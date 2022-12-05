Read full article on original website
A Spy Among Friends
Following the debut of ITV’s brand-new streaming service, ITVX, subscribers have plenty of compelling British dramas to delve into this winter. This includes the much-anticipated series A Spy Among Friends, which follows the story of a Soviet defector within the British MI6 intelligence service during the Cold War. Naturally, viewers might soon wonder what inspired the ITV drama, and ask the question: is A Spy Among Friends based on a true story?
The Let The Right One In Creator Says The Show “Requires” Several More Seasons
Inspired by the original Swedish novel and film, Showtime’s Let the Right One In sinks its teeth into the story of Mark Kane (Demián Bichir), whose daughter, Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez), was turned into a vampire a decade ago. Because she was 12 years old at the time, that’s the same age Eleanor has remained, perhaps forever, allowing her only to venture out at nighttime. Meanwhile, Mark does whatever it takes — even committing murder — to provide his girl with the human blood she needs in order to survive, but can he ever really save Eleanor from herself? With the twisty Season 1 finale airing on Dec. 11, viewers are already rightfully wondering if Let the Right One In will return for Season 2.
DC is ending Aquaman franchise, Jason Momoa being cast as a new character
A recent report from The Hollywood Reporter seems to suggest that Jason Momoa will not play Aquaman after the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and that the new DCU has plans to cast him as another character. Yes, that's the DCU, not the DCEU. The revamped universe will...
Doria Ragland 'regrets' failing to make daughter Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, more aware of racial prejudice
Doria Ragland spoke out for the first time as she appeared in Prince Harry and Meghan's highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series released Thursday, detailing fears for her safety and her regrets as a parent.
Harry & Meghan Shows Archie Being Introduced To His “Grandma Diana” In Tender Scene
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are opening up like never before. In their new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Volume I of which is now available to stream, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex give the first look at their life since leaving their posts as senior working members of the royal family, answering once and for all why they made the drastic decision. Naturally, fans had wondered if the six-episode doc would include the couple’s children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, three, and Lilibet Diana, one.
You Can Hire Out The Traitors’ Grand Castle Setting IRL
Delivering “trickery, betrayal, and backstabbing,” according to host Claudia Winkleman, BBC One’s The Traitors is probably one of the most dramatic reality shows on telly right now. Shutting away 22 strangers in a remote castle, before secretly splitting them up into Traitors and Faithfuls, each team battles to outsmart the other. While the small group of secret Traitors sneakily pick off their opponents one by one, the Faithfuls have to work together to rumble all of the hidden moles, before the end of the competition. Oh, and there’s £120,000 at stake too.
Everything To Know About A Potential Back In The Groove Season 2
Though Back in the Groove’s showrunner, Elan Gale, also executive produced The Bachelor franchise and created HBO Max’s FBoy Island, the Hulu reality dating series has its own unique twist. At the show’s magical Groove Hotel, three single women in their 40s check out of their comfort zones and get back into the dating scene with a pool of single men who are “half their age.” Whether they find the “perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between,” the ultimate goal is for the co-leads to fall in love with themselves first while rediscovering their youth and breaking through “the double standards older women face every day.” Oh yeah, and they get to have a lot of fun in the process, too.
The Repair Shop Host Jay Blades’ Wedding Was A Super Intimate Affair
If you thought that Jay Blades’ The Repair Shop was about simply fixing knackered up old bits of furniture, think again. According to the show’s presenter, it’s really a show about love. “If something’s broken, you can put it back together,” he told The Guardian. “And sometimes that’s quite a metaphor for us in life – that if we’re broken, we need to know how we can fix ourselves.” The presenter has recently found love with his wife, Lisa Zbozen. But who is his partner, and how did they tie the knot?
I Am Ruth Will Hit Close To Home For Parents With Teenagers
Channel 4’s anthology series I Am has cause quite a buzz since it first premiered with season one in 2019. This month, it’s returning for its third series with a special two-hour episode to kick things off: I Am Ruth. Previous I Am episodes have seen the likes of Letitia Wright, Gemma Chan, and Suranne Jones appear in the lead roles. Each episode of the series spotlights a standalone storyline, often told through a deeply personal lens. Continuing this theme is I Am Ruth, an episode that spotlights the effects of social media on teenagers. But, the questions is, is I Am Ruth based on a true story?
