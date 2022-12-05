The Netherlands has been one of the few unbeaten teams at the Qatar World Cup and has been able to cruise their way into the quarter-finals of the competition. The Dutch side has been defensively strong and clinical in the attacking front, helping them grind their way to the last eight. One of the most impressive players in the competition has been right-back Denzel Dumfries, who has been a focal point of their success so far.

1 DAY AGO