Louisville, KY

WHAS11

You're invited to 'Late Night with Locals' in NuLu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 20 Louisville businesses will be staying open late for one special night only ahead of the holiday season. Market and Main streets will come alive with fun events on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to the NuLu Business Association. Along with...
WHAS11

Health food restaurant to open first Kentucky location in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Playa Bowls, a locally owned and operated franchise restaurant in St. Matthews, is celebrating the grand opening of their first store in Kentucky. Located at 4600 Shelbyville Road Suite 645, the fast-casual restaurant will have its ribbon cutting on Dec. 16 at 12:30 p.m. Officials say there will prizes for the first 50 customers in line that day.
WHAS11

New Albany construction affects access to businesses, foot traffic, sales for shops

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Owners on Main Street say they are struggling to keep their doors open as construction blocks roadways and customers from visiting their stores. Owner of the Odd Shop Christian Johnson says she's lost more than 50 percent of her business since work began on Main Street in September. The construction is a part of New Albany's $5.5 million Main Street Revitalization Project.
WHAS11

Em'bark' in nature with your furry friend at this Louisville event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Enjoy a fun day in nature along with your four-legged friend, or friends, at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest on Dec. 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. 'Paws in Nature' will be filled with activities that dogs and their owners can explore together such as holiday photos, a Coffee and Cream Food Truck and local vendors!
wdrb.com

WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
WHAS11

Angilo's keeps the lights on thanks to community kindness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angilo’s Pizza in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood was struggling to pay its electric bill after the owner said rising costs made it nearly impossible for her to pay off the bill. However, after posting a desperate plea on Facebook in hopes of keeping the lights on,...
WHAS11

