Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Dec. 9-11

CINCINNATI — The weekend is finally here and there's plenty of events happening across Cincinnati. Check out our list below. Santacon is back in 2022. More than 10,000 Santas are expected to take over downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine, Mt. Adams and Covington, Kentucky, on Dec. 10. The 12-hour event —...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Amelia

AMELIA, Ohio — Reports of crash with injuries on Ohio Pike in Amelia. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
AMELIA, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a crash with injuries in Kenwood on Kenwood Road

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries in Kenwood on Kenwood Road. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Reports of a structure fire on ﻿﻿Wedgewood Court in Amelia

AMELIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Wedgewood Court in Amelia. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
AMELIA, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assult with injury on Old Orchard Lane in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio — Reports of an assult with injury on Old Orchard Lane in Monroe. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
MONROE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Braxton Brewing, Graeter's and Dewey's coming together for new dining spot

UNION, Ky. — Braxton Brewing, Graeter's Ice Cream and Dewey's Pizza all in one place? It's a Cincinnati dream come true, and it's coming together next year. The trifecta is joining together for a unique experience in the heart of Union, Kentucky. “We’re excited about our collaboration in Union....
UNION, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police search for missing 23-year-old woman

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a missing 23-year-old woman out of College Hill. Police said Ashley Washington, 23, left for work on Wednesday and has not been seen or heard from since. Washington was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a cartoon hoodie, pajama pants and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati woman has new, furnished home thanks to local businesses

NORWOOD, Ohio — The holiday spirit is on full display inside one particular house in Norwood. Not only is a family that's been dealing with a host of challenges settling into the home, they're doing so in style – thanks to comfortable furniture that reflects Greater Cincinnati's generous nature.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive at Second Street in Franklin. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
FRANKLIN, OH
WLWT 5

Report of crash at 8400 Northport in Anderson Township

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 8400 Northport in Anderson Township in front of Summit Elementary. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH

