Avalon, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Huge Deal – Spirit offers $55 fare to Florida from ACY

Spirit Airlines is celebrating it's new route from Atlantic City to Palm beach, FL, with $50 fares. Service from ACY to PBI launches next Thursday, December 15. "We have a long, 20-year history serving Atlantic City and can't wait to give our ACY guests More Go to warm, leisure destinations like Palm Beach,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines in a statement to New Jersey 101.5.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore

I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
3 men charged in Atlantic City, NJ homicide, 1 suspect on the loose

ATLANTIC CITY — Three men have been charged with the fatal shooting of a Mays Landing resident in October, and one of the suspects is still on the loose. Rahmir Bethea, 33, of Atlantic City; Rasabohyt Bethea, 39, of Atlantic City; and David Santiago, 23, of Westville, Ohio, were all charged in October with conspiracy to murder, and then charged additionally on Dec. 7 with the murder of 21-year-old Tyrone Ford.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

