Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
Maine bird watchers seeing more species moving north
PORTLAND (WGME) – As we start to see more impacts from climate change, more birds from the south are moving north. Bird expert Bob Duchesne says the red-bellied woodpecker is a good example of that. It's been in southern Maine for years but is now moving to Downeast and...
WGME
Presque Isle mobile home park named 'Best Drinking Water in Maine'
The results are in for Maine’s best tasting drinking water. Skyline Mobile Home Park in Presque Isle taking home the top honor. The winner was decided at the Maine Rural Water Association's annual conference and trade show. According to the association, the Bangor Water District earned top marks in...
WGME
How safe are hospitals in Maine?
A watchdog group evaluated 16 hospitals in Maine and gave them letter grades based on how safe they are. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated this fall received an A, two were scored at a B, and the remaining seven received a C. No hospital in...
WGME
Wicked cold weekend ahead in Maine, flurries possible
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Cold weather is returning to Maine this weekend. Highs will struggle to get above freezing with mainly cloudy skies, and there is a low chance for some snowflakes on Sunday. A bit of a moderation in temperatures as we head into next week. Friday will be sunny and...
WGME
Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths
(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
WGME
'It's not too late to protect yourself': Maine flu rates spike ahead of holidays
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine is experiencing a sharp increase in influenza cases statewide. The Maine CDC is urging Mainers and visitors to take steps to stay healthy, including getting the flu vaccine. For millions of people every season, coming down with flu means a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or...
WGME
Maine DOT lifts restrictions for large vehicles crossing Casco Bay Bridge
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Department of Transportation has lifted the restriction that prohibited vehicles weighing 25 tons to cross the Casco Bay Bridge. The Casco Bay Bridge, which connects Portland and South Portland, was under maintenance work since Monday. According to the DOT, the maintenance work has been completed...
WGME
National average gas price down relative to a year ago, Maine prices still higher
PORTLAND (WGME) -- After record-high gas prices this summer, the cost to fill a tank in the U.S. is actually cheaper now than it was a year ago. AAA says a gallon of regular gas in the U.S. is going for $3.31 right now on average, $0.02 cheaper than this time last year.
WGME
Patient safety ratings drop at Maine hospitals
(BDN) -- A number of Maine hospitals saw their safety ratings from a national watchdog group decline, joining a nationwide trend of hospital patient safety measures worsening during the COVID-19 pandemic after years of improvement. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated received an A this fall,...
WGME
Active shooter threats against New Hampshire schools 'believed to be a hoax'
Active shooter threats at schools throughout New Hampshire are believed to be hoaxes, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety. According to WMUR, threats were made to schools in at least Concord, Franklin, Portsmouth, and Dover. "At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The New...
WGME
Wet Wednesday, frigid temperatures return to Maine this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A soaker of a Wednesday is in store for us, with rain falling for pretty much the entirety of the day. Sunshine returns for the end of the week with cooler temperatures, ahead of a cloudier weekend and a coastal storm which will graze Maine next Monday. Rain...
WGME
Body of missing St. George woman found on shore of Long Cove
ST. GEORGE (WGME) -- The Maine Warden Service says they have recovered the body of a missing 71-year-old woman from St. George. Officials say the body of Francine Laporte was found around 10 a.m. in the water on the shore of Long Cove in St. George. Laporte was reported missing...
WGME
Mainer who stormed Capitol to be sentenced Friday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- One of the Mainers who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 will be sentenced Friday. Nicholas Hendrix of Gorham pleaded guilty in June to charges including violent entry and disorderly conduct. In a letter to the judge obtained by CBS News last month, Hendrix asked for...
WGME
'They turned their backs:' Gov. Mills blasts Senate GOP for killing heating aid bill
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The new state legislative session is off to a rocky start. Senate Republicans shot down an emergency measure Wednesday night that would have given qualifying taxpayers $450 to help heat their homes this winter. "I feel concerned about people freezing in their own homes in the coming...
WGME
State hopes to lower heating costs for low-income Mainers as rate increase
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The state is looking to lower electricity costs for low-income Mainers now that rates are about to go way up. Starting in January, the standard offer part of a CMP bill is going up by 49 percent, meaning overall bills will likely go up about 25 percent.
WGME
As remote work policies change, one Maine company leaves it up to employees
PORTLAND (WGME) -- New research is shedding some light on remote work. A national HR consulting firm surveyed managers and found 72% said they preferred employees be working in the office, but that is not the case across the board. As many companies modify their work-from-home policies, one Maine business...
WGME
Health officials say this could be the worst flu season in years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Centers for Disease Control Prevention continues to closely monitor the growing number of influenza and RSV cases across the nation. Based on recent reports, the CDC says this could be the worst year for the flu in a decade. If you look at the...
WGME
Maine receives $5 million federal grant to help expand broadband access
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A plan to expand broadband access to every community in Maine got a much-needed boost Thursday from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The federal government is giving Maine a planning grant of more than $5 million to help communities plan how they want to expand broadband...
WGME
Retiring state Rep. asks feds to put Maine's criminal justice system under review
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A retiring state lawmaker, who's been critical of Maine's criminal justice system, is now calling on the federal government to take action. Jeff Evangelos, a former Independent representative from Friendship, wrote a letter to the Department of Justice this week, formally asking U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to put the state's criminal justice system under "review and supervision."
WGME
'Explosion of absences': More schools go remote as tripledemic slams students, staff
WASHINGTON (TND) — The “tripledemic” of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 is filling hospitals and now, emptying classrooms. Some schools have temporarily shut down in a number of states, including Oklahoma, where the Thomas-Fay-Custer Unified school district has gone virtual. In recent weeks, the school district in Oklahoma has seen an extraordinary number of employees and students calling out sick.
Comments / 0