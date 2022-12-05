Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Local nonprofit plans new center in West Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A local nonprofit is requesting funding to build a resource center that will provide free and low-cost services to those in need. The project not only would aid the region, it also would create jobs. Njoy Njoy, a non-profit charity, is requesting $300,000 in...
dayton247now.com
Pyramid Healthcare celebrates new location in Moraine
MORAINE, Ohio (WKEF) -- Pyramid Healthcare hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, celebrating its new Dayton location. Pyramid Healthcare provides substance use and mental health programs that, through education and therapy, assist people of all ages in managing their substance use disorder, mental health, eating disorders and autism with education and treatment.
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County announces nearly $1.6 million in ED/GE funding
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners have approved full funding for five Economic Development/Government Equity (ED/GE) projects, totaling $1,594,400. Funding for the projects is paid for through the County’s 2022 Primary Economic Development Fund of ED/GE. The projects are:. City of Huber Heights –...
dayton247now.com
'Dark day:' Dayton budget impasse could lead to shutdown in New Year
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton City Commissioner Darryl Fairchild responded with a statement to Dayton 24/7 Now after the budget impasse Wednesday night. "We are eager to work with the city manager, the mayor, and our fellow commissioners. We owe it to our residents to find a solution that addresses the outstanding concerns.
dayton247now.com
Trotwood hosting Christmas decor competition for residents
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- This Christmas season, the City of Trotwood is holding an outdoor holiday light contest for residents. Residents are urged to decorate their homes for the holiday season and then send in photos of their beautiful decor to Chwheeler@trotwood.org. Name, contact information, and address for the resident...
dayton247now.com
Two Dayton city commissioners outline their opposition to the city budget
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Two Dayton city commissioners held a news conference on Friday to give their side of the budget impasse, which threatens to shut down city services in the new year. Commissioners Shenise Turner-Sloss and Darryl Fairchild said the budget didn't address their priorities. Turner-Sloss said she didn't...
dayton247now.com
Wright Patterson AFB, Wright State partner in research access agreement
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Wright State University and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base finalized the first step in a new agreement that will afford Air Force researchers access to work in a university building directly on Wright State’s Dayton Campus. The university will provide office and laboratory space to Air...
dayton247now.com
FOP President responds to the City of Dayton potential government shutdown
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A city government shutdown could happen after an estimated $190 million 2023 city budget didn’t pass in last night's Dayton City Commission meeting. If this budget doesn’t pass, it could have a massive impact on city workers, like police officers and firefighters. The Fraternal...
dayton247now.com
Movie shoot to close portion of US 35 temporarily on Saturday
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Shooting for a movie production will prompt short-term, full closures of US 35 on Saturday. The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the closures on Thursday and said the "various, short-term, full closures will be in effect in either direction on US 35 between North Bickett Road (Exit 55) and Old US 35 (Exit 62) while film crews record segments for an upcoming movie."
dayton247now.com
Former Clark County Prosecutor nominated for Director of Ohio Department of Public Safety
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement that Andy Wilson will be his choice to lead the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Wilson, formerly the prosecutor for Clark County, now works as the governor's senior advisor on criminal justice policy. “Andy Wilson has been an...
dayton247now.com
At least one injured in shooting on N. Dixie Drive and Hillsdale Ave.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police are on the scene of a shooting at North Dixie Drive and East Hillsdale Ave. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says one victim was shot in the abdomen, and has been transported to Grandview Medical Center. The suspect is said to be driving in a...
dayton247now.com
Dick Church Jr., former mayor of Miamisburg, has died at 81
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) - Dick Church Jr., who was the longest serving mayor in the history Miamisburg (28 years) has passed. Mr. Church was a retired local business owner when he first entered public office as a member of Miamisburg City Council in 1988. Four years later, he ran for mayor and defeated the incumbent by 27 votes. He retired in 2019.
dayton247now.com
The Foodbank hosting food distribution event at old Salem Mall on Dec. 8
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Foodbank is hosting a food distribution event at the old Salem Mall property from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. This is a drive-thru distribution event. You can enter the Salem Mall property off Shiloh Springs Road, next to the RTA Northwest Hub, where staff members from the Foodbank will lead traffic towards the back of the property.
dayton247now.com
Historic District getting into the holiday spirit and neighbors want you to join!
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - It's the season of family traditions and a local favorite in Dayton is the St. Anne’s Hill “A Dickens of a Christmas: Holiday Home Tour”. The official tour is sold out but not to worry, you can still come out over the weekend and walk around the historic district.
dayton247now.com
32nd Annual Homicide Victim Memorial Service being held on Dec. 12
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Friday that the annual Homicide Victim Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 12, this year. The service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, on the corner of First and Perry Streets in downtown Dayton at...
dayton247now.com
Teen will be tried as adult in killing of Lyft driver, family files suit against company
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) –- Brandon Cooper was murdered almost a year ago while working as a Lyft driver in Dayton. His family is now demanding justice and accountability. One of the four teens accused of killing Cooper will be tried as an adult. 15-year-old Da'trayvon Mitchell is facing more than a dozen charges, and his case will go before a grand jury.
dayton247now.com
City government shutdown looms as budget battle rages
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- In Dayton, a city government shutdown looms after the estimated $190 million 2023 city budget did not pass. Commissioners Matt Joseph, Chris Shaw, and Mayor Mims say it’s important to get the budget passed. Commissioners Darryl Fairchild and Shenise Turner-Sloss said last night they want...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Metro Library hosting Dayton Contemporary Dance Company performance
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) and Dayton Metro Library are teaming up for a unique, entertaining presentation that encourages audience members to think about how personal identities influence cultural and social change. The Skin I'm In... will be presented in the Eichelberger Forum of the...
dayton247now.com
Springfield elementary celebrates kindergartener who beat cancer
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Every student at Kenwood Elementary School in Springfield lined the halls on Thursday to celebrate kindergartener Aeryn Miller, who is now cancer-free. In 2020, Aeryn was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. On Friday, December 9, she will go to the hospital to officially ring the bell...
dayton247now.com
Dayton man charged in Riverside murder appears in court
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man charged with a Nov. 27 homicide made a court appearance in Montgomery County Wednesday afternoon. Cornelius Davon Brogan, 29, of Dayton entered "not guilty" pleas to nine counts of charges involving aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, and aggravated burglary, according to court records. Brogan...
