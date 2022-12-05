Read full article on original website
Louisville nonprofit to host first annual 'Winter Wonderland' at Shawnee Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — OneWest is hosting its first annual Winter Wonderland at Shawnee Park this holiday season!. This free, drive-thru experience features over 200,000 LED lights and will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18. Car lines will form at 4501 W. Broadway.
'We're just excited for what is happening in the Russell community': MOLO Village kicks off holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MOLO Village hosted an admission-free event in West Louisville to kick off the holiday season. The holiday jazz and shopping experience allowed attendees to shop from local businesses. Dr. Jamesetta Ferguson says the whole idea was to give the Russell community options to get their holiday...
Louisville preschool donates nearly 4,700 canned goods to charity after month-long food drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Primrose School at Old Henry Crossing and Primrose School of East Louisville donated nearly 4,700 canned goods to Eastern Area Community Ministries. This annual food drive took place at both schools over the month of November. A spokesperson with the school says this donation will support...
Charlestown City Police take first graders shopping during annual tradition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the spirit of the holiday season, this Indiana police department took some first graders shopping for clothes and toys. According to a Facebook post, officers with the Charlestown City Police Department and their families took 20 first graders out shopping before they had dinner. Santa Claus even made an appearance while they ate!
You're invited to 'Late Night with Locals' in NuLu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 20 Louisville businesses will be staying open late for one special night only ahead of the holiday season. Market and Main streets will come alive with fun events on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to the NuLu Business Association. Along with...
Health food restaurant to open first Kentucky location in St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Playa Bowls, a locally owned and operated franchise restaurant in St. Matthews, is celebrating the grand opening of their first store in Kentucky. Located at 4600 Shelbyville Road Suite 645, the fast-casual restaurant will have its ribbon cutting on Dec. 16 at 12:30 p.m. Officials say there will prizes for the first 50 customers in line that day.
'Giving this iconic property a new life': Historic Louisville property to be redeveloped
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Big changes are on the way to the historic Louisville Gardens in downtown Louisville. A release from the mayor's office says on Friday, Louisville and River City Entertainment Group will announce plans to redevelop the arena at 6th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard. The plans will further...
NuLu restaurant's closure leaves employees frustrated, worried before holidays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant in NuLu is closing its doors after being in business for almost two years. Everyday Kitchen announced Wednesday on Facebook its plan to close permanently. The restaurant, located on East Market Street, will close Friday to the public. Its final day will be Saturday for a private event.
New Albany construction affects access to businesses, foot traffic, sales for shops
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Owners on Main Street say they are struggling to keep their doors open as construction blocks roadways and customers from visiting their stores. Owner of the Odd Shop Christian Johnson says she's lost more than 50 percent of her business since work began on Main Street in September. The construction is a part of New Albany's $5.5 million Main Street Revitalization Project.
Em'bark' in nature with your furry friend at this Louisville event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Enjoy a fun day in nature along with your four-legged friend, or friends, at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest on Dec. 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 'Paws in Nature' will be filled with activities that dogs and their owners can explore together such as holiday photos, a Coffee and Cream Food Truck and local vendors!
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
West Louisville realty company hosting '12 Days of Christmas' giveaway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A west Louisville realty company is getting into the holiday spirit and inviting the community to join in. Infinite Homes Realty have announced their “12 Days of Christmas” giveaway. According to a news release, the company said families can enter one time a day,...
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
CEO of Dare to Care aims to feed people 'with excellence and dignity'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One in seven people in Kentuckiana struggles with hunger. “We are literally seeing people who are making life choices every day,” Vincent James, CEO of Dare to Care, said. “Am I going to provide food for my family or am I going to go to work?”
Angilo's keeps the lights on thanks to community kindness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angilo’s Pizza in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood was struggling to pay its electric bill after the owner said rising costs made it nearly impossible for her to pay off the bill. However, after posting a desperate plea on Facebook in hopes of keeping the lights on,...
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Jeffersonville residents concerned after duck hunters spotted on downtown riverfront
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Some Jeffersonville residents are concerned after duck hunters were spotted near the downtown riverfront. Now, city leaders are trying to determine if it's legal. The duck hunting is happening out on the river, but city officials said it's scaring both residents and animals. Ford Miles, who...
Construction on Bardstown Road delayed due to weather, supply shortages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The construction work on Bardstown Road is going to last a little longer than expected. A newsletter from Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong says because of weather-related delays and supply shortages, all of the work should be completed by April 2023. Crews still have to install a...
'That just brings tears to my eyes': LMPD gifts Portland woman new bed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police took action when they discovered they could assist a woman in the Portland neighborhood who was in need of a bed. Sergeant Christina Beaven says she saw a post of an elderly lady with health issues who had been sleeping on the floor, and knew of someone that could help.
