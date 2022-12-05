Read full article on original website
Two injured in shooting on Sykes Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Sykes Road on Friday, December 9. Police have not released any additional information about the suspect. There’s no word on the condition of the victims at this time.
WLBT
Jackson Police say three people shot in incident on Sykes Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police say three people were shot in an incident on Sykes Road shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday. When police arrived, two victims were on the scene while another victim was En route to the hospital, according to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn. Hearn says there...
WLBT
Motorcyclist identified in deadly wreck on Highway 80
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on Highway 80 Thursday night in Jackson, according to police. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart confirms 32-year-old Bradley Chambers of Jackson died. “Bradley Chambers was traveling West on Highway 80 when he collided with a vehicle emerging from Carter...
WLBT
One person killed in wreck along Spillway Road
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person was killed in a wreck along Spillway Road Friday afternoon, Rankin County Coroner David Ruth confirmed. The incident occurred on the Spillway near Martin Drive. The name of the deceased has not been released. Family members have yet to be notified. Reservoir Police...
WLBT
No injuries reported after Ridgeland apartment complex catches fire
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - No injuries have been reported after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Ridgeland Wednesday night. Residents of the Arbors at Natchez Trace Apartments told WLBT News that the fire began around 8 p.m., but was under control when our crews arrived around 10 p.m.
WLBT
Police issue arrest warrants for two more suspects tied to Crystal Springs murder
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Two more suspects have been identified in the murder of a 17-year-old in Crystal Springs. Friday, capital murder arrest warrants for Clyde Green, 20, of Jackson, and Icesarion Barnes, 24, of Jackson, were issued in connection with the murder, according to Chief Tony Hemphill. Datarius...
WLBT
Residents are grateful neighbor alerted them to apartment fire
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire at an apartment complex in Ridgeland Wednesday night displaces families just before the holidays. Lives were spared but for some, all belongings were lost. Residents credit quick-thinking neighbors for alerting residents and firefighters for stopping the spread. E.J. Jenkins saw 20-foot flames when he...
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for Jackson man
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Jackson man in Hinds County. Carl Jolly, 45, is described as 5′10″ with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Tuesday, November 22, at around 6 a.m. in the 400...
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 9-11
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 9 through 11) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Homestead for the Holidays – Friday – Jackson Snow Much Fun – Friday & Saturday – Jackson Totally […]
Tip leads recovery of stolen tractor in Rankin County
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – After receiving a tip, the Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and Rankin County Sherriff’s Office recovered a Massey Ferguson tractor reported stolen in October 2022. MALTB received a tip about a tractor on November 29. After investigating the tip, investigators identified the tractor as the one that had […]
WLBT
Vicksburg woman allegedly stabs family member in the mouth
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg woman was in court Thursday after allegedly stabbing a family member in the mouth earlier this week. Melissa Winters, 50, has been charged with aggravated assault in the incident. Her bond has been set at $50,000. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click...
Two Mississippi men arrested after car accident turns into armed carjacking
Two Mississippi men have been arrested after a car accident turned into an armed carjacking, according to police. Brookhaven Police arrested Deunte Tyrone Humphrey, of Turner Street, on Friday. Humphrey, 31, was charged with armed carjacking and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Humphrey is the second man to be...
WLBT
4 Louisiana women arrested after $17,000 robbery at Best Buy, Ulta in Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four women from Louisiana have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise at Best Buy and Ulta in Madison. The incident happened on December 7 around 3 p.m. when Madison Police were called to the Best Buy on Grandview Boulevard regarding a pair of women in the store seen concealing items.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jackson Police Asking For Help Identifying Individuals Who Robbed Local Dollar Store
The Jackson Police Department needs help identifying individuals who armed robbed a local dollar store. The suspect’s vehicle is a dark-colored SUV that was carjacked just prior to the robbery. Police have recovered the vehicle used in the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS...
kicks96news.com
Runaway Child, Grass Fire, and More in Leake
7:21 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Natchez Trace Park Rangers responded to an accident on the Natchez Trace Parkway near Forest Grove Rd. It was reported that a vehicle swerved to miss another and wrecked. No injuries were reported. 8:53 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake County Deputies...
Silver Alert canceled for 36-year-old Pearl man
UPDATE: RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Pearl announced Chris Williamson, 36, returned home safely on Wednesday. RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 36-year Christopher Williamson, of Pearl. He is described as six feet three inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, with brown […]
WAPT
Human remains found in wooded area in Pearl
PEARL, Miss. — Human remains found in Pearl have been taken to a crime lab to be identified. The discovery was made Wednesday evening in a wooded area near Sweet Home Church Road in Pearl. Caution tape was put up around the area after a line worker with a...
WLBT
Bones found in Pearl are human, coroner confirms
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Bones discovered in the City of Pearl on Wednesday are human, the coroner has confirmed. The remains were found near Sweet Home Church Road and Coroner David Ruth says that, at this time, he can’t estimate how long they have been there. According to City...
WLBT
JPD asking for help to ID man accused of auto burglary, various crimes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say is wanted for auto burglary. Police said the individual is also wanted for “various” crimes, but investigators didn’t get into specifics. If you know this individual...
