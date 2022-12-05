Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Town has Been Named One of the Friendliest in the United StatesTravel MavenCape May, NJ
Ripley's Believe It or Not museum in Atlantic City, New Jersey to close soonMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlantic City, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
Sand storm: NJ sues town that fixed eroded beach despite ban
NORTH WILDWOOD — A sand storm at the Jersey shore is escalating. New Jersey is suing a coastal town that repaired beach erosion from a fall storm in defiance of a state order not to do so. And the town, North Wildwood, remains defiant: It says it will place...
Mystery solved – What caused the ground to shake in NJ on Monday
The mystery of what caused the ground to shake in South Jersey on Monday has been solved. Military aircraft were flying about three miles off the Atlantic Coast, and the U.S. Navy is confirming some of those aircraft were traveling at super-sonic speeds. Sonic booms can be created when an...
Huge Deal – Spirit offers $55 fare to Florida from ACY
Spirit Airlines is celebrating it's new route from Atlantic City to Palm beach, FL, with $50 fares. Service from ACY to PBI launches next Thursday, December 15. "We have a long, 20-year history serving Atlantic City and can't wait to give our ACY guests More Go to warm, leisure destinations like Palm Beach,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines in a statement to New Jersey 101.5.
The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore
I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
Here Are The True Violent Crime Statistics In Atlantic City For 2022
Perception versus reality is a very powerful optic. Sometimes things appear to be one way, when (in fact) the exact opposite could actually be true. The perception these days is that Atlantic City, New Jersey has never been more violent and dangerous. It feels that way. Doesn’t it?. But,...
3 men charged in Atlantic City, NJ homicide, 1 suspect on the loose
ATLANTIC CITY — Three men have been charged with the fatal shooting of a Mays Landing resident in October, and one of the suspects is still on the loose. Rahmir Bethea, 33, of Atlantic City; Rasabohyt Bethea, 39, of Atlantic City; and David Santiago, 23, of Westville, Ohio, were all charged in October with conspiracy to murder, and then charged additionally on Dec. 7 with the murder of 21-year-old Tyrone Ford.
