BREAKING: Tallahassee Police Review Board Issues Statement Supporting Taylor Biro

At 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, the Chairman of the Tallahassee Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) – Edward Gaines – emailed a press release stating that the CPRB membership unanimously supports Taylor Biro remaining on the board.

The press release comes days ahead of a city commission meeting where it has been reported city commissioners may consider removing Biro from the CPRB due to her anti-law enforcement ideology.

Following a story by Tallahassee Reports, the Florida PBA Big Bend Chapter called for the removal of Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) member Taylor Biro for “promoting an inappropriate, incendiary, and anti-police message at a recent CPRB meeting.”

Chapter President Richard Murphy, in a press release, provided below, stated:

“It is deeply disturbing that respect and professionalism are apparently not reciprocated on the Citizens Police Review Board by some individuals. When CPRB Member Taylor Biro brought a coffee mug to a recent CPRB meeting containing a vitriolic anti-police message, she immediately abdicated her fiduciary responsibility to serve on the CPRB fairly and without bias towards the police. Accordingly, the PBA is calling for the immediate removal of Taylor Biro from the CPRB.”

Since that time, Biro has acknowledged her anti-police views.

Biro recently told the Tallahassee Democrat that “I am an abolitionist…I have never shied away from wearing my values on my sleeve, or on my cup, and that’s why I have that sticker on there.”

The police abolition movement is a political movement that advocates replacing policing with other systems of public safety. Police abolitionists believe that policing, as a system, is inherently flawed and cannot be reformed.

TR has requested an interview with CPRB Chairman Gaines.