Matt Lucas Is Leaving GBBO & The Internet Has A New Host In Mind
After three seasons in the UK’s best-known baking marquee, host Matt Lucas has decided it’s time to bow out of The Great British Bake-Off. The comedian, who’s best known for his work with David Walliams on the sketch show Little Britain, began presenting the show alongside The Mighty Boosh co-creator Noel Fielding in 2020. Throughout the show, Lucas offered one-liners and moral support to bakers as they battled to master tough technical challenges, and memorably impersonated former Prime Minister Boris Johnson when the show (and world) was blighted with lockdown restrictions.
Wednesday’s Percy Hynes WhiteIs Reuniting With Jenna Ortega For A New Film
The record-breaking success of Netflix’s Wednesday has fans clamoring for a second season — which hasn’t been confirmed yet but feels likely, given the show’s viewership numbers. For context, 341.2 million hours were spent watching Wednesday in its first week, the highest for any English-language Netflix series in the same timeframe.
What Does The Royal Family Think Of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan Documentary?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be about to ruffle some more feathers in the royal family. In their new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which premiered on Dec. 8, the couple tracks their love story and reveals why they left the royal family in more detail than ever before. Viewers are already wondering how their family feels about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new venture, but if new reports from royal sources and their reaction to the couple’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey is any indication, they won’t be so quick to respond.
How The Snapchat Dog Filter Played A Role In Harry & Meghan's First Date
It’s finally here. The first three episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries have dropped, and they say a whole lot about the royal couple. One of the most standout moments was the truth behind their first meeting, which up until this point, was believed to have been a blind date. But as the couple explained in the episode, that wasn’t the case at all.
Lily James' Hair Bow At The 2022 British Fashion Awards Was Stunning
The 2022 British Fashion Awards are officially behind us — but not without some seriously iconic red carpet moments to fawn over for days and week to come. Among my personal favorites of the star-studded night? Florence Pugh’s strikingly deep scarlet lip, Rita Ora’s mesmerizing mermaid prosthetics, and of course: Lily James’ structural hair bow (that is *literally* made from strands of hair).
The Red Hot Chilli Peppers Will Perform Two Major UK Shows In 2023
With a music catalogue featuring hits such as “Under The Bridge,” “Californication,” and “Can’t Stop,” the Red Hot Chilli Peppers have become one of the most iconic rock bands in history. In 2022, fans were treated to not one, but two new albums from the Grammy award-winning quartet, with the release of Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. In Jun. 2022, the band also kicked off a global world tour, which is scheduled to wrap up in London and Glasgow next year. If you’re wondering how to get Red Hot Chilli Peppers tickets in the UK, keep scrolling.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Bosch Season 6 Free Online
Best sites to watch Bosch - Last updated on Dec 07, 2022. Best free ad supported sites: Freevee Amazon Channel. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Bosch online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Bosch on this page.
Janine & Gregory Danced & Almost Kissed On Abbott Elementary
Quinta Brunson has made no secret of her plans to make Abbott Elementary’s Janine and Gregory a slow, slow burn. “We want to explore this relationship,” the series star and creator told TVLine in February, “but sometimes, all you’re having is a crush.”. Brunson echoed...
The White Lotus
If you don’t think The White Lotus theme is an absolute banger, you’re wrong. As the HBO Max dark comedy's second season comes to a close, fans are piecing together who the American Cowboy Quentin speaks of is, along with who could meet their untimely demise in the finale. Could it be Leo Woodall’s Jack or Jennifer Coolidge’s iconic half-billionaire Tanya? Maybe Cameron (Theo James) will fall victim to the Testa di Moro legend if it manifests itself at the end. However, one thing we all can agree on is that The White Lotus theme song slaps.
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Dec. 8, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. “Joy, pure joy.” That's how Greta Gerwig describes Jodie Turner-Smith. The two are co-stars in the new film adaptation of Tom DeLillo’s 1985 novel, White Noise. Turner-Smith was not familiar with the novel when she auditioned, but her husband Joshua Jackson was. “He was like, ‘Oh, this is a very cool book,’” she says. That, plus director Noah Baumbach, were enough to get her interested. And the rest of the film and television industry is becoming more interested, too. As they should. Read More.
thedigitalfix.com
George Lucas was right about Star Wars
Two decades after Star Wars changed pop culture forever, George Lucas decided to go back and fiddle with it. Despite the science fiction movies becoming household names with enough merchandise to cover the desert of Tatooine, Lucas believed he could improve them. Star Wars Special Edition was a 1997 re-release...
