FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program:Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Herald Community Newspapers
Christmas house continues into fourth decade
For 31 years the Barrella family has gone to extremes to decorate their Island Park house for Christmas, each year bigger and better. Before that, while living in Long Beach, they had almost a decade to start their collection of blow molds, now totaling about 730. Thomas Barrella Sr. started the tradition nearly forty years ago, which his son Thomas Barrella Jr. has picked up and expanded in the last five years.
NBC New York
Movie Producer's Hamptons Mega Mansion Gutted in Inferno
A movie producer's nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion in Long Island's Southampton burned to the ground in a fiery spectacle overnight, authorities and public records say. According to property records, the owner of the nearly 2.71-acre estate at 144 Edge of Woods Road is Oren Aviv, a producer and writer likely known best for the "National Treasure" movies that debuted in 2004 and 2007. Aviv also produced "Hardcore Henry," his IMDB page says.
westchestermagazine.com
The Best Winter Farmers’ Markets to Visit in Westchester
When the mercury drops, here are the Westchester County farmers’ markets you can still shop at all winter long. In Westchester, it isn’t an exaggeration to say that farmers’ markets often serve as the beating heart of our communities, so it’s a good thing the market spirit doesn’t go into hibernation when the weather grows cold. Here are eight of our favorite markets that are open and stocked all winter long.
longislandadvance.net
Village tree now stands 20 feet tall
In 2016, the E.O.C of Suffolk CEO Adrian Fassett donated funds to purchase the original 12-foot Village of Patchogue tree, located at the Capital One Plaza on Main Street, to be utilized during the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Walking Through Brooklyn's Dyker Heights, Christmas 2022
⁴ᴷ New York City Christmas Walk ✨Dyker Heights Christmas Lights 2021 🎄🎅 (December 1, 2022) Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff. Something wrong...
northforker.com
New cheese shop brings the French countryside to Cutchogue
Paige Pfeifer at her new shop, The French Picnic, which opened in Cutchogue last week. (Credit: Tara Smith) A new fromagerie-style cheese shop has opened in Cutchogue with a goal of helping you picnic like a Parisian. Paige Pfeifer, who owns The Cheese Patch wine bar in Patchogue, recently opened...
This Hidden Hudson Valley Breakfast Gem Is One Of The Best Around
Anytime you can find a place that has great food and also food-to-go, you have to share it. I am always looking for unique places that have homemade food. Places that I can enjoy food, eat-in, and support small business owners. If you find a gem like that let me...
northforker.com
North Fork Moto opens coffee bar at LUMBER + Salt in Jamesport
NOFO Moto’s new coffee bar is located at LUMBER + Salt in Jamesport. (Courtesy of NOFO Moto) A new business has found a home at Jamesport’s LUMBER + Salt — one that involves motorcycles, dogs, and coffee. North Fork Moto, a motorcycle-lifestyle brand, has opened an artisanal...
longislandadvance.net
Yaphank Christmas parade
The Yaphank Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary held their 14th annual Christmas parade and tree lighting on Saturday, Dec. 3. The tree lighting directly followed the end of the parade at the gazebo. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Staten Island Skating Pavilion completes a major renovation: Here’s a peek inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Sal Tirro started a months-long renovation on his 27-year-old ice skating and entertainment complex this past summer, the goal was to update the aging venue, replace the ice and give Staten Island skaters and hockey players a more modern home. New scoreboard? Check. Updated...
Santa will ride down Forest Avenue in a horse-drawn sleigh
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Word to the naughty and nice: Santa’s making his list and headed to Forest Avenue. He’ll ride his horse-drawn sleigh through West Brighton’s Restaurant Row on Thursday, Dec. 8 starting at 5 p.m. To set the mood, Spotlight Studio carolers will strike up holiday tunes.
theexaminernews.com
Places to Eat Before or After the Botanical Garden’s Holiday Train Show
The glittering 31st Holiday Train Show is on track through Jan. 16 at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx near Fordham University. It’s an annual seasonal treat that draws thousands from the Hudson Valley, a must for the young and the young at heart. I look forward...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Town of Smithtown hosts successful Tender Years Treasury event
On Saturday, December 3rd, the Town of Smithtown Recreation, Senior Citizens and Youth Bureau Departments hosted a packed house for the annual Tender Years Treasury. Well over 120 young residents independently shopped for holiday gifts at the Eugene Cannataro Senior Citizens Center. All of the gifts were priced at $5 or less, and handcrafted by approximately 35 Smithtown resident vendors, over the age of 60.
fox5ny.com
Could the NYC area see snow this weekend?
NEW YORK - Certain weather models are suggesting parts of the New York City area could see up to 3 inches of snow this weekend. The snow will most likely be situated north and west of the city. Some models are suggesting areas such as North Jersey, the lower Hudson Valley, Orange County and even lower Connecticut could see up to 3 inches of snow, while New York City could see a mix of snow and rain.
Tasting Table
The NYC Restaurant Ina Garten Recommends For Elegant French Food
With over 26,000 restaurants in New York City (according to World Cities Culture Forum), finding a place to satisfy your craving for French food shouldn't be too difficult. Though if you're looking for something extra special, fans of The Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, will be happy to learn there is one restaurant in the city she has repeatedly given her enthusiastic seal of approval. As noted by Guest of a Guest, Garten posted about La Mercerie twice on Instagram within the span of a month in 2018, both times singing the praises of chef Marie-Aude Rose's smoked salmon and blinis lunch dish, calling it "like going to Paris without the airfare."
'Welcoming, Trendy, Classy': Northern Westchester Eatery Draws High Marks For Steaks, Salads
A Northern Westchester restaurant that is known for its steaks and salads has been praised by a number of online reviewers as a great spot for a romantic date night.The Gramercy is located at 345 Kear St. in Yorktown Heights.The eatery offers a wide variety of appetizers and entrées, such as F…
News 12
Connecticut marijuana dispensaries get green light to begin sales on Jan. 10
The state announced Friday retail marijuana sales will begin Jan. 10. Nine stores will be the first to launch, including locations in Torrington, Danbury and Stamford. All of these stores are currently medical dispensaries. Fine Fettle Dispensary in Stamford is one of those dispensaries. Workers say they are expecting to...
newyorkupstate.com
The Adirondacks named the ‘ultimate New York getaway’: See what makes the guide
Visitors from out-of-state often think the only New York vacation destination is New York City, but a national publication has recently declared the Adirondack Mountains the “ultimate New York getaway.’. Vogue magazine reports that the appeal of the Adirondack Park is something its Catskill Mountain cousin has lost: its...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in New York this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, Chick-fil-A, a restaurant chain that is famous for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, opened its newest New York location in Huntington Station.
Herald Community Newspapers
Natalia Suaza is crowned Miss Teen Long Island
She lacked any formal training or previous experience in the pageant circuit, but newcomer Natalia Suaza took the local pageant world by storm after capturing the crown for Miss Teen Long Island 2023 on Nov. 20. The 18-year-old contestant from Valley Stream burst onto the pageant scene at the Madison...
