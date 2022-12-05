Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Old World Christmas Market: One-stop shop for handmade gifts
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. - The Osthoff Resort’s 24th annual Old World Christmas Market draws local, regional and international exhibitors that display their specialty products in booths that offer the warmth and merriment of an Old World tradition. Brian Kramp is in Elkhart Lake with a look at what to expect during this year’s market.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Watertown (WI) Agrees to spend $225K on Land for New Fire Station
Watertown’s Finance Committee needed less than 10 minutes Tuesday night to review and ultimately support the acquisition of land for a new and much larger fire station, WDTimes.com reported. Then Watertown Common Council members took action on the finance committee’s recommendation and agreed on the $225,000 purchase of 7.6...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Great Water Alliance Project in Waukesha hits snag
WAUKESHA — City of Waukesha Water utility’s request for a 100-year easement for the placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in the city of Franklin was denied on Tuesday during the Milwaukee County Board’s Parks Committee in a 3-to-1 vote.
One Wisconsin City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
whbl.com
AFSCME Not Feeling Merry About Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive
What is usually an opportunity for people to give the gift of life through blood donations during the holidays is being seen by AFSCME Union members as an opportunity to leverage their power to strike. Employees of the American Red Cross’s six Wisconsin facilities voted to initiate a strike during the region’s largest blood drive should management fail to reach an agreement with them before their current contract expires next Thursday. The union says their grounds are the management’s unfair labor practices and refusal to bargain in good faith. The union plans to target the Red Cross’s 37th annual Holiday Blood Drive at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison on December 23rd, where members will picket and not work the collection effort.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Measurable snowfall in Washington Co., Wi
December 9, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – The Washington County, WI area got hit with a little winter white this Friday morning. Cub reporter Ron Naab submitted a pair of photos from the Allenton, WI area. “We got about 2 to 3 inches of snow,” said Naab.
Steny's plans to open new Pewaukee location with drive-thru and more
According to our partners at Milwaukee Business Journal, Steny's will be opening up a new location in Pewaukee this summer.
whbl.com
Harriet Jensen
Harriet G. Jensen, a lifelong resident of Sheboygan, passed away on September 28, 2022 at the. Sheboygan Senior Community. She was 99 years old. Born on July 1, 1923, Harriet was the youngest of four daughters born to Otto and Ella (Koehler) Sinn. She attended U.S. Grant Elementary School and...
wxerfm.com
The Top 16 Things Happening Around Sheboygan This Weekend
The Weekend Whassup for Friday 12/9/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 16 things happening around Sheboygan this weekend! A special shout out to the other area radio stations that swipe this event listing! Thanks for listening!. The Old World Christmas Market runs through this weekend at The...
whbl.com
Janet Holzer
Janet Holzer, age 85, formerly of Sheboygan Falls, WI, passed away peacefully late Saturday. evening (December 3, 2022) at the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Center in Sheboygan Falls. She was born on November 20, 1937 in Sheboygan, WI, a daughter of the late John and Selma. (Raschke) Mahloch. Janet attended...
captimes.com
Opinion | Why not give WE Energies the boot?
Milwaukee state Sen. Chris Larson, outraged by the state Public Service Commission's sanctioning of a huge rate increase by WE Energies earlier this week, brought up an argument that I hadn't heard for the past several years. Why, he wondered, do we continue to allow massive privately owned and monopolistic...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha water setback, Milwaukee County pipeline plan rejected
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Construction has spanned nearly three years, and it’s cost Waukesha taxpayers $286 million. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the city’s efforts to get clean drinking water from Lake Michigan took an unexpected turn. City leaders say the water project is ahead of schedule, 85% complete as...
wearegreenbay.com
Mihm’s Charcoal Grill set to open under new management with no plans for change
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – After closing its doors just six months ago, a historic Menasha restaurant will be opening once again. Ryan Bergner and Amber Hamilton are engaged and recently became owners of Mihm’s Charcoal Grill. Bergner grew up in Menasha, and he says that Mihm’s was a...
Giant Lego Festival Coming To Wisconsin In January!
Get ready Lego lovers, Brick Fest is making its way to Milwaukee, Wisconsin this January and you are invited!. Lego's used to be the greatest entertainment for children, but over the years it has turned into a fascinating hobby across the world. BRICK FEST LIVE Coming To Wisconsin In January.
Future of Milwaukee’s Mitchell Park Domes? All options on the table
A Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors committee approved a resolution Tuesday that expands the ways the county could repair the aging Mitchell Park Domes building.
WISN
Historic Milwaukee mansion up for auction
MILWAUKEE — Either luck or fate led Laura Sue Mosier and her husband Rick to the corner of 32nd and Wells streets in Milwaukee in 2007. The couple stumbled upon the historic Schuster Mansion, also known as "The Wells Street Red Castle." "He goes, 'We don't know Milwaukee. Where...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade memorial; Generac, Meijer donate thousands
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The city of Waukesha received two corporate donations Tuesday morning, Dec. 6 for its permanent parade memorial. Generac donated $15,000 while Meijer wrote a check for $5,000. A city spokesman said Meijer employees voted for the memorial as the project they wanted to support this year. Fundraising...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Wisconsin
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Wisconsin, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
