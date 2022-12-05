Read full article on original website
WDSU
Northshore representative addressing how prisoners are released in wake of Covington priest murder
COVINGTON, La. — Louisiana state Rep. Mark Wright says he has been working with criminal justice experts for weeks to find a way to address how violent criminals are released from prison in Louisiana. He says the conversation was sparked in light of the murders of retired St. Peter...
theadvocate.com
Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend
Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
WDSU
St. Bernard Parish sheriff arrests third person accused in deadly shooting of Violet teen
VIOLET, La. — A third person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting of a teenager in Violet. The shooting happened on Nov. 23. in the 2800 block of Moss Lane. Sheriff James Pohlmann said a 17-year-old was booked on Thursday and faces a charge of second-degree...
Belle Chasse community mourns loss of teacher who died on Woodland Bridge
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — For more than 30 years, Carol Roberts and her best friend Cindy Hoyle went for a run across the Woodland Bridge before work. Wednesday morning, they set off on their last. The Woodland Bridge crosses the Intracoastal Waterway, connecting Algiers to Belle Chasse. According to...
Harvey murder victim is NOPD civilian employee
A strange twist in Thursday’s death of a woman found in a car at a Harvey motel. The victim has been described as a 54-year-old part-time Uber driver who was a full time civilian employee of the New Orleans Police Department.
WDSU
New Orleans police employee driving for Uber stabbed to death in Jefferson Parish
HARVEY, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly stabbing of a New Orleans Police Department employee Friday morning. The stabbing happened in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway, according to the sheriff. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said...
NOLA.com
Woman pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Terrytown mother of 4
Almost five years after a Terrytown woman was gunned down during an argument with her mother's ex-boyfriend, the alleged shooter — a relative of the ex — has pleaded guilty in the case. Raina Johnson, 32, was scheduled to head to trial Wednesday, charged with manslaughter in the...
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
WDSU
New Orleans hotel owner at center of Magnolia Mansion raid federally charged
A well-known political campaign contributor and owner of a historic New Orleans hotel has been charged by federal prosecutors. Fouad Zeton was charged in an indictment Thursday on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to his legal team led by David Courcelle and Stansbury. This comes just over...
WDSU
New Orleans hotel owner accused of conspiring with NOPD officer to file false reports
New details on a federal investigation into a well-known political campaign contributor and owner of a historic hotel show that he may have conspired with a New Orleans Police Department officer to commit fraud. According to court documents, Fouad Zeton was charged in an indictment on Thursday on charges of...
clarionherald.org
The priest and the woman who always walked the walk
There is no facile textbook for this. As the grieving St. Peter Parish community in Covington struggles to make sense of the inscrutable – the senseless murders of a beloved former pastor and a woman who gave her adult life lighting the spark of faith in those seeking connection to the Catholic Church – there are many more questions than answers.
Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees
Deputy in Louisiana Charged with Theft and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Taking More than $5,000 in Court Fines and Fees. St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana – St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 8, 2022, that a former civil deputy with their department was arrested on December 7, 2022, after it was discovered that she misappropriated more than $5,000 in court fines and fees over the course of two weeks while working as a clerk in the civil administration division.
WDSU
Bogalusa veteran killed in Pearl Harbor attack buried after remains identified 80 years later
BOGALUSA, La. — Wednesday marks the 81st anniversary of Japan's attack on the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. One Northshore family finally received closure and was able to honor their loved one who died in the tragic attack. The remains of Bogalusa Navy Sailor Houston Temples were...
Violent night in New Orleans
Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
Woman shot dead in N.O. East, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating what led to a shooting that left a woman dead in New Orleans East. It happened Wednesday at about 9:17 a.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. “NOPD Seventh District officers received a call of shots fired at the location....
20-Year-Old Jackson State University Student Accused Of Killing Flynn Brown Denied Bond
The 20-year-old Jackson State University student accused of killing 22-year-old Flynn Brown will not receive bond, according to WAPT News. Brown was found dead inside a vehicle on campus in Jackson, MS. on Dec. 2. Randall Smith of New Orleans was arrested in connection with Brown’s death. The freshman at...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man caught with around 300 pieces of mail and packages, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 6, when something caught their eye. A person was seen “squatted down next to a garbage bin next to the roadway,” according to...
wbrz.com
Woman suspected of poisoning husband and boyfriend in separate killings goes to trial Monday
BATON ROUGE - A woman suspected of poisoning two people, her husband and a long-term boyfriend, is on trial for first-degree murder. Meshell Hale is on trial in East Baton Rouge Monday for the death of Damian Skipper, a man Hale referred to as her "husband" and whom she is accused of poisoning in June 2015.
WDSU
New Orleans police release photo of car sought in Gentilly Dollar Tree shooting
The New Orleans Police Department has released a photo of a suspect and their car wanted in connection with a quadruple shooting at the Dollar Tree in Gentilly Thursday. On Friday, police released a photo of a Black Kia Forte. Police say the suspect drove into the parking lot in the car before the shooting.
WDSU
New Orleans councilmembers invited by mayor to discuss next NOPD superintendent
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has sent a letter to the New Orleans council asking them to join her for a discussion on choosing the next NOPD Superintendent. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced his retirement earlier this week. His last day will be Dec. 22. According...
