“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Legal experts: Trump attorneys may throw him under the bus after DOJ moves to hold them in contempt
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump's legal team in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering him to return all classified documents in his possession, sources told The Washington Post. U.S. District Court Judge Beryl...
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Expert: Indictment won't stop Trump campaign — he could even run and serve from a jail cell
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Donald Trump announced his 2024 run for the presidency on Nov. 15. In his address he railed against what he perceived as the "persecution" of himself and his family, but made scant mention of his legal woes. Confirmation of Trump's White House...
Trump’s Attorneys Ask to Stall Paying Sanctions to Defendant as Appeal Unfolds in Failed Clinton RICO Lawsuit
Attorneys for Donald Trump on Monday asked to stall paying sanctions directly to the first defendant who scored an award after being named in a thus-far-failed racketeering lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others. A request for sanctions by Clinton herself and several other high-profile defendants remains outstanding. However, U.S. District...
Democrats break with tradition by passing over 89-year-old Dianne Feinstein to elect Patty Murray 3rd in line to the presidency
Senators have long picked their longest-serving member to be third in line to the presidency. But Feinstein declined it.
South Carolina Supreme Court Says Mark Meadows Efforts to Avoid Testifying in Georgia Grand Jury Election Probe Are ‘Manifestly Without Merit’
The South Carolina Supreme Court on Tuesday denied an effort by former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to avoid testifying before a grand jury investigating attempts by his former boss to subvert the 2020 presidential election. In a unanimous, two-page, per curiam opinion, the Palmetto State’s highest...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
US court appears inclined to end special master review of Trump papers
Materials seized from Mar-a-Lago could be made available to justice department for ex-president’s criminal investigation
Trump lawyers hire team to search properties for remaining classified material: Report
Lawyers for Donald Trump have reportedly hired an outside team to search four of the former president’s properties for any remaining classified materials that need to be returned to the federal government.
Trump tells Mar-a-Lago special master that he got to decide which White House documents were his to keep
CNN — Former President Donald Trump argued in a newly public court filing that a president gets to decide whether records from his White House are personal documents – and that he had decided that all the records he took to Mar-a-Lago were in fact his personal property.
Second Oath Keepers sedition trial presents new challenges for prosecutors
One week after the historic seditious conspiracy conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, federal prosecutors will try to once again prove that other members of the far-right militia were planning to violently stop Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election.
Washington Examiner
Trump makes last-ditch request before appeals court decides future of special master
Justice Department attorneys on Tuesday are urging a federal appeals court panel to terminate the use of a special master tasked to review thousands of documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida residence, which has remained a blockade in the government's investigation. But before the hearing...
Former President Trump's office could be held in contempt of court over Mar-a-Lago documents probe: reports
The Department of Justice requested a U.S. District Court Judge hold Donald Trump's office in contempt of court for failing to comply with order to return all classified documents.
DoJ seeking to hold Trump team in contempt of court over classified documents
Trump office did not comply with subpoena issued in May demanding the return of all classified documents, a source says
Prosecutor: Donald Trump knew about exec’s tax fraud scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump “knew exactly what was going on” with top Trump Organization executives who schemed for years to dodge taxes on company-paid perks, a prosecutor said Thursday, challenging defense claims that the former president was unaware of the plot at the heart of the company’s tax fraud case.
Reports: Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt in closed-door hearing
A federal judge on Friday declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to comply with subpoena demanding that he return all classified documents he still had in his possession.
Ex-Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin dodges serious bribery, wire fraud raps
Former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin on Monday dodged serious bribery and fraud raps when a Manhattan judge dismissed three federal charges against him. Judge Paul Oetken ruled that prosecutors from the Southern District of New York failed to outline the explicit quid pro quo needed for bribery, honest services wire fraud and a related conspiracy charge brought in the April federal indictment against Benjamin. Benjamin will still face two counts of falsification of records, Oetken said. The falsification charges each carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Prosecutors said later Monday that they will appeal Oetken’s ruling. Benjamin, a Harlem Democrat,...
After the 11th Circuit’s Beatdown, Donald Trump Fights to Keep Moribund Mar-a-Lago Case Alive Until Ruling Takes Effect Next Week
The 11th Circuit’s blistering ruling shutting down former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit and special master review of files the FBI seized at Mar-a-Lago is set to officially take effect next week, but until that time, deadlines in the case remain looming. On Friday, the Department of Justice asked...
Haberman says 'the ball is in DOJ's court' after judge declined to hold Trump in contempt
CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman discusses a federal judge's decision to not hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court in a closed-door hearing for not fully complying with the subpoena following the search of his Mar-a-Lago resort.
