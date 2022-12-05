Read full article on original website
State awards $20 million to nearly two dozen postsecondary institutions for workforce innovation
Governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development has awarded $20 million in funding to nearly two dozen postsecondary institutions to provide high-demand career training for new and underrepresented populations and to address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on agriculture and supply chains.
University of Missouri alerts students, faculty and staff that marijuana is prohibited on university property
As of Thursday, the recreational use of marijuana is no longer illegal in Missouri. But there are still some places where it remains a crime, and that includes Mizzou and all other campuses within the University of Missouri System. Doctor Laura Bierut, who studies addiction, is worried that use among...
University Missouri Extension offering farm lease webinar series
The University of Missouri Extension will host a 10-week online seminar series in early 2023 to help Missourians better understand and manage agricultural leases. “According to USDA data, more than one-fourth of Missouri farmland is leased,” said MU Extension agricultural economist Ray Massey. “Many landowners seek additional information to make their leases more closely align with their objectives. Our webinar series will range from the basics of leasing to more complex negotiations in an approachable and conversational format.”
Missouri launches interactive dashboard displaying pregnancy associated deaths
Annually, an average of 61 Missouri women die while pregnant or within one year of pregnancy. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is leading the nation in launching the first statewide, interactive dashboard displaying maternal mortality data. “The road to becoming a mother is not always easy....
Missouri 5th graders invited to participate in 40th annual National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest
To help children learn about staying safe and to raise awareness of missing children, the Department of Public Safety is inviting Missouri fifth graders to participate in the annual National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. The national winner and his/her parents and teacher will be invited to Washington, D.C. to participate in the 40th annual National Missing Children’s Day Ceremony on May 24, 2023. Transportation and lodging will be provided.
31 state employees graduate from Missouri Leadership Academy
The Office of Administration announced the graduation of 31 state employees from the Missouri Leadership Academy – a program helping develop the next generation of state government leaders. The graduates were chosen by senior leadership to participate in the cross-department leadership development program, which focuses on three core areas:...
Audio: State lawmaker pushes for minimum age to possess firearms
(Missourinet) – No one under the age of 18 would be allowed to carry a firearm in Missouri under a bill pre-filed in the State Senate. “The bill is sponsored by Democratic Senator Steve Roberts of St. Louis. The bill would make it a Class A misdemeanor – punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a two thousand dollar fine for a minor to be in possession of a firearm. The only exceptions would be if the minor is under the supervision of a parent, guardian, or approved adult or at a firing range with an adult. The legislative session begins on January 4th.
‘This is bonkers’ St. Louis County Assessor addresses 2022 personal property tax bills
Taxpayers passing through the St. Louis County Government Center in St. Ann describe one of the more difficult aspects of the holiday season on Wednesday.
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
Missouri Republicans file bills to automate expungements for non-violent offenses
(Missouri Independent) – Crista Hogan estimates tens of thousands of people in Greene County are eligible to clean their criminal records of old non-violent misdemeanor and felony offenses — offenses she says limit their access to good-paying jobs and safe housing. But under state law, it requires people...
Oklahoma hospital warning of possible UnitedHealthcare dispute ahead of enrollment deadline
UnitedHealthcare and Tulsa, Okla.-based Hillcrest HealthCare System will be out of network if the two sides do not reach a contract agreement by May 1, 2023, ABC affiliate KTUL reported Dec. 5. The health system sent a letter to UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage members informing them of "pending network changes" ahead...
Four teenagers from Missouri face charges in shooting death of taxi driver
Four teenagers from St. Louis County, Missouri are now facing federal charges in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Hazelwood in April. Tywon Harris, now 19, Coron Dees, 19, and Jeremiah Allen, 18, were indicted in federal court in June on a robbery charge and a charge of aiding and abetting the commission of a murder.
Missouri Attorney General’s office secures conviction through SAFE Kit Initiative, 10 other cases headed to trial
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his Office had recently helped to secure a conviction because of the work his Office has done with the SAFE Kit Initiative. In October of 2022, Garrett Dewayne Belcher Jr. pled guilty to Felony Rape in the First Degree in St. Francois County and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney handled the case, which was aided by evidence gleaned from the shipping and testing of a sexual assault kit through the SAFE Kit Initiative.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
Stimulus Update: Final Checks Going Out From These 7 States This Month
Every little bit can help counter the effects of inflation. Seven states are still distributing stimulus funds. Much of the money is expected to reach state residents by the end of 2022. For most, eligibility requirements apply. By the end of this month, final stimulus checks should be automatically deposited...
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
Missouri, Louisiana release full transcript of deposition with FBI Agent Elvis Chan regarding collusion with social media companies
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry released the full transcript of the deposition of FBI Agent Elvis Chan, which was taken on November 29th, 2022. The deposition was taken as part of Missouri and Louisiana’s lawsuit against the federal government and the Biden Administration for colluding with social media companies to censor speech.
Stimulus update: Deadline to receive direct payments worth up to $4,000 is Monday in Florida
The deadline for Floridians in Jacksonville to apply for $4,000 in financial relief, which applicants could use to pay rent and utilities, has arrived.
State Auditor Warns Of Scam
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Auditor’s Office is warning of a phone scam, in which the caller claims to be representing the auditor’s office. The caller asks about a resident’s mortgage and may have partial information about them, such as their name and address. The Auditor’s Office reminds Iowans their staff will not call and ask about personal finances.
Payments up to $4,000 available to some Florida residents
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Africa Studio (Shutterstock) If you're a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, you'll want to know that you might be able to get up to $4,000 dollars from the state to help with your rent or mortgage. But you also must hurry to submit your application in order to be eligible to receive financial assistance to help pay rent or utility bills.
