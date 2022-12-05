ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Two injured in shooting on Sykes Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Sykes Road on Friday, December 9. Police have not released any additional information about the suspect. There’s no word on the condition of the victims at this time.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson Police say three people shot in incident on Sykes Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police say three people were shot in an incident on Sykes Road shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday. When police arrived, two victims were on the scene while another victim was En route to the hospital, according to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn. Hearn says there...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Motorcyclist identified in deadly wreck on Highway 80

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on Highway 80 Thursday night in Jackson, according to police. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart confirms 32-year-old Bradley Chambers of Jackson died. “Bradley Chambers was traveling West on Highway 80 when he collided with a vehicle emerging from Carter...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

One person killed in wreck along Spillway Road

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed in a wreck along Spillway Road Friday afternoon, Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed. The incident occurred on the Spillway near Martin Drive. The name of the deceased has not been released. Family members have yet to be notified. Reservoir Police...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

No injuries reported after Ridgeland apartment complex catches fire

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - No injuries have been reported after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Ridgeland Wednesday night. Residents of the Arbors at Natchez Trace Apartments told WLBT News that the fire began around 8 p.m., but was under control when our crews arrived around 10 p.m.
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Residents are grateful neighbor alerted them to apartment fire

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire at an apartment complex in Ridgeland Wednesday night displaces families just before the holidays. Lives were spared but for some, all belongings were lost. Residents credit quick-thinking neighbors for alerting residents and firefighters for stopping the spread. E.J. Jenkins saw 20-foot flames when he...
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Silver Alert issued for Jackson man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Jackson man in Hinds County. Carl Jolly, 45, is described as 5′10″ with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Tuesday, November 22, at around 6 a.m. in the 400...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 9-11

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 9 through 11) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Homestead for the Holidays – Friday – Jackson Snow Much Fun – Friday & Saturday – Jackson Totally […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Tip leads recovery of stolen tractor in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – After receiving a tip, the Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and Rankin County Sherriff’s Office recovered a Massey Ferguson tractor reported stolen in October 2022. MALTB received a tip about a tractor on November 29. After investigating the tip, investigators identified the tractor as the one that had […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Vicksburg woman allegedly stabs family member in the mouth

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg woman was in court Thursday after allegedly stabbing a family member in the mouth earlier this week. Melissa Winters, 50, has been charged with aggravated assault in the incident. Her bond has been set at $50,000. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

4 Louisiana women arrested after $17,000 robbery at Best Buy, Ulta in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four women from Louisiana have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise at Best Buy and Ulta in Madison. The incident happened on December 7 around 3 p.m. when Madison Police were called to the Best Buy on Grandview Boulevard regarding a pair of women in the store seen concealing items.
MADISON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Jackson Police Asking For Help Identifying Individuals Who Robbed Local Dollar Store

The Jackson Police Department needs help identifying individuals who armed robbed a local dollar store. The suspect’s vehicle is a dark-colored SUV that was carjacked just prior to the robbery. Police have recovered the vehicle used in the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS...
kicks96news.com

Runaway Child, Grass Fire, and More in Leake

7:21 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Natchez Trace Park Rangers responded to an accident on the Natchez Trace Parkway near Forest Grove Rd. It was reported that a vehicle swerved to miss another and wrecked. No injuries were reported. 8:53 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake County Deputies...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert canceled for 36-year-old Pearl man

UPDATE: RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Pearl announced Chris Williamson, 36, returned home safely on Wednesday. RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 36-year Christopher Williamson, of Pearl. He is described as six feet three inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, with brown […]
PEARL, MS
WAPT

Human remains found in wooded area in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. — Human remains found in Pearl have been taken to a crime lab to be identified. The discovery was made Wednesday evening in a wooded area near Sweet Home Church Road in Pearl. Caution tape was put up around the area after a line worker with a...
PEARL, MS
WLBT

Bones found in Pearl are human, coroner confirms

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Bones discovered in the City of Pearl on Wednesday are human, the coroner has confirmed. The remains were found near Sweet Home Church Road and Coroner David Ruth says that, at this time, he can’t estimate how long they have been there. According to City...
PEARL, MS

