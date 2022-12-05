Read full article on original website
Netherlands vs Argentina Predictions and Best Odds for December 9
The World Cup quarterfinals is here. The Netherlands meet Lionel Messi and Argentina. The winner will likely face Brazil in the semifinal. Messi again carried Argentina against a scrappy Australia. Louis van Gaal tactically dissented the United States in the Round of 16, with transition play leading to a 3-1 win. All that despite a flu outbreak. One team is fit, tactically flexible, and the best footballing nation to never win the World Cup. They’re working to change that. The other a Zen group of veteran and youth built around Messi who are trying to win their goat the one trophy he’s missing.
Superclasico Inbound and the Match of the Tournament? – World Cup Predictions for the Quarter Finals
Jamie Rooke: 4-0 Despite this being the quarter-final stage, Croatia have flattered to deceive so far. Zlatko Dalic’s ageing side underperformed in the group stage and only just got past Japan. The favourites for the whole tournament Brazil lie in wait next and their poor performances may finally catch up with them as Neymar and Co. put them to the sword.
Croatia Predicted Lineup vs Brazil
Croatia hope to continue their dream-like World Cup campaign when they face their toughest challenge yet in the form of Brazil. See Last Word on Football’s Croatia Predicted Lineup for their World Cup quarter-finals clash against Brazil. Croatia Predicted Lineup vs Brazil. How Croatia Have Lined-up Recently. Croatia have...
France Predicted Lineup vs England
France aims to keep their dreams of retaining the World Cup title alive by going past a dangerous England side. Here’s Last Word on Football’s France predicted lineup vs England for the World Cup quarter-final game on Saturday. France Predicted Lineup vs England. How France Has Lined-up Recently.
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands
Argentina Lineup Prediction vs Netherlands in World Cup Quarterfinal
Argentina are back in the World Cup Quarterfinals. They meet Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands side that are tactically flexible and a collective. Albicelestes got here after a shock loss to Saudi Arabia. After righting the ship with 2-0 wins over Mexico and Poland, they survived Australia 2-1 in the Round of 16. A spectacular first half saw them up just 1-0 at halftime. Late misses from the Socceroos saw the game finish in regular time. They’ve yet to hit their stride or put out a good 90 minute performance. How will Argentina line up and will they be less dependent on Lionel Messi?
What is more difficult? A series win in NZ, or a Grand Slam?
There is a lot of noise around men’s international coaching in the Northern Hemisphere right now. Wayne Pivac has been replaced by the returning Warren Gatland. Eddie Jones has been sacked, and we await with baited breath news of his successor. Click on the link for the views of LWOSRugby writer Charlie Inglefield on England’s recent loss to South Africa.
U.S. sportswriter Grant Wahl dies after 'acute distress' covering World Cup - agent
WASHINGTON/DOHA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Well-known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died on Friday after suffering "acute distress" while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, his agent said.
Can Croatia Win World Cup 2022?
The Qatar World Cup is now down to 8 teams. Croatia repeated as quarterfinalists having made it to the final in the last edition in 2018. Behind an excellent midfield trio and key players at the sharp end of the pitch, Croatia will be a tough out for any of the teams remaining. Here at Last Word On Football, we ask the question: Can Croatia Win World Cup 2022?
Player Profile: Denzel Dumfries Leading From The Front for Netherlands
The Netherlands has been one of the few unbeaten teams at the Qatar World Cup and has been able to cruise their way into the quarter-finals of the competition. The Dutch side has been defensively strong and clinical in the attacking front, helping them grind their way to the last eight. One of the most impressive players in the competition has been right-back Denzel Dumfries, who has been a focal point of their success so far.
Neymar Runs Riot – Brazil vs Croatia Predictions and Best Odds
Brazil continue their incredible run to the final with a clash against Croatia, who got to this stage by beating Japan on penalties. See Last Word on Football’s predictions and the best odds for Brazil vs Croatia, and find out who could get through to the World Cup semi-finals.
Luis Enrique Replaced as Spain Manager
Luis Enrique has been replaced as Spain’s manager by Luis de la Fuente after Spain was knocked out of the World Cup in Qatar by Morocco. Enrique’s side was eliminated in the Round of 16 on penalties, with Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler, and Sergio Busquets missing all of Spain’s spot-kicks.
Will the Netherlands Win the World Cup?
Not many people paid attention to the Netherlands football team before the World Cup. Despite having some of the biggest names in the sport, they were hardly discussed. Now, with only eight teams remaining in the tournament, they have every chance to prove the doubters wrong. Last Word on Football looks at the Dutchmen’s chances of winning their first-ever World Cup.
World Cup: Hakimi Celebration Explained
Achraf Hakimi scored the decisive penalty and sent a message with his celebration, sending Morocco through to the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup and eliminating Spain in the process. The Round of 16 tie went to penalties after neither side could find a goal in 120 minutes, with Morocco winning the shootout 3-0.
‘My life is being endangered’: the growing struggle against fishing bans
It is one of South Africa’s largest nature reserves, where hippos, elephants and endangered black rhinos live among wetlands, savannah and lakes. But iSimangaliso wetland park, a Unesco world heritage site favoured by wealthy eco-tourists for its biodiversity, is also the site of an increasingly deadly battle, between the people who live there and the conservationists ostensibly tasked with protecting it.
American Journalist Grant Wahl Dead in Qatar, Brother Accuses Foul Play
BREAKING – American journalist Grant Wahl is dead. He was 48. Posts on social media started circulating after the Netherlands Argentina game. His brother Eric, who is gay, posted on both Twitter and Instagram detailing the events and accusing foul play. Grant was a pillar of the soccer journalism community, having covered the sport for decades. His World Cup coverage dates back to 1994. He came to prominence working for Sports Illustrated. He left SI during the pandemic and had since been successful as an independent writer and podcaster. He covered the United Station National Team and MLS at a level few have matched.
Formula E: Portland completes the 2023 calendar
The Formula E calendar for the 2023 season has been completed, with the announcement of Portland as the host of the 12th round. Formula E has raced in the United States every season since 2016, apart from 2020, when the E-Prix didn’t take place due to COVID). But work at the Red Hook Cruise Terminal made it impossible to organize the traditional E-Prix next season. The US is an important host of the championship and it was necessary to find a new circuit for the American E-Prix.
Will France Win the World Cup in 2022?
ANALYSIS – While it might seem daft now, many football fans had written off defending champions France before the first ball was kicked in their group. Partly because of the serious injuries that they have sustained just before and even during the World Cup, but also partly because of the dreaded “Curse of the Champions” that has gone on since 2010.
