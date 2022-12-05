Read full article on original website
Lawmakers plan $1B for reinsurance to stabilize property insurance industry
The new reinsurance program comes after lawmakers already passed a $2B taxpayer-backed program for the industry earlier in the year. Florida property insurance companies could soon be able to buy another $1 billion in reinsurance coverage from a fund backed by taxpayer money. Homeowners with coverage from state-run Citizens Property...
Florida Justice Association: Lawsuits serve as ‘scapegoat’ in Florida property insurance crisis
Florida’s property insurance crisis, which has seen six companies fail this year as premiums have drastically increased and other companies have canceled policies, isn’t the fault of rampant lawsuits, the Florida Justice Association (FJA) said. The trial lawyer group reacted to the proclamation from legislative leaders for a...
Diagnosis for 12.9.22: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy
It's time again to check the pulse — of Florida's health care policy and politics. Welcome back to Diagnosis, a vertical that focuses on the crossroads of health care policy and politics. Gov. Ron DeSantis is signaling he is poised to act against manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines. During a...
Shawn Hamilton stays on at DEP
Hamilton has received bipartisan praise and oversees a historic environmental budget. Shawn Hamilton will return as Secretary for the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second term. Hamilton has received bipartisan praise at the Department, the state’s top environment management agency. He has led the Department...
Gov. DeSantis announces return of Michelle Branham to Elder Affairs agency
Half of DeSantis' health care-related agency heads for his second term have been named. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration in his second term continues to take shape, with the Governor announcing Michelle Branham will return as the Secretary of the Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA). The Governor made the announcement...
Scott Franklin, Darren Soto lead delegation in seeking help for citrus after hurricanes
Hurricane Ian damaged 90% of citrus in the state. Hurricane Ian savaged Florida’s citrus industry. Now, members of Florida’s congressional delegation are coming together to make sure recovery has the juice it needs. U.S. Reps. Scott Franklin, a Lakeland Republican, and Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, led a...
Education Board to squeeze school districts on LGBTQ, racial equity practices
All nine school districts flagged also caught the state’s ire for defying the Governor’s ban on mask mandates. Nine public school districts and a specialized K-12 school in St. Augustine are under review by Florida’s Board of Education over their enforcement of the state’s law restricting classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual preference.
Investigations, scandals suggest Florida should think twice — at least — before paying company $1.5M
As we enter the season of giving, it seems that employees of a Mississippi-based accounting firm with a lucrative Florida contract have allegedly been caught gifting themselves funds intended to help citizens in need. The firm, Horne LLP, is currently facing possible investigation following reports that some employees intentionally mismanaged the administration of a federal $147 million relief fund for Louisiana homeowners, receiving money themselves from the very grant program they were contracted to administer for individuals in actual need.
Analysis shows Ron DeSantis’ map kept Jax seat red, but cost GOP a shot at a Tampa seat
Marco Rubio won 20 seats under the Governor's map. He also won 20 seats under the Legislature's plan. Did a congressional map Gov. Ron DeSantis demanded lead to the gains enjoyed by Republicans in Florida’s House delegation? Maybe not. A new analysis from MCI maps shows Republicans may have...
Jennifer Sweet: Investing in Florida’s communities is investing in our future
Florida is our community. This is our future. In my role as the leader of Aetna Better Health of Florida, a CVS Health company, I get to channel energy to improve the well-being of our communities, and I’m particularly excited about the investments we’ve been making to address housing needs and food insecurity.
Some hard truths about Florida companies selling water softeners
If you get offered a free water test, beware — it may end up sinking you. Florida, you may have heard, is a sunny place for shady people. We’ve had that reputation ever since the first grinning huckster sold an acre of swampland to an unsuspecting Yankee, promising it was “waterfront” property.
AmeriHealth Caritas Florida earns multicultural health care distinction from NCQA
AmeriHealth Caritas Florida received top marks across the survey. AmeriHealth Caritas Florida has earned the Multicultural Health Care Distinction from the National Committee for Quality Assurance. The Medicaid managed care plan, which serves seven Florida counties, was recognized for its excellence in providing services to meet the diverse cultural and...
Kent Stermon, NE Florida political powerhouse and confidant of Ron DeSantis, found dead Thursday
He had just been discharged from the hospital after a stroke. Details continue to emerge Friday after one of the most connected political figures in Northeast Florida died just hours after being discharged from hospital for a stroke. Kent Stermon was found dead in his car at the Mayport Post...
Last Call for 12.8.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Late breaking (again): Rep. Joe Harding has resigned from the House one day after being indicted on wire fraud and money laundering charges.
Joe Gruters announces bid for RNC Treasurer
The outgoing Republican Party of Florida state Chair boasts ties to Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) Chair Joe Gruters is launching a bid for Treasurer of the Republican National Committee (RNC). “We have had tremendous success here in Florida,” Gruters told Florida Politics. “My whole...
Last Call for 12.7.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Breaking: Rep. Joe Harding has been indicted on federal wire fraud and money laundering charges. Read more here. ___. Florida House...
Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes
MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home. "We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community. Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her,...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez to Air Force chief: Put space training center in Space Coast
'Locating STARCOM and Space Delta 13 in Florida means tapping the most innovative military training technology hub in the country.'. Florida’s top aerospace and defense industry boosters, led by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, are asking U.S. Air Force leaders to put a new space training headquarters in the Space Coast.
Combating climate change to bring record crowd, climate heavyweights to summit
The wide-range of topics in itself represents 'tremendous progress' in the recognition of climate change, one panelist said. The 14th Annual Southeast Florida Regional Climate Leadership Summit will bring the largest-ever crowd to Broward County Thursday for discussions about climate change and surrounding issues — including the “woke” investing that Gov. Ron DeSantis is purging from state portfolios.
