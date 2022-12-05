ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine bird watchers seeing more species moving north

PORTLAND (WGME) – As we start to see more impacts from climate change, more birds from the south are moving north. Bird expert Bob Duchesne says the red-bellied woodpecker is a good example of that. It's been in southern Maine for years but is now moving to Downeast and...
Presque Isle mobile home park named 'Best Drinking Water in Maine'

The results are in for Maine’s best tasting drinking water. Skyline Mobile Home Park in Presque Isle taking home the top honor. The winner was decided at the Maine Rural Water Association's annual conference and trade show. According to the association, the Bangor Water District earned top marks in...
How safe are hospitals in Maine?

A watchdog group evaluated 16 hospitals in Maine and gave them letter grades based on how safe they are. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated this fall received an A, two were scored at a B, and the remaining seven received a C. No hospital in...
Wicked cold weekend ahead in Maine, flurries possible

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Cold weather is returning to Maine this weekend. Highs will struggle to get above freezing with mainly cloudy skies, and there is a low chance for some snowflakes on Sunday. A bit of a moderation in temperatures as we head into next week. Friday will be sunny and...
Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths

(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
Maine DOT lifts restrictions for large vehicles crossing Casco Bay Bridge

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Department of Transportation has lifted the restriction that prohibited vehicles weighing 25 tons to cross the Casco Bay Bridge. The Casco Bay Bridge, which connects Portland and South Portland, was under maintenance work since Monday. According to the DOT, the maintenance work has been completed...
Patient safety ratings drop at Maine hospitals

(BDN) -- A number of Maine hospitals saw their safety ratings from a national watchdog group decline, joining a nationwide trend of hospital patient safety measures worsening during the COVID-19 pandemic after years of improvement. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated received an A this fall,...
Wet Wednesday, frigid temperatures return to Maine this weekend

PORTLAND (WGME)-- A soaker of a Wednesday is in store for us, with rain falling for pretty much the entirety of the day. Sunshine returns for the end of the week with cooler temperatures, ahead of a cloudier weekend and a coastal storm which will graze Maine next Monday. Rain...
Body of missing St. George woman found on shore of Long Cove

ST. GEORGE (WGME) -- The Maine Warden Service says they have recovered the body of a missing 71-year-old woman from St. George. Officials say the body of Francine Laporte was found around 10 a.m. in the water on the shore of Long Cove in St. George. Laporte was reported missing...
Mainer who stormed Capitol to be sentenced Friday

PORTLAND (WGME) -- One of the Mainers who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 will be sentenced Friday. Nicholas Hendrix of Gorham pleaded guilty in June to charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct. In a letter to the judge obtained by CBS News last month, Hendrix asked for...
Health officials say this could be the worst flu season in years

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Centers for Disease Control Prevention continues to closely monitor the growing number of influenza and RSV cases across the nation. Based on recent reports, the CDC says this could be the worst year for the flu in a decade. If you look at the...
Maine receives $5 million federal grant to help expand broadband access

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A plan to expand broadband access to every community in Maine got a much-needed boost Thursday from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The federal government is giving Maine a planning grant of more than $5 million to help communities plan how they want to expand broadband...
Retiring state Rep. asks feds to put Maine's criminal justice system under review

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A retiring state lawmaker, who's been critical of Maine's criminal justice system, is now calling on the federal government to take action. Jeff Evangelos, a former Independent representative from Friendship, wrote a letter to the Department of Justice this week, formally asking U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to put the state's criminal justice system under "review and supervision."
'Explosion of absences': More schools go remote as tripledemic slams students, staff

WASHINGTON (TND) — The “tripledemic” of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 is filling hospitals and now, emptying classrooms. Some schools have temporarily shut down in a number of states, including Oklahoma, where the Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified school district has gone virtual. In recent weeks, the school district in Oklahoma has seen an extraordinary number of employees and students calling out sick.
