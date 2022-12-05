Read full article on original website
Health Care Costs Push Taxes Up in Town of Haverstraw
Residents in the Town of Haverstraw will see their property taxes go up a little, depending on where they live in town. Haverstraw supervisor Howard Phillips says they’re a little over the tax cap, partially due to skyrocketing health insurance costs…. Phillips says he is also concerned police don’t...
There’s a New Sauce Champ in Rockland, Competitors Raise $38K for People to People
There’s a new champion sauce-maker in Rockland County, and the Sheriff isn’t taking his loss lightly. The reigning 8-time champ of the “People to People” annual “Get Saucy” fundraising effort, Rockland Sheriff Lou Falco’s gravy last week lost to O&R’s Director of Westchester Corporate Affairs, Tom Brizzolara…
Jewish School Appeals Court Decision Barring Them from Purchasing Nanuet Church
A local Jewish school is looking to overturn an appeals court decision to toss its lawsuit against the town of Clarkstown, the supervisor and a local neighborhood organization. Ateres Bais Yaakov Academy of Rockland has claimed they were prevented from acquiring the Grace Baptist Church in Nanuet to use as a girls Yeshiva. Clarkstown supervisor George Hoehmann calls it a frivolous lawsuit…
O&R Volunteers Lay Wreaths at West Point Cemetery
7,000 graves in the cemetery at the United States Military Academy at West Point were decorated with wreaths on Saturday as a tribute to the sacrifices made by U.S soldiers. O&R spokesman Mike Donovan says it was a proud moment for 30 Con Edison and O&R volunteers, their families and their friends who took part in the project…
