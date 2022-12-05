ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span

The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot in Algiers, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot early Friday (Dec. 9) morning in an Algiers neighborhood, according to information from NOPD. Police say the victim was found dead in the 1700 block of Hendee. Police say they received a call concerning a shooting around 3:26 a.m. and the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Woman shot dead in N.O. East, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating what led to a shooting that left a woman dead in New Orleans East. It happened Wednesday at about 9:17 a.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. “NOPD Seventh District officers received a call of shots fired at the location....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Coroner identifies two people shot to death in a Walgreens parking lot

New details were released in the investigation of a 17-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man who were shot to death inside a Walgreens parking lot. The fatal shooting happened Wednesday near the Walgreens on the corner of Elysian Fields Ave. and Gentilly Blvd. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has identified...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Violent night in New Orleans

Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NEW ORLEANS, LA

