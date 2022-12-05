ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oyster Bay, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Christmas house continues into fourth decade

For 31 years the Barrella family has gone to extremes to decorate their Island Park house for Christmas, each year bigger and better. Before that, while living in Long Beach, they had almost a decade to start their collection of blow molds, now totaling about 730. Thomas Barrella Sr. started the tradition nearly forty years ago, which his son Thomas Barrella Jr. has picked up and expanded in the last five years.
ISLAND PARK, NY
NBC New York

Movie Producer's Hamptons Mega Mansion Gutted in Inferno

A movie producer's nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion in Long Island's Southampton burned to the ground in a fiery spectacle overnight, authorities and public records say. According to property records, the owner of the nearly 2.71-acre estate at 144 Edge of Woods Road is Oren Aviv, a producer and writer likely known best for the "National Treasure" movies that debuted in 2004 and 2007. Aviv also produced "Hardcore Henry," his IMDB page says.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
westchestermagazine.com

The Best Winter Farmers’ Markets to Visit in Westchester

When the mercury drops, here are the Westchester County farmers’ markets you can still shop at all winter long. In Westchester, it isn’t an exaggeration to say that farmers’ markets often serve as the beating heart of our communities, so it’s a good thing the market spirit doesn’t go into hibernation when the weather grows cold. Here are eight of our favorite markets that are open and stocked all winter long.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
longislandadvance.net

Village tree now stands 20 feet tall

In 2016, the E.O.C of Suffolk CEO Adrian Fassett donated funds to purchase the original 12-foot Village of Patchogue tree, located at the Capital One Plaza on Main Street, to be utilized during the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
PATCHOGUE, NY
northforker.com

New cheese shop brings the French countryside to Cutchogue

Paige Pfeifer at her new shop, The French Picnic, which opened in Cutchogue last week. (Credit: Tara Smith) A new fromagerie-style cheese shop has opened in Cutchogue with a goal of helping you picnic like a Parisian. Paige Pfeifer, who owns The Cheese Patch wine bar in Patchogue, recently opened...
CUTCHOGUE, NY
northforker.com

North Fork Moto opens coffee bar at LUMBER + Salt in Jamesport

NOFO Moto’s new coffee bar is located at LUMBER + Salt in Jamesport. (Courtesy of NOFO Moto) A new business has found a home at Jamesport’s LUMBER + Salt — one that involves motorcycles, dogs, and coffee. North Fork Moto, a motorcycle-lifestyle brand, has opened an artisanal...
JAMESPORT, NY
longislandadvance.net

Yaphank Christmas parade

The Yaphank Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary held their 14th annual Christmas parade and tree lighting on Saturday, Dec. 3. The tree lighting directly followed the end of the parade at the gazebo. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
YAPHANK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Town of Smithtown hosts successful Tender Years Treasury event

On Saturday, December 3rd, the Town of Smithtown Recreation, Senior Citizens and Youth Bureau Departments hosted a packed house for the annual Tender Years Treasury. Well over 120 young residents independently shopped for holiday gifts at the Eugene Cannataro Senior Citizens Center. All of the gifts were priced at $5 or less, and handcrafted by approximately 35 Smithtown resident vendors, over the age of 60.
SMITHTOWN, NY
fox5ny.com

Could the NYC area see snow this weekend?

NEW YORK - Certain weather models are suggesting parts of the New York City area could see up to 3 inches of snow this weekend. The snow will most likely be situated north and west of the city. Some models are suggesting areas such as North Jersey, the lower Hudson Valley, Orange County and even lower Connecticut could see up to 3 inches of snow, while New York City could see a mix of snow and rain.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tasting Table

The NYC Restaurant Ina Garten Recommends For Elegant French Food

With over 26,000 restaurants in New York City (according to World Cities Culture Forum), finding a place to satisfy your craving for French food shouldn't be too difficult. Though if you're looking for something extra special, fans of The Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, will be happy to learn there is one restaurant in the city she has repeatedly given her enthusiastic seal of approval. As noted by Guest of a Guest, Garten posted about La Mercerie twice on Instagram within the span of a month in 2018, both times singing the praises of chef Marie-Aude Rose's smoked salmon and blinis lunch dish, calling it "like going to Paris without the airfare."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Connecticut marijuana dispensaries get green light to begin sales on Jan. 10

The state announced Friday retail marijuana sales will begin Jan. 10. Nine stores will be the first to launch, including locations in Torrington, Danbury and Stamford. All of these stores are currently medical dispensaries. Fine Fettle Dispensary in Stamford is one of those dispensaries. Workers say they are expecting to...
STAMFORD, CT
Herald Community Newspapers

Natalia Suaza is crowned Miss Teen Long Island

She lacked any formal training or previous experience in the pageant circuit, but newcomer Natalia Suaza took the local pageant world by storm after capturing the crown for Miss Teen Long Island 2023 on Nov. 20. The 18-year-old contestant from Valley Stream burst onto the pageant scene at the Madison...
VALLEY STREAM, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy