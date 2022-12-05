ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World Cup Player Accused of Having Affair With Teammate's Wife

A World Cup star is being accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his teammates. According to Daily Star, Dušan Vlahović, a member of the Serbia national soccer team, is denying reports that he's been sleeping with goalkeeper Predrag Rajković's partner Ana. "I...
E! News

Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Weighs in On His World Cup Snub

Watch: Manchester United Speaks Out Amid Cristiano Ronaldo's Claims. Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is sharing her thoughts on Portugal's recent World Cup victory. After the soccer star was removed from the Portugal National Team's starting lineup in its World Cup Round of 16 match against Switzerland on Dec. 6—his...
New York Post

Portugal responds to scandalous report Cristiano Ronaldo tried to quit World Cup after benching

Reports out of Portugal have revealed Cristiano Ronaldo was set to leave Qatar immediately after he was benched for his nation’s Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Portugal dominated the Swiss in a 6-1 drubbing. Ronaldo’s replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat trick in his starting debut. The 21-year-old became the youngest player to strike three times in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958, justifying the decision of coach Fernando Santos to leave Ronaldo out of the starting side. Subbed in late for Ramos, Ronaldo unleashed a blistering goal that was called back for offside. It comes after the final group match...
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
FOX Sports

Portuguese Football Federation denies Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — Portugal’s Football Federation has denied a report that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Qatar after being relegated to the bench in the team’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland. Record, a Portuguese publication, reported that the 37-year-old superstar told manager Fernando Santos that he...
FOX Sports

Portugal manager: 'Leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone'

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Fernando Santos just wants everybody to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone. The Portugal manager has been answering questions nonstop about the 37-year-old superstar since his team arrived at the World Cup last month. The latest drama is that Santos, who has been the head coach since...
NBC Sports

Brazilian Official Throws Cat in Press Conference, Fans Left in Shock

Qatar, we have a problem. A Brazilian media officer left many shocked after tossing a stray cat out of a FIFA World Cup press conference. Brazil forward Vinícius Jr. took to the podium on Wednesday to speak with the media ahead of his team’s World Cup quarterfinal match against Croatia when a stray cat jumped onto the table and joined the interview.
FOX Sports

Netherlands vs. Argentina highlights: Argentina advances in thriller

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Friday on FOX with Argentina defeating the Netherlands in penalty kicks at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's second quarterfinal match. Argentina appeared to be in control of the match with Nahuel Molina scoring in the first half and Lionel Messi scoring on a...
FOX Sports

England vs. France: 5 matchups that will decide quarterfinal

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — England and defending champion France face off Saturday (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) at Al Bayt Stadium in perhaps the marquee game of quarterfinal round at the 2022 World Cup. Here are five individual matchups that could decide the outcome. 
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag breaks his silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United exit by saying 'he's gone and it's the past' before insisting the Red Devils are 'looking to the future' after the club ripped up the striker's contract

Erik ten Hag consigned Cristiano Ronaldo to history as he spoke for the first time about the Portugal star's acrimonious exit from Manchester United on Wednesday. United ripped up Ronaldo's contract last month in the wake of his interview with Piers Morgan in which he said he had no respect for Ten Hag and accused the club of betraying him.

