New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span
The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
NOPD looking for this vehicle, gunman
The New Orleans Police Department is hoping someone will recognize the vehicle and gunman from Thursday’s quadruple-shooting outside a dollar store in Gentilly.
WANTED: Reckless driver out of the Seventh Ward, NOPD
The NOPD says on Sunday (Dec. 4) 27-year-old, Devon Shomari Robertson was reportedly seen doing donuts in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue.
NOPD: Person of interest wanted in connection to Plaza Drive shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Dylan Naquin.
Man fatally shot in Algiers, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot early Friday (Dec. 9) morning in an Algiers neighborhood, according to information from NOPD. Police say the victim was found dead in the 1700 block of Hendee. Police say they received a call concerning a shooting around 3:26 a.m. and the...
Woman shot dead in N.O. East, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating what led to a shooting that left a woman dead in New Orleans East. It happened Wednesday at about 9:17 a.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. “NOPD Seventh District officers received a call of shots fired at the location....
Coroner identifies two people shot to death in a Walgreens parking lot
New details were released in the investigation of a 17-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man who were shot to death inside a Walgreens parking lot. The fatal shooting happened Wednesday near the Walgreens on the corner of Elysian Fields Ave. and Gentilly Blvd. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has identified...
New Orleans police investigating three shootings in the span of several hours
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened in the span of a few hours Wednesday night. The first shooting was reported around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Treme Street. Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound...
New Orleans police investigate murder in Algiers early Friday morning
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder that happened Friday morning in Algiers. A 43-year-old man was found shot to death in the 1700 block of Hendee Street, according to police. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and...
Woman stabbed, left in car in Harvey
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies began investigating a homicide after a woman was stabbed to death in a parking lot.
New Orleans police investigating after 4 shot at Gentilly Dollar Tree
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after four people were shot at a Gentilly Dollar Tree Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 12:34 p.m. NOPD said the four victims included two minors and two adults. All were...
Uber driver stabbed to death by her passenger at Harvey hotel; suspect arrested
A 54-year-old Uber driver was fatally stabbed by a passenger she was dropping off at the Travelodge hotel in Harvey Thursday afternoon, and the suspect later uploaded video he took of the dying victim to his Facebook account, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. The victim, Yolanda Dillion, of New...
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large police presence shut down lanes of travel on I-10 in New Orleans Friday night (Dec. 9). The closures began around 5 p.m. on I-10 West at Orleans Avenue. All lanes were closed initially, but the far left lane opened for travel around 30 minutes...
NOPD: Multiple victims in shooting at Gentilly dollar store
Four people were injured in a shooting shortly after noon Thursday in Gentilly. New Orleans Police say two juveniles, and an adult man and woman were hurt in the incident.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in New Orleans on Wednesday morning. The accident happened on the Woodland Bridge at around 6:40 a.m. According to police, a Ford Mustang driver struck a pedestrian who was walking on the bridge while driving and was unable to see because of the dense fog.
Violent night in New Orleans
Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
Car owners leave Pelicans game to find vehicles burglarized Wednesday night
One man said because of the incident he will not be driving his truck in the city again because of how stressful the situation was.
NOPD: Suspect wanted in connection to aggravated assault
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated assault.
NOPD: Suspect wanted after holding a victim at gunpoint
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery in the 7200 block of Hayne Boulevard.
St. Bernard Parish sheriff arrests third person accused in deadly shooting of Violet teen
VIOLET, La. — A third person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting of a teenager in Violet. The shooting happened on Nov. 23. in the 2800 block of Moss Lane. Sheriff James Pohlmann said a 17-year-old was booked on Thursday and faces a charge of second-degree...
