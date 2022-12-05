ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lawmakers plan $1B for reinsurance to stabilize property insurance industry

The new reinsurance program comes after lawmakers already passed a $2B taxpayer-backed program for the industry earlier in the year. Florida property insurance companies could soon be able to buy another $1 billion in reinsurance coverage from a fund backed by taxpayer money. Homeowners with coverage from state-run Citizens Property...
Shawn Hamilton stays on at DEP

Hamilton has received bipartisan praise and oversees a historic environmental budget. Shawn Hamilton will return as Secretary for the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second term. Hamilton has received bipartisan praise at the Department, the state’s top environment management agency. He has led the Department...
Gov. DeSantis announces return of Michelle Branham to Elder Affairs agency

Half of DeSantis' health care-related agency heads for his second term have been named. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration in his second term continues to take shape, with the Governor announcing Michelle Branham will return as the Secretary of the Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA). The Governor made the announcement...
Education Board to squeeze school districts on LGBTQ, racial equity practices

All nine school districts flagged also caught the state’s ire for defying the Governor’s ban on mask mandates. Nine public school districts and a specialized K-12 school in St. Augustine are under review by Florida’s Board of Education over their enforcement of the state’s law restricting classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual preference.
Investigations, scandals suggest Florida should think twice — at least — before paying company $1.5M

As we enter the season of giving, it seems that employees of a Mississippi-based accounting firm with a lucrative Florida contract have allegedly been caught gifting themselves funds intended to help citizens in need. The firm, Horne LLP, is currently facing possible investigation following reports that some employees intentionally mismanaged the administration of a federal $147 million relief fund for Louisiana homeowners, receiving money themselves from the very grant program they were contracted to administer for individuals in actual need.
Some hard truths about Florida companies selling water softeners

If you get offered a free water test, beware — it may end up sinking you. Florida, you may have heard, is a sunny place for shady people. We’ve had that reputation ever since the first grinning huckster sold an acre of swampland to an unsuspecting Yankee, promising it was “waterfront” property.
AmeriHealth Caritas Florida earns multicultural health care distinction from NCQA

AmeriHealth Caritas Florida received top marks across the survey. AmeriHealth Caritas Florida has earned the Multicultural Health Care Distinction from the National Committee for Quality Assurance. The Medicaid managed care plan, which serves seven Florida counties, was recognized for its excellence in providing services to meet the diverse cultural and...
Joe Gruters announces bid for RNC Treasurer

The outgoing Republican Party of Florida state Chair boasts ties to Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis. Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) Chair Joe Gruters is launching a bid for Treasurer of the Republican National Committee (RNC). “We have had tremendous success here in Florida,” Gruters told Florida Politics. “My whole...
Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes

MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home.   "We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community.  Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her,...
Combating climate change to bring record crowd, climate heavyweights to summit

The wide-range of topics in itself represents 'tremendous progress' in the recognition of climate change, one panelist said. The 14th Annual Southeast Florida Regional Climate Leadership Summit will bring the largest-ever crowd to Broward County Thursday for discussions about climate change and surrounding issues — including the “woke” investing that Gov. Ron DeSantis is purging from state portfolios.
