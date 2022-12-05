Read full article on original website
Related
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Tearful Neymar Consoled By Son Of Croatia Star Ivan Perisic After Brazil's Penalty-Shootout Loss
Leonardo Perisic wanted to make sure Neymar was okay.
Popculture
World Cup Player Accused of Having Affair With Teammate's Wife
A World Cup star is being accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his teammates. According to Daily Star, Dušan Vlahović, a member of the Serbia national soccer team, is denying reports that he's been sleeping with goalkeeper Predrag Rajković's partner Ana. "I...
Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Weighs in On His World Cup Snub
Watch: Manchester United Speaks Out Amid Cristiano Ronaldo's Claims. Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is sharing her thoughts on Portugal's recent World Cup victory. After the soccer star was removed from the Portugal National Team's starting lineup in its World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland on Dec. 6—his...
Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching
Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Why are Croatia star Josko Gvardiol and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea. Or could it be Josko Gvardiol from Croatia?
Brazil World Cup star looks unrecognisable as young hopeful posing with idol Neymar when he was at Santos
ONE Brazil World Cup star looks unrecognisable as a youngster starting out at Santos. The kid is posing in a photo alongside childhood hero Neymar during their days at the Brazilian club. They both are decked out in black Santos polo shirts with an arm wrapped around each other and...
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
FOX Sports
Portuguese Football Federation denies Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — Portugal’s Football Federation has denied a report that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Qatar after being relegated to the bench in the team’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland. Record, a Portuguese publication, reported that the 37-year-old superstar told manager Fernando Santos that he...
FOX Sports
Portugal manager: 'Leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone'
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Fernando Santos just wants everybody to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone. The Portugal manager has been answering questions nonstop about the 37-year-old superstar since his team arrived at the World Cup last month. The latest drama is that Santos, who has been the head coach since...
NBC Sports
Brazilian Official Throws Cat in Press Conference, Fans Left in Shock
Qatar, we have a problem. A Brazilian media officer left many shocked after tossing a stray cat out of a FIFA World Cup press conference. Brazil forward Vinícius Jr. took to the podium on Wednesday to speak with the media ahead of his team’s World Cup quarterfinal match against Croatia when a stray cat jumped onto the table and joined the interview.
FOX Sports
Netherlands vs. Argentina highlights: Argentina advances in thriller
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Friday on FOX with Argentina defeating the Netherlands in penalty kicks at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's second quarterfinal match. Argentina appeared to be in control of the match with Nahuel Molina scoring in the first half and Lionel Messi scoring on a...
FOX Sports
England vs. France: 5 matchups that will decide quarterfinal
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — England and defending champion France face off Saturday (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) at Al Bayt Stadium in perhaps the marquee game of quarterfinal round at the 2022 World Cup. Here are five individual matchups that could decide the outcome.
Only One U.S. City Made the Top Travel Destinations List in 2022
While the high cost of plane tickets has curtailed some people's plans to travel over the holidays, demand is also not going down as many finally take the trips they put off during the pandemic. There have been studies that showed the anticipation of and planning process for a holiday...
Erik ten Hag breaks his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United exit by saying 'he's gone and it's the past' before insisting the Red Devils are 'looking to the future' after the club ripped up the striker's contract
Erik ten Hag consigned Cristiano Ronaldo to history as he spoke for the first time about the Portugal star's acrimonious exit from Manchester United on Wednesday. United ripped up Ronaldo's contract last month in the wake of his interview with Piers Morgan in which he said he had no respect for Ten Hag and accused the club of betraying him.
PSG president rules out Cristiano Ronaldo signing: “It’s very difficult”
Cristiano Ronaldo won't be heading to Paris, according to Nasser Al-Khelaifi
BBC
World Cup quarter-finals predictions: Chris Sutton predicts all the matches including England v France
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. There are some mouth-watering match-ups in the quarter-finals of the World Cup - but will there...
Comments / 0