Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
Tulsa business evacuated, Tulsa fire and hazmat on scene
2 News Oklahoma is on the scene in midtown Tulsa where a business is evacuated and the Tulsa Fire Department and Hazmat crews are on scene.
KOKI FOX 23
Firefighters investigate house fire in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a fire at a north Tulsa home Friday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department said the fire started in a detached garage at a home near East Pine Street and north Yale Avenue in Tulsa, and was heavily involved when they got there.
KOKI FOX 23
Driver crashes in Tulsa neighborhood following pursuit
TULSA, Okla. — A driver crashed and then ran from police following a pursuit early Friday, Tulsa police said. An officer tried to stop the driver after they were going too fast, police said. Police soon stopped following the car for safety reasons, but shortly after, the car crashed...
News On 6
Overnight Fire Breaks Out In Garage Of Tulsa Home
Tulsa firefighters battled an overnight fire that broke out in the garage of a home near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. The people who live at the home told fire officials that they went to the store around midnight and came back home and found the garage on fire.
KOKI FOX 23
Midtown home damaged in early morning fire
TULSA, Okla. — A home in Midtown Tulsa was damaged Thursday following a fire. Tulsa firefighters responded to a home near 41st and Harvard and saw flames, firefighters reported. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly, keeping the damage contained to the attic and garage, firefighters...
Demolition plans underway for Tulsa VA hospital
2 News first reported in 2020 that $130 million of federal funding was approved for the hospital near 7th and Houston.
KOKI FOX 23
Police investigating after shots fired outside Tulsa QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a Tulsa QuikTrip early Thursday. Tulsa police responded to a shots fired call at a QuikTrip at 7 North Yale around 2 a.m. and found a window on the property had been shattered and evidence of shots being fired, Tulsa Police Lt. Michelle Armentrout said.
Bogus school shooter threats made in several Oklahoma cities
Emergency crews got several false 911 calls in several Oklahoma cities this morning. The hoax calls claim there's an active shooter at schools.
Man loses eye in Broken Arrow home invasion
On Dec. 6, around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a call to a home near Kenosha Street and South 129th East Avenue.
KOKI FOX 23
I-444 westbound lanes now open after being shut down for over an hour
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (12/9/2022, 2:47 p.m.) The lanes on the I-444 are now open. The mental health incident has been resolved. The Tulsa Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the I-444 near the Utica exit as it has been shut down for safety reasons. Traffic is backed...
OHP: Driver Flees Scene Of Rollover Crash In Tulsa
Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers say a pickup truck driver fled from the scene after overturning their vehicle. Troopers say the pickup truck overturned and crashed into a ditch along I-244 at the Mingo exit. Troopers say by the time they arrived on the scene, the driver of the truck...
KXII.com
Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat
Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
News On 6
Early-Morning Police Chase Ends In Crash In Tulsa
Tulsa Police are investigating after an early-morning chase ended in a rollover crash on Friday morning. Police say they were engaged in a pursuit with a driver but ended it after it reached unsafe speeds. Police say the driver then turned into a neighborhood before overturning their vehicle. Witnesses on...
KOKI FOX 23
Power outage scheduled in Broken Arrow Wednesday
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A power outage is scheduled in Broken Arrow for Wednesday and will only impact 14 customers, according to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). The City of Broken Arrow said the scheduled outage may affect a few homes and businesses in the Broken Arrow area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. while system upgrades are being completed.
KOKI FOX 23
Police say man arrested for DUI after causing 5 wrecks in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested a man in east Tulsa on Wednesday for causing five car wrecks while seemingly intoxicated. Police arrested Gilber Zuniga for DUI, two counts of hit and run and driving without a driver’s license. Tulsa police said around 7:50 p.m., an officer first found...
Tulsa Police Arrest Man For Exposing Himself To Woman Inside Store
A man is in jail after he exposed himself to a woman inside of the Dollar Tree near 3rd and Lewis in October, police said. Investigators said they were able to find the suspect because the victim alerted a store employee, who got a picture of the suspect's license plate.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa veterinarian advises pet owners to vaccine their dogs for canine flu
TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 is now hearing from a veterinarian about cases of canine flu in Oklahoma. Puppy Haven Rescue said there are cases of canine flu in Oklahoma. The rescue said it’s being transmitted in setting where dogs are in close contact with each other, like doggy daycares.
BAPD: 2 Men Arrested After Breaking Into Home, Assaulting Resident
Two men are in jail after Broken Arrow police said they broke into a home, pistol-whipped a man, then tried to zip-tie him. Police said it appears they also did the same crime to a victim in Tulsa as well. Ray Villalba and Elijah Titone broke through glass wearing dark...
KOKI FOX 23
Okmulgee police apprehend 15-year-old who brought BB gun to school
OKMULGEE, Okla. — A 15-year-old was taken into custody after she brought a BB gun to school on Thursday, according to Okmulgee police. Police said they received a report around 10:45 a.m. that a student had brought a gun into Okmulgee High School and the school was on lockdown.
Family looking for answers following Tulsa woman's death
Tulsa police arrested 28-year-old Isaias Torres, Jr., on the suspicion of killing his girlfriend, Monica Deleon.
Comments / 1