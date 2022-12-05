ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Giants' Jon Feliciano shreds referees after costly taunting penalty

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmo9d_0jXkPQhO00

Quarterback Daniel Jones had just connected with wide receiver Darius Slayton for 12 yards, setting the New York Giants up at the Washington Commanders’ 35-yard line.

With a 20-13 lead and just 5:57 remaining in the game, the Giants were in complete control. Slayton had powered through several Washington defenders and the team could feel victory coming.

But then came the flags.

Center Jon Feliciano ran towards Slayton, through a crowd of Commanders and flexed in the direction of his teammate. With an increased emphasis on taunting, which was heavily supported by Giants co-owner John Mara, Feliciano’s antics drew a penalty.

The infraction pushed the Giants back 15 yards and out of field goal range. A sack of Jones sealed Washington’s defensive stand and the Commanders got the ball back. They eventually scored and the game ultimately ended in a tie.

Head coach Brian Daboll erupted and screamed in Feliciano’s face.

“He was flexing. He was going up to Slayton and saying, ‘Hey, good job. Strong run.’ But it was close. It was (near) all those players,” Daboll told reporters after the game. “So again, how the guy looks at it and interprets it, I don’t think he can hear what Jon is saying to Slayton. So, they ended up calling it, which was obviously — we shouldn’t even be in that situation. We get the ball there; it’s going to be a first down. We’re at the 35. Probably (would) make it a two-score game. Those are things we can’t even make it close.”

Feliciano was equally as frustrated in the locker-room and although he tried to avoid blaming the officials, he eventually unloaded on them.

“It sucks, especially when you’re playing two teams,” Feliciano said, via The Athletic. “(Slayton) had six guys on him on a big play. Trying to celebrate with a teammate. Didn’t look at anybody else.”

“I know that will probably get me fined,” Feliciano added. “I’m pretty sure you are not allowed to hit Richie [James] when he is trying to bring the ball to the ref in the two-minute drill. That’s a flag.”

Feliciano is correct. Officials should have flagged Washington for trying to take the ball out of James’ hands. By definition, it’s a delay of game. They were also offsides on that very same play and that, too, went uncalled.

Despite all of that, Feliciano has to know better. Whether he or anyone else believes it’s a penalty or not, NFL officials have been calling that all year at the behest of Mara and the Competition Committee. And in this instance, it cost the Giants a victory and damaged their playoff hopes.

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos vs. Chiefs broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?

The Denver Broncos (3-9) are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game, originally scheduled as a Sunday Night Football matchup, was flexed out of the prime-time slot to an afternoon window last week. Kickoff is now scheduled for 2:05 p.m. MT. The game will be regionally broadcast on select CBS channels and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL wife sends brutal message to Brittney Griner

The administration of American president Joe Biden made the controversial decision Thursday to free Brittney Griner from Russian custody in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Biden faced criticism for the move from many in the sports world, including from Rachel Bush, the wife of Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer. Bush took to Twitter Read more... The post NFL wife sends brutal message to Brittney Griner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Baker Mayfield throws game-winning TD pass to cap miraculous comeback

Baker Mayfield landed in Los Angeles two days ago as the newest member of the Rams, and he couldn’t have written a better ending to his first game with the team. The Rams were trailing the Raiders, 16-3, for most of the fourth quarter, but Mayfield led an unbelievable comeback in the final five minutes to cap off the win. His final throw of the night was a beautiful 23-yard strike to Van Jefferson for a touchdown, giving the Rams a 17-16 lead.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges

After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers have seen enough of Jordan Love to make decision on 5th year option

The Green Bay Packers have several major decisions to make this offseason, one of which includes whether or not to pick up Jordan Love’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season. Although Love has only 88 career pass attempts in his nearly three NFL seasons, when it comes to picking up that option, GM Brian Gutekunst has seen everything he needs to in order to make a decision.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy