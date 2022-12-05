ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

New Jersey woman pivots during pandemic to open flower shop

By John Dias
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NlA4p_0jXkK8FY00

Local woman pivots during pandemic to open flower shop 02:52

MONTCLAIR, N.J. -- CBS2 has been spotlighting local business owners who pivoted during the pandemic.

Last month, we introduced a man who left a corporate job to open a bagel shop . Now, we meet a woman with a similar story.

Amy Gofton's love for flowers is in her roots. The owner of Studio Nectar in Montclair told CBS2's John Dias her mother, grandmother and even great grandmother all loved to garden.

"The way the petals connect, the slight variants in the color, it's a sensory experience," said Gofton. "Some of them smell incredibly rich. I don't feel like I am working any given day. It's, I love it."

Which is why it may be hard to believe owning the floral shop wasn't always her job. Before this, she was in fashion for almost 25 years. Most recently, working to design hand bags at Kate Spade.

"I kind of got away from the hands on design part as you get further and further along in the corporate ladder," said Gofton. "I was missing putting my hands on products and building something from scratch."

So, like her flower, she as a person continued to grown when the world shut down during the COVID pandemic. She found herself exploring what makes her truly happy: flowers and being at home more, closer to her husband and their two sons.

"I was missing my kids growing up," said Gofton. "I felt like the reason I loved fashion was no longer my job."

So she quit. She started her next adventure small, designing bouquets and arrangements for people in a closed studio, and then just three months ago, opened her storefront on Bellevue Avenue.

What sets Studio Nectar apart is their focus on sustainability and getting locally sourced flowers.

"During the growing season, we spend a lot of time and energy trying to find things that are really unusual and really fresh," said Gofton.

Now, she's making her customers as happy as she is, and says she has no regrets with the career change.

"The tradeoffs that were more important to me when I was younger, that I grew out of and didn't realize I wouldn't miss," said Gofton.

Proving your true direction in life can bloom when you least expect it.

According to a survey done by Prudential, since the start of the COVID Pandemic, 20% of workers have changed careers. "Work-life balance" was a top reason.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Gingerbread Great Borough Bake-Off now on display in NYC

NEW YORK -- There's a unique way to celebrate the holiday season at the Museum of the City of New York. The five boroughs are facing off in a gingerbread bake-off. "When I looked at them, I saw something different, something creative, something beautiful and something unique," chef Melba Wilson told CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado. Wilson is a judge for the museum's Gingerbread Great Borough Bake-Off and she's talking about the amazing gingerbread houses made to represent the city's five boroughs. "We reached out to local bakeries in each of the five boroughs and amateur bakers, so getting their take on their neighborhoods in winter in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Essex Co. zoo supports community through holiday light show

WEST ORANGE, N.J. -- The Essex County Turtle Back Zoo is keeping their local community close to their hearts through their holiday light show.This year, the cost of admission is a donation."You can bring used coats, you can bring food donations, you can bring new toys, and that will gain you entry to the light show," the zoo's deputy director, Kate Hartwyk, said. "This is our giveback to the community. All the donations go to local organizations throughout Essex County."Starting Friday, the zoo's Holiday Lights Spectacular will be lit up every night through Dec. 31. The light show will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.For more information, visit turtlebackzoo.com.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

New York Common Pantry opens new location in the South Bronx

NEW YORK -- The New York Common Pantry has opened a new location in the South Bronx.The community food pantry serves more than 500,000 people annually to help reduce hunger and food insecurity.The new Bronx facility is for seniors and serves about 100 people a day."We are really happy to be able to provide a great service space, a warm and welcoming space for our seniors who are in need. They come here and they get food. It's mostly shelf-stable. Twenty-three meals, they can come every month and pick up the food here," said Judy Secon, deputy executive director of the New York Common Pantry.Organizers say the new location is located in an area with lots of senior housing and is accessible from the street.The facility also gives them more pantry space and areas to offer nutrition education services.Join CBS2's #BetterTogether: Season of Giving campaign to help provide families with food on their table this holiday season. For more information, click here.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Elise Swopes walks CBS2 through the Hall des Lumières

