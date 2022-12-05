Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Whose Death Had Been Ruled ‘Accidental’ Has Caused a Community Outcry for JusticeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Bridgeport, CT
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This Is Us Actor Justin Hartley Starring In Netflix's Christmas Movie "The Noel Diary" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Related
Ex-postman who received cocaine on job avoids prison
A former postal carrier who used the position to receive cocaine shipments — in an attempt to pay massive debts stemming from his gambling addiction, according to his lawyer — was sentenced Wednesday to the two days he has already spent in jail and five years of supervised release.
Journal Inquirer
5 officers charged in police van injury case appear in court
Five Connecticut police officers appeared in court for the first time Thursday since being charged with cruelly neglecting a Black man after he was partially paralyzed in the back of a police van, despite his repeated and desperate pleas for help. The New Haven officers briefly faced a judge, who...
Bristol Press
Plainville man who claimed to be the devil while threatening to blow up police department, skin officers granted diversionary program
PLAINVILLE – A Plainville man who threatened to blow up the local police department and torture officers will avoid a criminal prosecution if he’s compliant in a diversionary program. Jason Desanzo, 32, of 160 Whiting St., was granted a program during a hearing last week in New Britain...
5 New Haven police officers charged in Richard ‘Randy’ Cox case face judge
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The five New Haven officers charged in an incident that left a man paralyzed faced a judge for the first time on Thursday. Officers arrested 36-year-old Richard “Randy” Cox on June 19 on a weapons charge, which was later dropped, and placed him inside a police van with no seatbelts. […]
Bristol Press
New Britain man arrested following Bristol drug raid gets four years in prison on unrelated charges
BRISTOL – A New Britain man arrested during a drug raid in Bristol in February has been sentenced to four years in prison on unrelated charges. Richard Charette, 47, was one of three people charged after Bristol police seized more than $8,000 worth of drugs during a raid on Mercier Avenue on Feb. 10.
Mortgage paid for officer caught in an ambush
An act of kindness in Bristol, Connecticut, to honor the Bristol Police sergeant killed in an October attack, by paying off his family's mortgage.
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Domestic Violence advocate says Milford woman murdered by ex-boyfriend was let down by legal system
(WFSB) - The Milford mother, murdered in her home by her ex-boyfriend, did everything right trying to keep her and her children safe, according to domestic violence advocates. Julie Minogue had several court orders that were supposed to protect her from Ewen Dewitt. Did the system fail her? Some advocates...
Man Accused Of Murdering 40-Year-Old Woman In CT
A man was apprehended and charged in the murder of a 40-year-old woman in Connecticut.Police in New Haven County announced that 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for the murder of Julie Minogue in Milford.The incident happened at 76 Salem Walk, police reported.The i…
Stamford residents create petition calling for driver allegedly involved in double fatal hit-and-run to be charged
They started a petition asking that the Connecticut state attorney file charges for the deaths of Giovanni Vega Benis and Yuliana Arias Lozano.
darientimes.com
Waterbury man found with 11,000 bags of fentanyl gets 9 years in prison
HARTFORD — A Waterbury man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after police found 11,000 bags of fentanyl, 99 grams of heroin and firearms in his storage unit in October 2020, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea ordered Lenwood Gatling, 39,...
Manslaughter, not murder
A jury Thursday convicted a former Windsor Locks resident of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm in the shooting death of another man who sustained 41 gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in that town in 2019. Antwon Barnes, 41, was charged with murder in the killing of Leroy Jefferson on...
darientimes.com
'He's going to kill me,' Milford homicide victim in ax attack warned weeks before death, documents show
MILFORD — Police say a woman died in a suspected ax attack at a local condo complex Tuesday night weeks after court records show she wrote in a court filing that she was scared the man charged in her homicide was going to kill her. In a Nov. 17...
Windsor Locks man’s daughter convicted of manslaughter in his death, faces 7 years
The daughter of a man whose stabbed, decomposing body was found in a storage tote in the Windsor Locks condominium unit he shared with her and other family members accepted a plea bargain Thursday and was convicted of aiding or encouraging her then-boyfriend’s commission of first-degree manslaughter in the case.
Man faces 8 years for crimes including assault at East Hartford club
A former East Hartford man is likely to get eight years in prison for assaulting a former girlfriend when he saw her with another man at a Burnside Avenue nightclub last year, violating probation conditions in a serious 2014 assault in East Hartford, and illegally possessing a gun in Hartford.
PD: 14-year-old charged in Hamden armed carjacking
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to an armed carjacking on Wednesday. Police said on December 7 around 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of Whitney Avenue and Servoss Street for the report of a carjacking. A 52-year-old female said she was sitting in her car when a young […]
Waterbury police arrest 5 after finding narcotics, gun during search warrant
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday. According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other […]
Journal Inquirer
Goats seized by state now up for adoption
The 65 goats seized from environmental activist Nancy Burton last year and their offspring are now up for adoption, Attorney General William Tong said Tuesday. Meanwhile the state’s criminal case against Burton, an outspoken Millstone Nuclear Power Station critic who was charged with animal cruelty in 2020, remains pending.
Milford mom writes in court filing before her death, 'I'm scared he's going to kill me.'
Last month the Milford mom filed for a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend.
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Stealing Several Catalytic Converters Across CT
Police have arrested a Waterbury man that's accused of stealing numerous catalytic converters from cars across Connecticut, including on the Western CT State University campus. The university said the thief allegedly stole catalytic converters across the region, including one theft that happened on the WCSU campus. Brookfield Police arrested Dmetrius...
Man died from blood clot sustained during altercation with trooper: OCME
CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report after a man died days after being tased by state police in August of 2022. According to state police, on August 24 around 10 p.m., officers responded to Westminster Road in Canterbury for the report of domestic violence. When officers […]
Comments / 1