Bill to Ease Tax Burden for NY EMS and Fire Volunteers Lands on Governor’s Desk
A bill that would pave the way for some much-needed property tax relief for volunteer firefighters and EMS workers in New York has made it to the governor’s desk. It’s been a long trek for this bill which has bipartisan support from local state representatives. The bill was sponsored by Rockland State Senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick, who says he’s confident the governor will sign it…
Jewish School Appeals Court Decision Barring Them from Purchasing Nanuet Church
A local Jewish school is looking to overturn an appeals court decision to toss its lawsuit against the town of Clarkstown, the supervisor and a local neighborhood organization. Ateres Bais Yaakov Academy of Rockland has claimed they were prevented from acquiring the Grace Baptist Church in Nanuet to use as a girls Yeshiva. Clarkstown supervisor George Hoehmann calls it a frivolous lawsuit…
Governor and State Health Officials Urge NYers Take Steps to Stay Healthy as COVID, Flu and RSV Cases Rise
The threat of COVID, the flu, and Respiratory Syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) Virus, or RSV, have the governor and state health officials concerned about the strain on the healthcare system. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Governor Kathy Hochul says as winter approaches, all three so far are on the rise, and she and state health officials want to keep all three of them down…
Meet Santa in Ramapo Friday
Tradition has it that kids leave a plate of cookies and milk out for Santa on Christmas Eve, but Ramapo is doing things a little differently on Friday. Ramapo supervisor Michael Specht says on Friday, kids can meet with Santa for pizza!. There are two seatings Friday, Dec. 9th at...