NEW YORK -- An immersive experience is taking the New York City art world by storm.One exhibition, "Gustav Klimt: Gold in Motion," just opened this fall at Hall des Lumières and features custom-curated experiences. The digital art center, run by Culturespaces and IMG, is located inside of the former emigrant industrial savings bank on Chambers Street in Lower Manhattan.Digital art creator and social media influencer Elise Swopes went through the digital immersive art center through her lens."This is an unbelievable experience. Art to me is about feeling and when you're in this space, there's nothing else but feelings...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

1st children's museum opens in the Bronx, celebrating the borough

NEW YORK -- If you're looking for somewhere fun and educational to take your children, try the new Bronx Children's Museum. It's the borough's very first children's museum, and it just opened its doors this week. The Bronx Children's Museum transports your child into an immersive experience with different sights, sounds and feels. "There are 190,000 children in the Bronx under the age of 9, and we did not have a children's museum," Founding Executive Director Carla Precht told CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado. Until now. The museum opened for the first time this week, with brand new exhibits that allow children to think through exploration. The...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Dog reunited with family after swimming across Hudson River

NEW YORK -- A dog who went for a wild swim across the Hudson is now back home with his family in Manhattan.Ellen Wolpin told Inside Edition she got Bear just last week as a service dog for her son, who suffers seizures, but while on a walk near the Hudson on the Upper West Side on Saturday, Bear got spooked and ran off. Someone tried to catch him, but he was too fast."Somebody tried to catch him, and he panicked and swerved around them, and then Bear decided to jump into the Hudson and swim to New Jersey," Wolpin said.She feared Bear was dead, but two days later, Bear was found near a pier in Edgewater, New Jersey.He had a microchip and was reunited with his family.You can see the entire story on Inside Edition at 7 p.m. Wednesday on CBS2.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Push to landmark former Black school in NYC sees movement

NEW YORK - A local historian has made it his mission to landmark one of the city's last standing schools for Black children from the 1800s. The plan to save the vacant building in Chelsea may finally be moving forward after years of waiting.At 128 W. 17th St., surrounded by new nods to the past, lies a true original."One of the things that first struck me as unique about the building was that it's here," remarked Eric K. Washington.Washington stumbled upon the surprise while researching James H. Williams, a notable alum of the former Colored School No. 4. Scouring public...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Pickleball no longer allowed at West Village playground

NEW YORK -- There's an update on a turf battle at a West Village park.Pickleball will no longer be allowed at Seravalli Playground.READ MORE: Pickleball popularity sparks turf war at some West Village parksThe city's parks department says instead, players can head to two courts near James J. Walker Park that were built solely for pickleball.The change comes after parents started a petition saying the playground should be reserved for children.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Opera shines spotlight on housing instability in NYC

NEW YORK -- A holiday classic returns to a special venue in Manhattan on Thursday, but this unique version of a decades-old opera gives it new meaning, putting a spotlight on housing instability in the city.Amplified through the voices of opera singers is a powerful message of hope and humanity, underlying themes in "Amahl and the Night Visitors.""When people leave the theater, they're changed, and for me, that is, that is what it's about," said Chrystal E. Williams, who stars as "The Mother.""Amahl and the Night Visitors" tells the story of three kings who are taken in by a poor,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Taylor Swift fan in N.J. loses nearly $2,000 in ticket scam

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. -- Police in Warren County, New Jersey, are warning Taylor Swift fans after a woman lost nearly $2,000 in a ticket scam.It happened after she responded to a Facebook post from someone who claimed to be selling concert tickets.Police say the woman sent the individual $1,480 through Zelle, but the individual just asked for more money and never sent the tickets.To avoid scams, officials suggest staying away from tickets listed on online marketplaces like Facebook or Craigslist. They say another red flag is requesting payment through online payment methods, prepaid debit cards or gift cards.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
CBS New York

Metro-North Penn Station Access project breaks ground in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The long-awaited project to give Metro-North trains direct access to Penn Station kicked off Friday in the Bronx.Gov. Kathy Hochul and other New York officials attended a ceremonial groundbreaking in Hunts Point.The project includes constructing four new train stations in the borough."This transit desert in the East Bronx is going to be gone. Over half a million Bronx residents will live within one mile, one mile of one of these new stations. Co-Op City, I was just there a few weeks ago, Morris Park, Parkchester, Van Nest and Hunts Point. All of these communities are going to be transformed in a matter of a few years," said Hochul. Penn Station access will also cut travel times for people coming from Westchester County and Connecticut. 
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Santa delivers toys to special needs students on Long Island with the help of Suffolk County PBA

