West Haven, CT

Related
Journal Inquirer

5 officers charged in police van injury case appear in court

Five Connecticut police officers appeared in court for the first time Thursday since being charged with cruelly neglecting a Black man after he was partially paralyzed in the back of a police van, despite his repeated and desperate pleas for help. The New Haven officers briefly faced a judge, who...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Murdering 40-Year-Old Woman In CT

A man was apprehended and charged in the murder of a 40-year-old woman in Connecticut.Police in New Haven County announced that 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for the murder of Julie Minogue in Milford.The incident happened at 76 Salem Walk, police reported.The i…
MILFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manslaughter, not murder

A jury Thursday convicted a former Windsor Locks resident of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm in the shooting death of another man who sustained 41 gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in that town in 2019. Antwon Barnes, 41, was charged with murder in the killing of Leroy Jefferson on...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

PD: 14-year-old charged in Hamden armed carjacking

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to an armed carjacking on Wednesday. Police said on December 7 around 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of Whitney Avenue and Servoss Street for the report of a carjacking. A 52-year-old female said she was sitting in her car when a young […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police arrest 5 after finding narcotics, gun during search warrant

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday. According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other […]
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Goats seized by state now up for adoption

The 65 goats seized from environmental activist Nancy Burton last year and their offspring are now up for adoption, Attorney General William Tong said Tuesday. Meanwhile the state’s criminal case against Burton, an outspoken Millstone Nuclear Power Station critic who was charged with animal cruelty in 2020, remains pending.
EAST LYME, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Man Accused of Stealing Several Catalytic Converters Across CT

Police have arrested a Waterbury man that's accused of stealing numerous catalytic converters from cars across Connecticut, including on the Western CT State University campus. The university said the thief allegedly stole catalytic converters across the region, including one theft that happened on the WCSU campus. Brookfield Police arrested Dmetrius...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man died from blood clot sustained during altercation with trooper: OCME

CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report after a man died days after being tased by state police in August of 2022. According to state police, on August 24 around 10 p.m., officers responded to Westminster Road in Canterbury for the report of domestic violence. When officers […]
CANTERBURY, CT

