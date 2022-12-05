ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Firefighters investigate house fire in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a fire at a north Tulsa home Friday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department said the fire started in a detached garage at a home near East Pine Street and north Yale Avenue in Tulsa, and was heavily involved when they got there.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Driver crashes in Tulsa neighborhood following pursuit

TULSA, Okla. — A driver crashed and then ran from police following a pursuit early Friday, Tulsa police said. An officer tried to stop the driver after they were going too fast, police said. Police soon stopped following the car for safety reasons, but shortly after, the car crashed...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Overnight Fire Breaks Out In Garage Of Tulsa Home

Tulsa firefighters battled an overnight fire that broke out in the garage of a home near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. The people who live at the home told fire officials that they went to the store around midnight and came back home and found the garage on fire.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Midtown home damaged in early morning fire

TULSA, Okla. — A home in Midtown Tulsa was damaged Thursday following a fire. Tulsa firefighters responded to a home near 41st and Harvard and saw flames, firefighters reported. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly, keeping the damage contained to the attic and garage, firefighters...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police investigating after shots fired outside Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a Tulsa QuikTrip early Thursday. Tulsa police responded to a shots fired call at a QuikTrip at 7 North Yale around 2 a.m. and found a window on the property had been shattered and evidence of shots being fired, Tulsa Police Lt. Michelle Armentrout said.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

I-444 westbound lanes now open after being shut down for over an hour

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (12/9/2022, 2:47 p.m.) The lanes on the I-444 are now open. The mental health incident has been resolved. The Tulsa Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the I-444 near the Utica exit as it has been shut down for safety reasons. Traffic is backed...
TULSA, OK
KXII.com

Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat

Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
DURANT, OK
News On 6

Early-Morning Police Chase Ends In Crash In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating after an early-morning chase ended in a rollover crash on Friday morning. Police say they were engaged in a pursuit with a driver but ended it after it reached unsafe speeds. Police say the driver then turned into a neighborhood before overturning their vehicle. Witnesses on...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Power outage scheduled in Broken Arrow Wednesday

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A power outage is scheduled in Broken Arrow for Wednesday and will only impact 14 customers, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). The City of Broken Arrow said the scheduled outage may affect a few homes and businesses in the Broken Arrow area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. while system upgrades are being completed.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police say man arrested for DUI after causing 5 wrecks in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested a man in east Tulsa on Wednesday for causing five car wrecks while seemingly intoxicated. Police arrested Gilber Zuniga for DUI, two counts of hit and run and driving without a driver’s license. Tulsa police said around 7:50 p.m., an officer first found...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Okmulgee police apprehend 15-year-old who brought BB gun to school

OKMULGEE, Okla. — A 15-year-old was taken into custody after she brought a BB gun to school on Thursday, according to Okmulgee police. Police said they received a report around 10:45 a.m. that a student had brought a gun into Okmulgee High School and the school was on lockdown.
OKMULGEE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy