hands. By definition, it’s a delay of game. They were also offsides on that very same play and that, too, went uncalled.

Despite all of that, Feliciano has to know better. Whether he or anyone else believes it’s a penalty or not, NFL officials have been calling that all year at the behest of Mara and the Competition Committee. And in this instance, it cost the Giants a victory and damaged their playoff hopes.