OAKDALE, N.Y. - A sleigh loaded with toys and Santa Claus in the lead surprised dozens of local special needs schoolchildren. Santa could spotted from blocks away making a grand entrance in Oakdale. "We are absolutely blessed to have this wonderful community," one teacher said. "This is the most exciting day of the year," a teacher's aide said. More than 100 special needs children got the unexpected surprise. "Exciting," one said. "He likes giving presents," said another. "Merry Christmas," said another. The Premm Learning Center, filled with special students from all over the county and teachers, aides and volunteers from eastern Suffolk BOCES. "This is an incredible organization. What...
OAKDALE, NY
CBS New York

New cruises coming to Brooklyn Terminal in spring 2023

NEW YORK -- New York City is getting a big boost in tourism with new cruises coming to Brooklyn Terminal.Mayor Eric Adams says starting in April, travelers can take MSC Cruises year-round from Red Hook to Bermuda, the Bahamas and Florida or up to Canada and New England."We're anticipating 219,000 passengers arriving in New York City per year on MSC Cruises, and this would create ... an estimated $102 million a year in spending in our restaurants, our shops and our bars," Adams said.The cruises are expected to create 10,000 jobs in the city.MSC Cruises is also donating $236,000 toward Red Hook Green Thumb Gardens and to the city's junior ambassador program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD investigating unprovoked slashing on subway in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police say they're investigating an unprovoked slashing that happened on the subway in Brooklyn.It happened around 3:15 a.m. Thursday on a train at the 33rd and Park Avenue station in Kips Bay.Police say a 66-year-old man was on a southbound 6 train when someone approached him and slashed his head and ear before running off.The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD searching for SUV that struck woman on Upper East Side

NEW YORK - Police continue to search for a driver who struck and killed a woman Thursday on the Upper East Side and took off. Police sources tell CBS2 the woman, in her 20s, did not have identification on her, so they're still working on an ID. She was struck by two different vehicles and later died at the hospital. The victim was crossing 96th Street at Third Avenue just after 6 p.m. when she was hit by a black SUV and then by an MTA bus. The bus driver stopped, but the driver of the SUV took off. Police said she was in the middle of the marked crosswalk when the SUV first hit her. "It was loud, it was loud enough for everybody to come outside and run to it," witness Melissa Rivera told CBS2. "You could hear the car, it sounded like somebody was racing.""The car was still going down the block, you could still hear it," another witness added. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Harlem holds annual tree lighting celebration

NEW YORK -- Harlem held its annual tree lighting ceremony Thursday night.Santa Claus was there to greet families outside the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. state office building on West 125th Street.Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado was also among those in attendance.There were train rides, carolers and performances from the Harlem School of the Arts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD reports 10th death in subway system this year

NEW YORK -- Subway safety advocates are calling on New York City to address crime after the 10th death in the system this year.On Thursday, a body was found on the side of the tracks at the West 4th Street station. Police say the victim was found with stab wounds to the body.Sources say he appeared to be homeless and people walking by may have thought he was sleeping."The problem is people have gotten so conditioned in the subway to seeing individuals sleeping on the tracks, sleeping on the floors, we've gotten used to this, and that says something very sad about our city," Passengers United President Charlton D'souza said."Homeless people die every day. What's going to happen? How many people is it going to take for someone to do something about it?" subway rider Colin Downer said.Police are still investigating whether the victim was attacked while he was sleeping. So far, no arrest has been made in the case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Santa pays early visit to NYC students with special needs

NEW YORK -- Santa Claus paid an early visit to some New York City children.Saint Nick touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday morning.He brought gifts for more than 4,000 children with special needs from the city's public schools. It's all part of the annual Operation Santa celebration.Children enjoyed holiday music, food and goodie bags.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS2 helps New York Common Pantry fight food insecurity

NEW YORK - New York has reached a critical level of food insecurity during an already trying economic time for many families. CBS2 community partner, New York Common Pantry, addresses this need with a variety of services.CBS2 volunteers put together enough produce and packaged goods to provide more than 3,800 meals in just a few hours at the East Harlem pantry on Wednesday, but that addresses just a fraction of the food insecurity New Yorkers face every day.READ MORE: #BetterTogether: Season of GivingHundreds of hungry clients lined up outside for their regularly scheduled appointment for an allotment of fresh food."I kind...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
137K+
Followers
27K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy