Washington, DC

Law & Crime

South Carolina Supreme Court Says Mark Meadows Efforts to Avoid Testifying in Georgia Grand Jury Election Probe Are ‘Manifestly Without Merit’

The South Carolina Supreme Court on Tuesday denied an effort by former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to avoid testifying before a grand jury investigating attempts by his former boss to subvert the 2020 presidential election. In a unanimous, two-page, per curiam opinion, the Palmetto State’s highest...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Prosecutor: Donald Trump knew about exec’s tax fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump “knew exactly what was going on” with top Trump Organization executives who schemed for years to dodge taxes on company-paid perks, a prosecutor said Thursday, challenging defense claims that the former president was unaware of the plot at the heart of the company’s tax fraud case.
New York Post

Ex-Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin dodges serious bribery, wire fraud raps

Former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin on Monday dodged serious bribery and fraud raps when a Manhattan judge dismissed three federal charges against him. Judge Paul Oetken ruled that prosecutors from the Southern District of New York failed to outline the explicit quid pro quo needed for bribery, honest services wire fraud and a related conspiracy charge brought in the April federal indictment against Benjamin. Benjamin will still face two counts of falsification of records, Oetken said.  The falsification charges each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.  Prosecutors said later Monday that they will appeal Oetken’s ruling.        Benjamin, a Harlem Democrat,...

