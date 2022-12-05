Read full article on original website
Related
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum Are Ready to Defy Gravity in the Wicked Movies
Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum are ready to do "Something Bad." The actors have officially joined the jam-packed cast of the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed Wicked movie, E! can confirm. Goldblum will be starring as the infamous Wizard, while Yeoh will be playing Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University, the school the film's protagonists attend.
‘I really needed therapy’: Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry on grief, loneliness and the movie that could win him an Oscar
For Brian Tyree Henry, it’s in the dead of night that the cogs start to turn. Good sleep is hard to come by for the star of Atlanta and Bullet Train. That’s when he starts tossing and turning and asking himself questions. When the only thing separating him from the answers he’s looking for is the glow of his phone and the often-fruitless scroll of a Google search. Take last night. A little after four. A few hours into a whistle-stop trip to London to promote the film that may win him an Oscar – a gorgeous two-hander with Jennifer...
BBC
Michael O'Neill: Returning international bosses - risk or safe bet?
'Never go back!' - it's entered the football lexicon as a cliched warning against giving managers a second spell in charge. Well, the Irish FA had no such qualms in re-appointing Michael O'Neill as Northern Ireland boss on Wednesday after taking the side to the Euro 2016 finals during his first stint.
Christmas TV: Our guide to what’s on this year, from Happy Valley to Vardy v Rooney
For the first time since 2019 BC (Before Covid), Christmas is starting to look like Christmas again. Employees will humiliate themselves at festive work parties. Families will guiltlessly gather around the dinner table. For a few years now, these traditions have been out of reach, but the thing that’s been a constant, and is back again this year, is Christmas TV. Whether it’s worth watching, though, is less of a sure thing.As a festive gift from us to you, we’ve watched a selection of some of the biggest shows that are on the way, so we can help you...
Sarah Polley, Canadian (and American) treasure
Her film, 'Women Talking,' could finally land Polley an Oscar nomination for directing
BBC
Tour of Britain 2023 to start in Manchester
Cycling's Tour of Britain race will start in Manchester next year. The Grand Depart of the eight-day event, the UK's biggest professional cycle race, will take place in the city centre on Sunday, 3 September, organisers said. Race director Mick Bennett said Manchester, which hosted the final stage of the...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Contact USMNT Rising Star Yunus Musah
Long gone are the days when a relatively unknown player could parlay a breakout World Cup into a big money move, but that doesn’t mean a rising star can’t improve their stock on the football world’s biggest stage—or that rumour mongers won’t turn a solid tournament into transfer tattle.
wmagazine.com
Daniel Craig Is Going Queer for Luca Guadagnino
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Los Angeles Confidential / Hamilton Behind the Camera/Karwai Tang/WireImage. Luca Guadagnino has tapped Daniel Craig as his next leading man. The actor will star in Guadagnino’s adaption of William S. Burroughs’ 1985 novel, Queer, according to Above the Line. The story was a followup to Burroughs’ 1953 novel Junkie and Burroughs has said Queer represents his life off heroin. Likely, Craig will star as Lee, the protagonist of Burroughs’ story.
BBC
How am I going to pay for my loved one to come back?
When Michael Porter discovered his mother Jean Hanlon had been found dead in Crete, he did not know where to turn for help. "That moment when you find out your loved one has died, you automatically go into fight or panic mode," he says. A post-mortem examination concluded the 53-year-old,...
BBC
Friday's gossip: Garnacho, Sommer, Endrick, Ziyech, Leao
Real Madrid are interested in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho - the 18-year-old Argentine who scored his first Premier League goal against Fulham last month. (Revelo - in Spanish) But Real Madrid are not intending to make a move for Garnacho, AC Milan's 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao or PSV...
Comments / 0