Former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin on Monday dodged serious bribery and fraud raps when a Manhattan judge dismissed three federal charges against him. Judge Paul Oetken ruled that prosecutors from the Southern District of New York failed to outline the explicit quid pro quo needed for bribery, honest services wire fraud and a related conspiracy charge brought in the April federal indictment against Benjamin. Benjamin will still face two counts of falsification of records, Oetken said. The falsification charges each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Prosecutors said later Monday that they will appeal Oetken’s ruling. Benjamin, a Harlem Democrat,...

4 DAYS AGO