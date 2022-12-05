XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Shooting for a movie production will prompt short-term, full closures of US 35 on Saturday. The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the closures on Thursday and said the "various, short-term, full closures will be in effect in either direction on US 35 between North Bickett Road (Exit 55) and Old US 35 (Exit 62) while film crews record segments for an upcoming movie."

WARREN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO